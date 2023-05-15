A map showing the location of Yu Cake - City of Industry 18558 E. Gale Ave, Unit 158View gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bakeries

Yu Cake - City of Industry 18558 E. Gale Ave, Unit 158

review star

No reviews yet

18558 E. Gale Ave, Unit 158

City of Industry, CA 91748

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Coconut Double Cheesecake

Coconut Double Cheesecake

$9.35+

Mont Blanc Mille Crepe Cake

$9.75+

Cake

Mille Crepe Cake

Sugar Substitutes Oats & Osmanthus Fragrans Mille Crepe Cake

Sugar Substitutes Oats & Osmanthus Fragrans Mille Crepe Cake

$9.75+
Black Grape Ice Cream Mille Crepe Cake

Black Grape Ice Cream Mille Crepe Cake

$9.75+
Durian Mille Crepe Cake

Durian Mille Crepe Cake

$9.75+
Gold Dust Mille Crepe Cake

Gold Dust Mille Crepe Cake

$9.75+
Hazelnut Chocolate Mille Crepe Cake

Hazelnut Chocolate Mille Crepe Cake

$9.75+
Tiramisu Mille Crepe Cake

Tiramisu Mille Crepe Cake

$9.35+
UJI Matcha Mille Crepe Cake

UJI Matcha Mille Crepe Cake

$9.35+
Taro Mille Crepe Cake

Taro Mille Crepe Cake

$9.35+
Mango Grapefruit Mille Crepe Cake

Mango Grapefruit Mille Crepe Cake

$9.75+

Mont Blanc Mille Crepe Cake

$9.75+

Blueberry Yogurt Mille Crepe Cake

$9.75+

French Vanilla Mille Crepe Cake

$9.75+

Cheese Cake/ Mousse/Cake

Hawthorn French Mousse

$10.75
Original Cheesecake

Original Cheesecake

$9.35+
Rose Double Cheesecake

Rose Double Cheesecake

$9.35+
Coconut Double Cheesecake

Coconut Double Cheesecake

$9.35+
Caramel Coffee Cheesecake

Caramel Coffee Cheesecake

$9.35+
Dark Chocolate French Mousse

Dark Chocolate French Mousse

$9.35+
Red Date Sticky Rice Cake

Red Date Sticky Rice Cake

$8.75+
Oreo Milky Cake

Oreo Milky Cake

$8.75+
Raspberry Yogurt Cake

Raspberry Yogurt Cake

$8.75+

Mont Blanc Black Tea Cake

$9.75+

Babe/Cake Roll/Box Cake/Cake Jar

Babe/Cake Jar

Salted Egg Yolk Pork Sung Babe

Salted Egg Yolk Pork Sung Babe

$13.95
Taro Pork Sung Babe

Taro Pork Sung Babe

$13.95
Original Cream Cheese Snow Velvet Babe

Original Cream Cheese Snow Velvet Babe

$13.95
Taro Snow Velvet Babe

Taro Snow Velvet Babe

$13.95
Strawberry Velvet Babe

Strawberry Velvet Babe

$13.95
UJI Matcha Velvet Babe

UJI Matcha Velvet Babe

$13.95
Strawberry Milky Jar

Strawberry Milky Jar

$9.75
Cocoa Milky Jar

Cocoa Milky Jar

$9.75
Taro Mochi Pork Sung Jar

Taro Mochi Pork Sung Jar

$9.75
Durian Mousse Jar

Durian Mousse Jar

$11.75
Black grape Yogurt Jar

Black grape Yogurt Jar

$9.75
Caramel Coffee Jar

Caramel Coffee Jar

$9.75
UJI Matcha Milky Jar

UJI Matcha Milky Jar

$9.75
Mango Grapefruit Jar

Mango Grapefruit Jar

$9.75

Cake Roll/Box Cake

Chestnut Black Tea Cake Roll

$15.95
Durian Cake Roll

Durian Cake Roll

$16.00
Muddy Cake Roll

Muddy Cake Roll

$13.95
Taro Cake Roll

Taro Cake Roll

$13.95

Taro Salted Egg Yolk Cake Roll

$15.95
Taro Cream Box Cake

Taro Cream Box Cake

$6.95

Durian Box Cake

$7.95

Blueberry Yogurt Box Cake

$6.95
Salted Cream Oreo Box Cake

Salted Cream Oreo Box Cake

$6.95
Tiramisu Box Cake

Tiramisu Box Cake

$6.95
Yogurt Berry Box Cake

