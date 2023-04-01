Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yellow Springs Baking Company

review star

No reviews yet

305 N Walnut St. Suite A9

Yellow Springs, OH 45387

Bakery Thursday

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Croissants

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.25
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Coconut Croissant

$4.25

Scones

Almond Date Scone

Almond Date Scone

$3.75

Almond date scone with orange zest

Apricot & Rosemary Scone

Apricot & Rosemary Scone

$3.75
Cranberry & White Chocolate Scone

Cranberry & White Chocolate Scone

$3.75
Poblano & Swiss Scone

Poblano & Swiss Scone

$3.75

Cookies

Chai Snickerdoodle

Chai Snickerdoodle

$1.25
Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$1.25
Oatmeal Cranberry

Oatmeal Cranberry

$1.25
Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$1.25

Muffins

Banana Walnut

Banana Walnut

$3.25

Banana muffin with walnuts and chocolate chips

Cafe Thursday

Empanadas

Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$4.25

Shredded chicken, roasted carrots and onions, chipotle chiles and fired roasted tomatoes. Inventory will be updated after 6:00 pm

Beef Empanada

Beef Empanada

$4.25

Ground beef with cranberries, apples and kale seasoned with onions, garlic and peppers.

Veggie Empanada

Veggie Empanada

$4.25

Roasted Sweet Potato and Onions, black beans, Cotija Cheese, fired roasted tomato and a fusion of international spices.

Quiche

Potato & Cheese Quiche

Potato & Cheese Quiche

$8.50

Deep dish quiche with eggs, potato, sharp cheddar and spices baked in a 17 oz, 5" diameter cast iron pot.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Authentic sweet and savory baked goods. Limited Quantities!

Dayton
