YoYo & CoCo 1719 N 45th St

1719 N 45th St

Seattle, WA 98103

Order Again

Popular Items

Twist Soft Serve
Taro Soft Serve
Cube Mix

Yogurt Cubes

Sea Salt Almond Yogurt Cube

$5.95

Sea Salt, Cheese, Almond, Yogurt

Milky Mango Yogurt Cube

$5.95

Mango, Milk, Yogurt

Strawberry Blueberry Yogurt Cube

$5.95

Strawberry, Blueberry, Yogurt

Rose Pistachio Yogurt Cube

$5.95

Rose, Pistachio, Yogurt

Passionfruit Yogurt Cube

$5.95

Passionfruit, Yogurt

Oreo Yogurt Cube

$5.95

Oreo, Yogurt

Cube Mix

$5.95

Choose 2 flavors

Soft Serves

Taro Soft Serve

Taro Soft Serve

$5.95

Taro, Milk

CocoHo Soft Serve

CocoHo Soft Serve

$5.95

Coconut, Hojicha【Vegan】

Twist Soft Serve

$5.95

CocoHo & Taro

Pandan Vegan Cone

Pandan Vegan Cone

$1.50

Frappé

Coconut Americano

Coconut Americano

$8.50

Fresh Young Coconut, Double Shot Espresso

Taro Frappé

Taro Frappé

$7.95

Taro Blend + Taro Soft Serve

Matcha Taro Frappé

Matcha Taro Frappé

$7.95

Matcha Blend + Taro Soft Serve

Hojicha Frappé

Hojicha Frappé

$7.95

Hojicha Blend + Hojicha Blend 【Option of Vegan】

Jasmine Tea Taro Frappé

Jasmine Tea Taro Frappé

$7.95

Jasmine Tea Blend + Taro Soft Serve

Young Coconut Water

Young Coconut Water

$5.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Yummy Yogurt Cube + Vegan CocoHo Soft Serve + Taro Soft Serve = A Sweet Dream!

Website

Location

1719 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103

Directions