Yogurt Berry Box Cake

$6.95
Mango Grapefruit Box Cake

Mango Grapefruit Box Cake

$6.95
Earl Grey & Brown Sugar Boba Cake Roll

Earl Grey & Brown Sugar Boba Cake Roll

$8.75
Yogurt Blueberry Cake Roll

Yogurt Blueberry Cake Roll

$8.75
Charcoal Pineapple Cake Roll

Charcoal Pineapple Cake Roll

$8.75
Yogurt Berry Cake Roll

Yogurt Berry Cake Roll

$8.75

Salted Butter Crispy Cake Roll

$8.75

Magnum Cake Roll

$9.75

Jasmine Hami Melon Cake Roll

$8.75

Cream Cheese Box Cake

Rose Oolong Box Cake

$13.75

Red Date Cream Box Cake

$13.75

Hawthorn & Osmanthus Frangrans Box Cake

$13.75

Jasmine Hami Melon Box Cake

$13.75

Snowflake Chewy Cube/Cookies/Milky Jujube

Snowflake Chewy Cube/Milky Jujube

Nutritious Snowflake Chewy Cube

Nutritious Snowflake Chewy Cube

$9.75
Oreo Snowflake Chewy Cube

Oreo Snowflake Chewy Cube

$9.75
Strawberry Snowflake Chewy Cube

Strawberry Snowflake Chewy Cube

$9.75
Fig Snowflake Chewy Cube

Fig Snowflake Chewy Cube

$9.75
Hazelnut Choco Snowflake Chewy Cube

Hazelnut Choco Snowflake Chewy Cube

$9.75
UJI Matcha Snowflake Chewy Cube

UJI Matcha Snowflake Chewy Cube

$9.75
Durian & Mango Snowflake Chewy Cube

Durian & Mango Snowflake Chewy Cube

$10.75
Salted Egg Yolk & Pork Sung Snowflake Chewy Cube

Salted Egg Yolk & Pork Sung Snowflake Chewy Cube

$10.75
Original Milky Jujube

Original Milky Jujube

$9.75
Strawberry Milky Jujube

Strawberry Milky Jujube

$9.75
Coffee Crispy Milky Jujube

Coffee Crispy Milky Jujube

$9.75

Cookies

Original Cookies

Original Cookies

$9.75
Earl Gray Cookies

Earl Gray Cookies

$9.75
Coffee Cookies

Coffee Cookies

$9.75

Drink

Creamy Milk

Charcoal Pineapple Creamy Milk

Charcoal Pineapple Creamy Milk

$5.35
Raspberry Creamy Milk

Raspberry Creamy Milk

$5.35
Oreo Creamy Milk

Oreo Creamy Milk

$5.35
Durian Creamy Milk

Durian Creamy Milk

$5.35
Matcha Creamy Milk

Matcha Creamy Milk

$5.35
Taro Creamy Milk

Taro Creamy Milk

$5.35
Strawberry Creamy Milk

Strawberry Creamy Milk

$5.35
Dragon Fruit Creamy Milk

Dragon Fruit Creamy Milk

$5.35
Black Grape Creamy Milk

Black Grape Creamy Milk

$5.35

Blackberry Creamy Milk

$5.35

Cold Foam

Cold Foam Mango

Cold Foam Mango

$5.75
Cold Foam Strawberry

Cold Foam Strawberry

$5.75
Cold Foam Dragon Fruit

Cold Foam Dragon Fruit

$5.75
Cold Foam Raspberry

Cold Foam Raspberry

$5.75
Cold Foam Black Grape

Cold Foam Black Grape

$5.75
Cold Foam Charcoal Pineapple

Cold Foam Charcoal Pineapple

$5.75
Cold Foam Durian

Cold Foam Durian

$5.75
Cold Foam Matcha

Cold Foam Matcha

$5.75
Cold Foam Green Tea

Cold Foam Green Tea

$5.75
Cold Foam Black Tea

Cold Foam Black Tea

$5.75
Cold Foam Rose

Cold Foam Rose

$5.75

Cold Foam Red Bean

$5.75

Yogurt

Dragon Fruit Yogurt

Dragon Fruit Yogurt

$5.75
Strawberry Yogurt

Strawberry Yogurt

$5.75
Black Grape Yogurt

Black Grape Yogurt

$5.75
Mango Yogurt

Mango Yogurt

$5.75
Charcoal Pineapple Yogurt

Charcoal Pineapple Yogurt

$5.75
Original Yogurt

Original Yogurt

$5.75
Oreo Yogurt

Oreo Yogurt

$5.75

Tea

Black Grape & Lemon Tea

Black Grape & Lemon Tea

$5.35
Fresh Fruit Tea

Fresh Fruit Tea

$5.35
Grapefruit Tea

Grapefruit Tea

$5.35
Peach Tea

