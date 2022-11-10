Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yozakura Sushi

466 Brock Ave

New Bedford, MA 02744

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Maki
IDLYA
Shrimp Tempura Maki

Beverages

Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Soda

Diet Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Soda

Sprite

$2.00Out of stock

Soda

Ginger Ale

$2.00Out of stock

Soda

Orange Juice

$2.00

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Juice

Pineappple Juice

$2.00

Juice

12oz Still

$2.99Out of stock

Saratoga Bottled Still

12oz Sparkling

$2.99Out of stock

Saratoga Bottled Sparkling

28oz Still

$5.99Out of stock

Saratoga Bottled Still

28oz Sparkling

$5.99Out of stock

Saratoga Bottled Sparkling

Ramune Classic

$4.95Out of stock

Japanese Soda

Ramune Melon

$4.95

Japanese Soda - Melon Flavor

Ramune Strawberry

$4.95

Japanese Soda - Strawberry Flavor

Calpico

$4.95

Citrus Yogurt Soft Drink

Oi Ocha

$4.95Out of stock

Unsweetened Green Tea (Bottle)

Pocari Sweat

$4.95Out of stock

Japanese Sports Drink

UCC Iced Coffee

$2.50Out of stock

Milk and Sugar (Can)

Lemon Seltzer

Single Espresso

$2.95

Double Espresso

$5.99

Cappuccino

$5.95

Nigiri/Sashimi

2pc - Over Rice/3pc - No Rice

Tuna

$6.50

Maguro

Salmon

$6.50

Sake

Yellowtail

$6.50Out of stock

Hamachi

Broiled Eel

$6.50

Unagi

Crabstick

$5.00

Kanikama

Avocado

$4.50

Avocado

Squid

$5.50

Ika

Shrimp

$5.50

Ebi

Smoked Salmon

$7.50

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Tuna

$7.50

House smoked Seared Tuna

Egg Omelet

$5.00

Tamago

Maki/Temaki

6pc Roll/1 pc Handroll

Cucumber Maki

$5.50

Cucumber

Japanese Pickle Maki

$5.00

Pickled Daikon

Avocado Maki

$5.50

Avocado

Tuna Maki

$7.50

Tuna

Salmon Maki

$7.50

Salmon

California Maki

$7.50

Kanikama, Cucumber and Avocado

Eel & Cucumber Maki

$7.50

Broiled Eel and Cucumber

Spicy Tuna Maki

$7.75

Spicy Tuna

Delphia Maki

$7.75

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese and Cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Maki

$7.75

Shrimp Tempura and Cucumber

Sweet Potato Tempura Maki

$7.75

Fried Sweet Potato

Tuna Tempura Roll

$8.75

Deep fried Tuna with Cream Cheese and Cucumber

Specialty Maki

Special Rolls

Yasai (Vegetable Maki)

$11.50

Sweet Potato, Japanese Pickle and Cucumber Maki topped with Smashed Avocado

Ebi Matsuri (Shrimp Festival)

$12.75

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber Maki topped with Sushi Ebi, Spicy Mayo and Sweet Soy

Niji (Rainbow)

$13.50

California Maki topped with Chef's Assorted Fish

Akuma

$14.75Out of stock

Spicy Seafood, Cucumber Maki topped with Spicy Kanikama and Sweet Soy

IDLYA

$14.75

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber Maki topped with Seared Shortrib, Sweet Soy and Truffle Salt

Zensai

Seasonal Appetizers

Miso Soup

$3.50

Tofu, Scallions, Wakame

House Salad

$4.95

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrot and Avocado

Kanikama Salad

$8.95Out of stock

Shredded Crabstick, Cucumber, Avocado and Tempura Crumb

Gyoza

$7.50Out of stock

Housemade Dumplings

Shumai

$6.75Out of stock

Steamed Shrimp Dumplings

Tempura Flight

$6.99

Shrimp, Zucchini and Sweet Potato

Edamame

$5.50

Boiled Soy Beans

Hiyashi Wakame (Seaweed Salad)

$6.00Out of stock

Seaweed Salad

Vegetarian Gyoza

$8.50Out of stock

Vegetarian Gyoza

Butaman

$3.50Out of stock

Dessert

Sweet Treats

Choc Lava Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Ganache Filled Chocolate Cake

Vanilla Mochi Ice Cream

$2.95Out of stock

Sweet Pounded Rice Dough wrapped around Vanilla Ice Cream

Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream

$2.95Out of stock

Sweet Pounded Rice Dough wrapped around Strawberry Ice Cream

Chocolate Mochi Ice Cream

$2.95Out of stock

Sweet Pounded Rice Dough wrapped around Chocolate Ice Cream

Mango Mochi Ice Cream

$2.95Out of stock

Sweet Pounded Rice Dough wrapped around Mango Ice Cream

Matcha Mochi Ice Cream

$2.95Out of stock

Sweet Pounded Rice Dough wrapped around Green Tea Ice Cream

Azuki Mochi Ice Cream

$2.95Out of stock

Sweet Pounded Rice Dough wrapped around Sweet Red Bean Ice Cream

Sesame Mochi Ice Cream

$2.95Out of stock

Sweet Pounded Rice Dough wrapped around Sesame Ice Cream

Cookies and Cream Mochi Ice Cream

$2.95Out of stock

Sweet Pounded Rice Dough wrapped around Cookies and Cream Ice Cream

Mint Choc Chip Mochi Ice Cream

$2.95Out of stock

Sweet Pounded Rice Dough wrapped around Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Take "Night at the Bar" in a Different Direction Stop by our sushi bar and Japanese tea bar in New Bedford, MA. When you think of the bar, you think of loud music, overpriced drinks and way too many people crowded together. It's time to change that. Yozakura by En Bon Hospitality LLC is a sushi bar located in beautiful New Bedford, MA. Our executive chef, William J. Foley, has crafted a traditional Japanese menu with modern twists for a sophisticated palate. You'll find classic sushi dishes alongside Japanese-inspired appetizers and entrees. Each dish also comes with a warm cup of tea for better digestion, as is the tradition in Japanese culture. That's just one part of our larger focus on the world-renowned warmth of Japanese culture and hospitality. If you're ready for a different kind of night out, stop by our local sushi bar today.

466 Brock Ave, New Bedford, MA 02744

