YoYo Juice

Popular Items

Ginger Snap Juice
Beet-It Juice
Green Squeeze Juice

CLASSIC SMOOTHIE

All Star Apple

$4.84+

Apple juice, banana, and non-fat frozen yogurt.

Bananut

Bananut

$4.84+

Soy milk, peanut butter, bananas, and non-fat frozen yogurt.

Berry Blast-Off

$4.84+

Papaya juice, strawberries, bananas, and non-fat frozen yogurt.

Berry Bright

$4.84+

Apple juice, blueberries, bananas, raspberry sherbet, and non-fat frozen yogurt.

Blueberry Banshee

$4.84+

Orange juice, blueberries, strawberries, raspberry sherbet, and non-fat frozen yogurt.

Choc-o-Nana

$4.84+

Soy milk, chocolate, bananas, and non-fat frozen yogurt.

Coffee

$4.84+

Soy milk, espresso latte, coffee beans, and non-fat frozen yogurt.

Mango Maniac

$4.84+

Papaya juice, mangoes, pineapple sherbet, and non-fat frozen yogurt.

Mini Mango Maniac

$4.84+

Papaya juice, mangos, pineapple sherbet, and non-fat frozen yogurt.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.84+

Thick blended. Soy milk, espresso latte, coffee beans, and non-fat frozen yogurt.

Nog N Berry

$4.84+Out of stock

Silk Nog, bananas, and cranberries

Oh So Strawberry

Oh So Strawberry

$4.84+

Apple juice, strawberries, and non-fat frozen yogurt.

Other Grandmas Orange

$4.84+

Orange juice, strawberries, bananas, and non-fat frozen yogurt.

Pacific Splash

$4.84+

Orange juice, strawberries, pineapples, bananas, and pineapple sherbet.

Papaya Plunge

$4.84+

Papaya juice, strawberries, peaches, bananas, orange sherbet, and pineapple sherbet

PB and J Pleaser

$4.84+

Raspberry juice, peanut butter, strawberries, blueberries, and non-fat frozen yogurt.

Pina Cool-Ada

$4.84+

Papaya juice, pineapples, bananas, coconut, pineapple sherbet, and non-fat frozen yogurt.

Pineapple Punch

$4.84+

Papaya juice, strawberries, pineapples, and pineapple sherbet.

Pop

$4.84+

Papaya juice, pineapple sherbet, and orange sherbet.

Pumpkin Patch

$4.84+Out of stock

Raspberry Hill

$4.84+

Raspberry juice, raspberries, strawberries, bananas, and non-fat frozen yogurt.

Raspberry Razzle

$4.84+

Apple juice and raspberry sherbet

Razzleberry Lemonade

$4.84+

Apple juice, raspberry juice, lemon juice, and pineapple sherbet.

Sunrise Strawberry

Sunrise Strawberry

$4.84+

Apple juice, strawberries, bananas, and non-fat frozen yogurt.

YoYo

$4.84+

Passion fruit juice, mangos, strawberries, bananas, and orange sherbet.

Wicked Watahmelon OUT OF SZN

$4.84+Out of stock

Passionfruit Paradise

$4.84+

Carrot Creamsicle

Out of stock

PERFORM SMOOTHIE

Active Acai

$6.34+

Acai juice, strawberry, bananas, raspberry sherbet, and non-fat frozen yogurt.

Body Builder

$6.34+

Raspberry juice, pineapples, blueberries, bananas, raspberry sherbet, multi-vitamin, energy, and whey protein.

Chill Out

$6.34+

Passion fruit juice, mangoes, peaches, orange and pineapple sherbet, multi-vitamin, heart health, fiber, and soy protein.

Elvis

$6.34+

Almond milk, kale, spinach, peanut butter, non-fat frozen yogurt, and banana.

Energy Acai

$6.34+

Acai juice, strawberries, blueberries, pineapple sherbet, non-fat frozen yogurt, energy, and soy protein.

Feelin’ Fit

$6.34+

Apple juice, bananas, raspberry sherbet, non-fat frozen yogurt, multi-vitamin, energy, fat burner, and soy protein.

Krazy Kale

$6.34+

Papaya juice, pineapples, fresh kale, pineapple sherbet, and non-fat frozen yogurt.

March Mintness

$6.34+

Apple juice, fresh mint leaves, pineapple sherbet, non-fat frozen yogurt, and pineapples.

Mega Max

$6.34+

Soy milk, peanut butter, bananas, non-fat frozen yogurt, multi-vitamin, and whey protein.

Nectar of the Gods

$6.34+

Acai puree, passion fruit juice, pineapple, mango, and strawberry.

Power Fuel

$6.34+

Passion fruit juice, peaches, strawberries, pineapple sherbet, multi-vitamin, and energy.

