Appetizers

Y - Knots

$8.99

Our pretzels. Salt, parmesan, or garlic

Tuna Tartare

$17.99

Sushi grade tuna with crostinis. Consuming raw or undercooked foods is an increased risk for foodborne illness

Holly's Jalapeño's

$15.99

Homemade bacon wrapped stuffed jalapeños

Chicken Salad

$13.99

Our fresh made chicken salad with crostinis

Muffaletta Cheesy Bread

$9.99

Bread buttered, cheese, and olive tapenade, then baked. Served with a side of marinara

Charcuterie Board

$14.99

Fried Onion Ring Basket

$9.99

Cheesy Fries with Bacon

$9.99

Wings

$12.99

1/2 dozen

Bruschetta

$11.99

Homemade crostinis topped with tomato blend

Pulled Pork Nachos

$11.99

Pork, onions, black olives, jalapeños, and cheese

Cheesy Bread

$8.99

Fresh bread buttered, topped with cheese and baked. Served with a side of marinara

Meatball, Meatball, Meatball

$11.99

Meatballs with marinara and a touch of cheese

Fried Okra Basket

$9.99

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Chips & Salsa

$7.99

13in Pizzas

The Kitchen Sink 13"

$22.99

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, onions, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, jalapeños, pineapples, and feta

The Supreme 13"

$21.99

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

The Meaty 13"

$18.99

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham

The Veggie 13"

$17.99

Spinach, onion, pepper, mushroom, tomato, and black olives

The Margherita 13"

$17.99

Olive oil and garlic, tomato, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella

The Great White 13"

$18.99

Olive oil and garlic, chicken, spinach, tomato, and feta

The Mezzzer 13"

$17.99

Olive oil and garlic, pepperoni, sausage, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and jerk seasoning

The Pepperoni 13"

$16.99

Pepperoni, cheese, and our homemade sauce

The Classic Cheese 13"

$14.99

Our cheese blend and homemade sauce

The Chicken Alfredo 13"

$18.99

Chicken, onions, mushrooms, and Alfredo sauce

The Smokehouse 13"

$18.99

Pulled pork, onions, and BBQ sauce

13" BYO Pizza 1 topping only

$14.99

The Conecuh 13"

$17.99

17in Pizzas

The Kitchen Sink 17"

$25.99

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, onions, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, jalapenos, pineapples, and feta

The Supreme 17"

$24.99

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

The Meaty 17"

$22.99

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham

The Veggie 17"

$21.99

Spinach, onion, pepper, mushroom, tomato, and black olives

The Margherita 17"

$21.99

Olive oil and garlic, tomato, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella

The Great White 17"

$22.99

Olive oil and garlic, chicken, spinach, tomato, and feta

The Mezzzer 17"

$21.99

Olive oil and garlic, pepperoni, sausage, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and jerk seasoning

The Pepperoni 17"

$19.99

Pepperoni, cheese, and our homemade sauce

The Classic Cheese 17"

$18.99

Our cheese blend and homemade sauce

The Chicken Alfredo 17"

$22.99

Chicken, onions, mushrooms, and Alfredo sauce

The Smokehouse 17"

$22.99

Pulled pork, onions, and BBQ sauce

17in BYO Pizza 1 topping only

$18.99

The Conecuh 17"

$21.99

Strombolis

Small Build Your Own Stromboli

$12.99

3 toppings of your choice

Large Build Your Own Stromboli

$16.99

3 toppings of your choice

Small Spicy Italian Stromboli

$12.99

Pepperoni, salami, capicola ham, banana peppers and onions

Large Spicy Italian Stromboli

$16.99

Pepperoni, salami, capicola ham, banana peppers and onions

Small Veggie Stromboli

$12.99

Spinach, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and olives

Large Veggie Stromboli

$16.99

Spinach, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and olives

Sandwiches

Philly Steak

$14.99

Steak, peppers, onions and mushrooms

Chicken Philly

$14.99

Chicken, peppers, onions and mushrooms

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99

BBQ pulled pork and coleslaw

Seared Tuna B.L.T

$14.99

Medium-rare seared tuna with onion too. Consuming raw or undercooked foods is an increased risk for foodborne illness

Grilled Jerk Chicken Breast

$14.99

On a burger bun with lettuce and tomato and Swiss

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$14.99

Grilled, capicola ham, Swiss and honey mustard

Italian Sandwich

$14.99

Salami, pepperoni, capicola ham, and dressing

Italian Steak Sand

$14.99

Salami, steak, peppers, onions and dressing

Meatball Sandwich

$14.99

Meatballs, sauce, and cheese

Grilled Cheese with Bacon and Tomato

$14.99

Yum!

Fried Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.99

With marinara and provolone

1/2 Original Muffaletta

$14.99

Capicola ham, salami, and olive salad

Sides/Salads

Tortilla Chips

$3.99

Pasta Salad

$3.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

French Fries

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Fried Okra

$3.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Chef Salad

$15.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, ham, bacon, black olives, almonds, and cheese

Greek Salad

$13.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, banana peppers, and feta

Spinach Salad

$13.99

Spinach, mushrooms, onions, and bacon

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons

Side of Ranch

$0.69

Side of Italian

$0.69

Side of Marinara

$1.39

Side of Alfredo

$1.69

Side of Beer Cheese

$1.99

Side of Salsa

$1.69

Extra Meatball

$2.29

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.69

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.69

Side of Balsalmic Vinaigrette

$0.69

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.69

Entrees/Soups. Desserts

Manicotti

$15.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.99

4-Cheese Beef Lasagna

$16.99

Cannelloni

$16.99

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta

$18.99

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$18.99

Cup Daily Soup Special

$5.99

Bowl Daily Soup Special

$8.99

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

Cheesecake

$7.99

Dessert of the Day

$5.99

Bar Menu

Vodka

Gin

Rum

Tequila

Whiskey

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Draft Beer

Yuengling

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

SPB Devils Harvest

$6.00

Goat Island Blood Orange

$8.00

Fair Hope

$8.00

Abita

$8.00

Cahaba Blonde

$8.00

Road Hazard Ale

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Abita Turbo Dog

$6.50

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Stella

$6.50

Guiness

$6.50

Wine by Bottle

Red Wine

Glass of Pinot Noir

$6.00

Glass of Cabernet

$6.00

Glass of Merlot

$6.00

White Wine

N/A Beverages

Soda Fountain

$2.69

Iced Tea/Lemonade

$2.69

Bottle Aquafina

$1.99

Water

$0.49

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bul Sugar Free

$5.00

Coors Edge NA

$4.50

