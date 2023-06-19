Youta Ramen
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a delightful new Japanese ramen place in Mineola, NY. Youta ramen brings the authentic flavor of Japan to the heart of Long Island, offering a culinary experience focuses on three delectable specialties: ramen, donburi and buns.
58 E Old Country Road, Mineola, NY 11501