Rejuvinator

$6.34+

Raspberry juice, pineapples, bananas, raspberry sherbet, pineapple sherbet, multi-vitamin, energy, and soy protein.

Rosie’s Remedy

$6.34+

Orange juice, strawberries, raspberry sherbet, immunity, and multi-vitamin.

Shape Up

$6.34+

Almond milk, Kale, 20g pea protein, strawberries, and blueberries.

Slim Slam

$6.34+

Acai juice, soy milk, blueberries, bananas, pineapples, multi-vitamin, and fat burner.

Splendid Spinach

$6.34+

Soy milk, matcha green tea, fresh spinach, pineapple, and non-fat frozen yogurt.

Tart Ticker

$6.34+

Papaya juice, pineapples, kale, pineapple sherbet, non-fat frozen yogurt, multi-vitamin, and heart health.

Wrinkle Cheater

$6.34+

Apple juice, peaches, kale, spinach, pineapple sherbet, non-fat yogurt, multi-vitamin, probiotic, fiber, and soy protein.

Zinger

$6.34+

Orange Juice, pineapple sherbet, bananas, peaches, multi-vitamin, energy, fat burner, soy protein

Chris Green Goodness

$7.09+

BOWLS

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$7.74

Smooth acai mixed with banana and blueberry. Topped with sliced fresh banana and a heap of crunchy granola.

Quick Start Bowl

$7.74

Tangy orange juice, pineapple, strawberry, banana, fiber boost, pineapple sherbet, and Greek yogurt topped with fresh banana and crunchy granola.

Ba-Nango Bowl

Ba-Nango Bowl

$7.74

Papaya mixed with mangoes, bananas and topped with sliced fresh banana and a heap of coconut

JUICE

Beet-It Juice

Beet-It Juice

$6.64+

Apple, beet, and carrot.

Carrot Crazed Juice

Carrot Crazed Juice

$6.64+

Carrot, beet, celery, and cayenne pepper.

Cucumber Quencher Juice

Cucumber Quencher Juice

$6.64+

Cucumber, apple, lemon, and ginger.

Greens and Apple Juice

Greens and Apple Juice

$6.64+

Kale, celery, spinach, and apple.

Green Squeeze Juice

Green Squeeze Juice

$6.64+

Kale, cucumber, celery, spinach, apple, and lemon.

Super 7 Juice

Super 7 Juice

$6.64+

Carrot, red Onion, tomato, pepper, celery, kale, spinach

Ginger Snap Juice

Ginger Snap Juice

$6.64+

Ginger, carrot, and orange.

Kool Kale

$6.64+

WRAPS & SALADS

California Chicken

California Chicken

$6.18+

Spinach tortilla, spring greens, grilled chicken breast, carrots, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, grapes, pecans, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Chicken Asia

$6.18+

Tomato tortilla, spring greens, grilled chicken breast, carrots, red onion, mandarin oranges, sesame seeds, and oriental ginger dressing.

Chicken Mediterranean

Chicken Mediterranean

$6.18+

Tomato tortilla, spring greens, grilled chicken breast, red onion, feta cheese, cucumber, Roma tomatoes, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Chicken Pesto

$6.18+

Spinach tortilla, grilled chicken breast, spring greens, avocado, red onion, and pesto.

Cranberry Turkey

$6.18+

Spinach tortilla, sliced roast Turkey breast, spring greens, pecans, dried cranberries, sprouts, Roma tomatoes, and Dijon honey mustard dressing.

Egg White Wrap

$6.18

White tortilla, egg white, spinach, red onion, red bell pepper, tomato, feta cheese, and white tortilla.

Farmers Market Veggie

$6.18+

Tomato tortilla, spring greens, carrots, avocado, cucumber, red onion, sweet red peppers, Roma tomatoes, sprouts, sunflower seeds, and fat-free ranch dressing.

Italian Chicken

$6.18+

Tomato tortilla, spring greens, grilled chicken breast, tomato, shaved parmesan cheese, and royal Caesar dressing.

Quesadilla Roll Up

$6.18+

Small white tortilla, chicken breast, Mexican blend cheese.

Southwestern Chicken

$6.18+

Tomato tortilla, grilled chicken breast, spring greens, red onion, roasted red peppers, black beans, tomatoes, and chipotle dressing.

Steak 'N Cheese

$6.18+

Tomato tortilla, shaved Philly steak, spring greens, sweet red bell peppers, red onion, Mexican blend cheese, chipotle dressing.

STRAWBERRY APPLE WRAP

$8.09Out of stock

Tangs Tofu

$6.18+Out of stock

Tomato tortilla, tofu, spring greens, red onion, sweet red pepper, carrots, mandarin oranges, sesame seeds, and oriental ginger dressing.

Totally Tuna Melt

$6.18+Out of stock

Spinach tortilla, spring greens, tuna (made with lemon juice and balsamic vinaigrette), Mexican blend cheese.

