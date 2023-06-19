BG picView gallery

Youta Ramen

review star

No reviews yet

58 E Old Country Road

Mineola, NY 11501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Youta Ramen Menu

Appetizer (前菜)

Assorted tempura

Assorted tempura

$15.00

Deep fried shrimp and veggie tempura

Veggie tempura

Veggie tempura

$14.00

Deep fried vegetable tempura

Shishamo tempura

Shishamo tempura

$10.00

Deep fried smelt tempura

Kanpachi carpaccio

Kanpachi carpaccio

$16.00

Sliced Amberjack fish with wasabi dressing

Youta gyoza

Youta gyoza

$12.00

Pan-fried homemade pork dumpling with spicy vinegar sauce

Youta dumpling

Youta dumpling

$12.00

Steamed homemade pork dumpling mixed with ginger cilantro sauce

Tori karaage

Tori karaage

$10.00

Deep fried chicken thigh with Japanese mayo

Spicy cucumber tataki

Spicy cucumber tataki

$8.00

Persian cucumber with Serrano lime cilantro sauce

Shishito truffle salt

Shishito truffle salt

$8.00

Grilled Japanese pepper with truffle salt

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed soybeans with salt

Salad (サラダ)

Kanpachi salad

Kanpachi salad

$18.00

Seared amberjack fish, mizuna, lotus root chips and radish with wasabi soy dressing

Assorted mushroom salad

Assorted mushroom salad

$16.00

Grilled mushroom, baby arugula, radish, parmesan and egg yolk

Bun (饅頭)

Smoked chashu bun

Smoked chashu bun

$6.00

Sliced chashu with BBQ sauce

Shrimp tempura bun

Shrimp tempura bun

$6.00

Shrimp tempura with mental mayo sauce

Mushroom bun

$6.00

Grilled assorted mushroom and BBQ sauce

Donburi (どんぶり)

Una don

Una don

$25.00

Grilled fresh water eel over rice

Smoked chashu don

Smoked chashu don

$17.00

Sliced chashu with ajitama over rice

Tori karaage don

Tori karaage don

$15.00

Deep fried chicken with teriyaki sauce over rice

Ramen (ラーメン)

Youta tonkotsu ramen

Youta tonkotsu ramen

$18.00

Pork broth, chashu, menma, scallian, ajitama, seaweed, garlic paste

Black garlic tonkotsu ramen

Black garlic tonkotsu ramen

$18.00

Pork broth, chashu, kikurage, scallian, ajitama, black garlic oil

Spicy tonkotsu ramen

Spicy tonkotsu ramen

$18.00

Pork broth, chashu, kikurage, scallian, ajitama, spicy paste

Shoyu truffle ramen

Shoyu truffle ramen

$16.00

Homemade veggie broth, grilled assorted mushroom, kikurake, menu, scallion and truffle paste

Side

Chashu

$4.00

Noodle

$4.00

Grilled assorted mushroom

$4.00

Japanese white rice

$3.00

Ajitama

$3.00

Menma

$3.00

Kikurage

$3.00

Scallian

$2.00

Spicy paste

$2.00

Black garlic oil

$2.00

Garlic paste

$2.00

Drinks Menu

Calpico

Calpico Original

Calpico Original

$6.00
Calpico Strawberry

Calpico Strawberry

$6.00
Calpico Mango

Calpico Mango

$6.00
Calpico soda

Calpico soda

$4.00

Cream soda

Melon Cream soda

Melon Cream soda

$6.00
Mango Cream soda

Mango Cream soda

$6.00

Sparkeling Juice

Watermelon Sparkling juice

Watermelon Sparkling juice

$6.00

Peach Sparkling juice

$6.00

Choya Soda juice

Yuzu

Yuzu

$5.00
Ume

Ume

$5.00

Ramune drinks

Ramune Melon

Ramune Melon

$6.00
Ramune Orange

Ramune Orange

$6.00

Tea

Match Latte

$6.00

Unsweetened Green tea

$5.00

Water

Sparkling water (500ml)

$6.00

Spring water

$4.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Dessert

Parfait

Matcha parfait

$12.00
Mango parfait

Mango parfait

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a delightful new Japanese ramen place in Mineola, NY. Youta ramen brings the authentic flavor of Japan to the heart of Long Island, offering a culinary experience focuses on three delectable specialties: ramen, donburi and buns.

Website

Location

58 E Old Country Road, Mineola, NY 11501

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Davenport Press
orange starNo Reviews
70 MAIN ST Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
Roast Sandwich House - Mineola
orange starNo Reviews
100 Main Street Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
2nd Street Gourmet Deli
orange star4.2 • 88
188 2nd St Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
BURRITO BLVD - Mineola - 98 mineola blvd
orange starNo Reviews
98 mineola blvd mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
Taglio Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
85 Mineola Blvd Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
The Chef's Corner
orange starNo Reviews
95 Mineola Blvd Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mineola

The Rex Burger & Lobster
orange star4.3 • 3,359
524 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
The Chefs Corner Grab & Go
orange star4.3 • 302
211 2nd Street Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
2nd Street Gourmet Deli
orange star4.2 • 88
188 2nd St Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mineola
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Roslyn Heights
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Westbury
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Floral Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Elmont
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Manhasset
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
East Meadow
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockville Centre
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston