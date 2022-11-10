Yozakura Sushi

Restaurant info

Take "Night at the Bar" in a Different Direction Stop by our sushi bar and Japanese tea bar in New Bedford, MA. When you think of the bar, you think of loud music, overpriced drinks and way too many people crowded together. It's time to change that. Yozakura by En Bon Hospitality LLC is a sushi bar located in beautiful New Bedford, MA. Our executive chef, William J. Foley, has crafted a traditional Japanese menu with modern twists for a sophisticated palate. You'll find classic sushi dishes alongside Japanese-inspired appetizers and entrees. Each dish also comes with a warm cup of tea for better digestion, as is the tradition in Japanese culture. That's just one part of our larger focus on the world-renowned warmth of Japanese culture and hospitality. If you're ready for a different kind of night out, stop by our local sushi bar today.

Website