Tuna Mediterranean

$6.18+Out of stock

Spinach tortilla, tuna with lemon juice and balsamic vinaigrette, spring greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Vegan Press

$6.18+

Tomato tortilla, spring greens, carrots, mandarin oranges, sweet red bell peppers, black beans, sesame seeds, oriental ginger dressing.

Seafood Salad Sub

$8.09Out of stock

COOKIE DOUGH

Eddie Bulls Cookie Dough 4 Scoops

$4.00

Scoops of Eddie Bull's Cookie Dough.

Eddie Bulls Cookie Dough 6 Scoops

$6.00

Eddie Bulls Cookie Dough 8 Scoops

$8.00

Eddie Bulls Cookie Dough Sundae

$7.00Out of stock

Vanilla ice cream topped with 3 scoops of Eddie Bull's Cookie Dough, Chocolate, Whip Cream and Sprinkles

Milk Shake

$4.34+

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.00Out of stock

SHOTS

Lemon and Ginger Shot

$3.99

Acai and Lemon Shot

$3.99
Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass

$2.99+Out of stock

2.5 lbs of leafy green veggies packed into a 1 or 2oz shot. Drink these anytime of day-no need to wait until 5PM!

CBD

CBD 250 Oil

$30.00

CBD 500 Oil

$50.00

CBD 1000 Oil

$90.00Out of stock

CBD 2000 Oil

$150.00

CBD Honey Sticks

$3.00

CBD Isolate

$3.00

CBD 500 Cream

$50.00

CBD Gummies

$11.00

CBD Dog Treat

$27.00

CBD Vape

$25.00

Hemp Soap Pomegranate

$12.00Out of stock

CBD Leanne's Chocolate Bar

$25.00

CBD Protein Bar

$12.00

CBD Leanne's Cheesecake

$16.99

CBD Cookie Dough

$12.00

SNACKS

Bottled Water

$2.19+
Cookie Dough to Go

$4.00

$4.00

Cup of Water

Dirty Chips BBQ

$1.79

Dirty Chips Cracked Pepper and Sea Salt

$1.79

Dirty Chips Jalapeño

$1.79

Dirty Chips Sea Salt

$1.79

Dirty Chips Sea Salt and Vinegar

$1.79Out of stock

Dirty Chips Sour, Cream & Onion

$1.79

Leannes Cheesecakes

$6.99Out of stock

Nuts About Balls

$1.79Out of stock

Veggie Chips

$1.79

BEVIS 1oz

$1.00Out of stock

Bang Energy Drink

$3.09

Pretzel

$3.69Out of stock

Sweet Cheese Pretzel

$3.69Out of stock

Soda

$1.75

CATERING

12" Strawberry Pizza

12" Strawberry Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

Sugar cookie crust, in house cream cheese icing, fresh strawberries, covered in a strawberry glaze. No changes.

Fruit Platter

Fruit Platter

$23.50+

Fresh local seasonal fruit. Platters ordered online will be ready the next day. If you need it sooner please contact the store to make arrangements.

Eddie Bulls Bites

$24.00

Let our cookie dough platter be the hit of your party.

Small Wrap Platter

Small Wrap Platter

$39.40

Platters ordered online will be ready the next day. If you need it sooner please contact the store to make arrangements.

Small Salad Platter

Small Salad Platter

$32.40

Platters ordered online will be ready the next day. If you need it sooner please contact the store to make arrangements.

Large Wrap Platter

Large Wrap Platter

$62.04

Platters ordered online will be ready the next day. If you need it sooner please contact the store to make arrangements.

Large Salad Platter

$53.95
Juice Cleanse 1D

$48.00

$48.00
Juice Cleanse 3D

$145.00

$145.00

Cookie Dough Cake

$9.00+

Dozen Choc Strawbs

$18.00Out of stock

Strawberry Pizza Slice

$3.25Out of stock

TBD TEA

MANILLA MANGO

$8.50

SUNSET SORBET

LYCHEE DRAGON PEARLS

LAVENDAR

TEASPRESSO

THAI

STRAWBERRY SUNRISE

$7.50

CUSTOM SMOOTHIES

Papaya Juice

$5.64+

Apple Juice

$5.64+

Passionfruit Juice

$5.64+

Acai Puree

$5.64+

Raspberry Juice

$5.64+

Orange Juice

$5.64+

Almond Milk

$5.64+

Acai Juice

$5.64+

Celery Juice

$5.64+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Made to order Juice, Smoothies, Wraps & More. Order online, pick up and store, or even stay and grab a seat and use our Free Wifi!

Location

731B W. Lumsden Rd, Brandon, FL 33511

Directions

Gallery
YoYo Juice image
YoYo Juice image
YoYo Juice image
YoYo Juice image