Peach Tea

$5.35
Strawberry Tea

Strawberry Tea

$5.35
Guava Tea

Guava Tea

$5.35
Lychee Tea

Lychee Tea

$5.35

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.35

Milk Tea

$5.35

Oats Milk Tea

$5.35

Raspberry Tea

$5.35

Mango Sago Grapefruit Tea

$5.35

Green Tea

$5.35

Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.75
Black Grape Smoothie

Black Grape Smoothie

$5.75
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.75
Dragon Fruit Smoothie

Dragon Fruit Smoothie

$5.75
Tiramisu Smoothie

Tiramisu Smoothie

$5.75Out of stock
Charcoal Pineapple Smoothie

Charcoal Pineapple Smoothie

$5.75
Matcha Smoothie

Matcha Smoothie

$5.75

Durian Smoothie

$5.75

Sago & Fruit/Bowl/Coconut Pudding

Sago Bowl/Fruit Bowl

Milk Tea Pudding Sago Bowl

Milk Tea Pudding Sago Bowl

$9.75
Mango & Grapefruit Sago Bowl

Mango & Grapefruit Sago Bowl

$9.75
Mango & Durian Sago Bowl

Mango & Durian Sago Bowl

$12.75

Coconut Pudding

Original Coconut Pudding

Original Coconut Pudding

$8.00
Tiramisu Coconut Pudding Jar

Tiramisu Coconut Pudding Jar

$9.50
Dragon Fruit Coconut Pudding Jar

Dragon Fruit Coconut Pudding Jar

$9.50
Durian Coconut Pudding Jar

Durian Coconut Pudding Jar

$10.50
Sugar Substitutes Oats & Osmanthus Fragrans Coconut Pudding Jar

Sugar Substitutes Oats & Osmanthus Fragrans Coconut Pudding Jar

$9.50
Mango Grapefruit Coconut Pudding Jar

Mango Grapefruit Coconut Pudding Jar

$9.50

Blackgrape Coconut Pudding Jar

$9.50

Extra

Supply

Cake Topper

Cake Topper

$1.99

Insulated Bag

$5.99
Utensils/5pc

Utensils/5pc

$3.99
Candles/6pc

Candles/6pc

$3.99
Candle/1pc

Candle/1pc

$1.00

Cake Box

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday12:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

18558 E. Gale Ave, Unit 158, City of Industry, CA 91748

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

壹锅鸡-Rowland Height - Noodology-18406 Colima Rd Ste D, Rowland Height, CA
orange starNo Reviews
18406 Colima Rd Ste D Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Sunmery Bakery
orange star3.8 • 144
18495 E. Colima Road #1 Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Sunmerry Coffee & Bread - BR - Brea
orange starNo Reviews
955 E Birch St unit K Brea, CA 92821
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender’s - 075 - West Covina
orange starNo Reviews
3117 E. Garvey Ave., N. West Covina, CA 91791
View restaurantnext
Nikki's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
5091 Richfield Rd Yorba Linda, CA 92886
View restaurantnext
Kentro Greek Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,088
100 S Harbor Blvd Suite A Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in City of Industry

Ajisen Ramen - Rowland Heights
orange star4.3 • 2,945
18253 Colima Road, Ste 104 Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near City of Industry
Walnut
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
La Habra
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Hacienda Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
La Puente
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
West Covina
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston