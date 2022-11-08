Yu Cake - San Gabriel imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bakeries

Yu Cake - San Gabriel 301 W Valley Blvd suite 111

No reviews yet

301 West Valley Boulevard

San Gabriel, CA 91776

Mille Crepe Cake

Mont Blanc Mille Crepe Cake

$9.75+

Pumpkin Black Rice Mille Crepe Cake

$9.75+

Blueberry Yogurt Mille Crepe Cake

$9.75+

French Vanilla Mille Crepe Cake

$9.75+
Sugar Substitues Oats & Osmanthus Mille Crepe Cake

Sugar Substitues Oats & Osmanthus Mille Crepe Cake

$9.75+
Black Grape Yogurt Ice Cream Mille Crepe Cake

Black Grape Yogurt Ice Cream Mille Crepe Cake

$9.75+
UJI Matcha Mille Crepe Cake

UJI Matcha Mille Crepe Cake

$9.35+
Taro Mille Crepe Cake

Taro Mille Crepe Cake

$9.35+
Tiramisu Mille Crepe Cake

Tiramisu Mille Crepe Cake

$9.35+
Hazelnut Mille Crepe Cake

Hazelnut Mille Crepe Cake

$9.75+
Durian Mille Crepe Cake

Durian Mille Crepe Cake

$9.75+
Gold Dust Mille Crepe Cake

Gold Dust Mille Crepe Cake

$9.75+
Mango Grapefruit Mille Crepe Cake

Mango Grapefruit Mille Crepe Cake

$9.75+

Cheesecake/Mousse

Original Cheesecake

Original Cheesecake

$9.35+
Coconut Double Cheesecake

Coconut Double Cheesecake

$9.35+
Caramel Coffee Cheesecake

Caramel Coffee Cheesecake

$9.35+
Rose Double Cheesecake

Rose Double Cheesecake

$9.35+
Dark Chocolate French Mousse

Dark Chocolate French Mousse

$9.35+
Red Date Sticky Rice Cake

Red Date Sticky Rice Cake

$8.75+

Mont Blanc Black Tea Cake

$9.75+
Oreo Milky Cake

Oreo Milky Cake

$8.75+
Raspberry Yogurt Cake

Raspberry Yogurt Cake

$8.75+

Babe/Cake Jar

Salted Egg Yolk Pork Sung Babe

Salted Egg Yolk Pork Sung Babe

$13.95
Taro Pork Sung Babe

Taro Pork Sung Babe

$13.95
Original Snow Velvet Babe

Original Snow Velvet Babe

$13.95
Strawberry Snow Velvet Babe

Strawberry Snow Velvet Babe

$13.95
UJI Matcha Snow Velvet Babe

UJI Matcha Snow Velvet Babe

$13.95
Taro Snow Velvet Babe

Taro Snow Velvet Babe

$13.95
Strawberry Milky Jar

Strawberry Milky Jar

$9.75
Taro Mochi Jar

Taro Mochi Jar

$9.75
Cocoa Milky Jar

Cocoa Milky Jar

$9.75
Durian Mousse Jar

Durian Mousse Jar

$11.75
Black grape Yogurt Jar

Black grape Yogurt Jar

$9.75
Caramel Coffee Jar

Caramel Coffee Jar

$9.75
UJI Matcha Milky Jar

UJI Matcha Milky Jar

$9.75
Mango Grapefruit Jar

Mango Grapefruit Jar

$9.75

Cake Roll/Box Cake

Durian Box Cake

$7.95

Blueberry Yogurt Box Cake

$6.95
Salted Cream Oreo Box Cake

Salted Cream Oreo Box Cake

$6.95
Taro Box Cake

Taro Box Cake

$6.95
Tiramisu Box Cake

Tiramisu Box Cake

$6.95
Yogurt Berry Box Cake

Yogurt Berry Box Cake

$6.95
Mango Grapefruit Box Cake

Mango Grapefruit Box Cake

$6.95

Chestnut Black Tea Cake Roll

$15.95
Durian Cake Roll

Durian Cake Roll

$16.00
Taro Salted Egg Yolk Cake Roll

Taro Salted Egg Yolk Cake Roll

$15.95
Muddy Cake Roll

Muddy Cake Roll

$13.95
Taro Cake Roll

Taro Cake Roll

$13.95

Jasmine Hami Melon Cake Roll

$8.75
Charcoal Pineapple Cake Roll

Charcoal Pineapple Cake Roll

$8.75
Yogurt Berry Cake Roll

Yogurt Berry Cake Roll

$8.75
Earl Grey & Brown Sugar Boba Cake Roll

Earl Grey & Brown Sugar Boba Cake Roll

$8.75
Yogurt Blueberry Cake Roll

Yogurt Blueberry Cake Roll

$8.75

Salted Butter Crispy Cake Roll

$8.75

Magnum Cake Roll

$9.75

Cream Cheese Box Cake

Rose Oolong Box Cake

$13.75

Red Date Cream Box Cake

$13.75

Jasmine Hami Melon Box Cake

$13.75

Hawthorn & Osmanthus Frangrans Box Cake

$13.75

Snowflake Chewy Cube

Nutritious Snowflake Chewy Cubes

Nutritious Snowflake Chewy Cubes

$9.75
Oreo Snowflake Chewy Cubes

Oreo Snowflake Chewy Cubes

$9.75
Strawberry Snowflake Chewy Cubes

Strawberry Snowflake Chewy Cubes

$9.75
Fig Snowflake Chewy Cubes

Fig Snowflake Chewy Cubes

$9.75
UJI Matcha Snowflake Chewy Cubes

UJI Matcha Snowflake Chewy Cubes

$9.75
Hazelnut Choco Snowflake Chewy Cubes

Hazelnut Choco Snowflake Chewy Cubes

$9.75
Durian & Mango Snowflake Chewy Cubes

Durian & Mango Snowflake Chewy Cubes

$10.75
Salted Egg Yolk Pork Sung Snowflake Chewy Cubes

Salted Egg Yolk Pork Sung Snowflake Chewy Cubes

$10.75

Cookies/Milky Jujube

Original Cookies

Original Cookies

$9.75
Rose Cookies

Rose Cookies

$9.75
Cocoa Cookies

Cocoa Cookies

$9.75

Coffee Cookies

$9.75
Earl Gray Cookies

Earl Gray Cookies

$9.75
Original Milky Jujube

Original Milky Jujube

$9.75
Strawberry Jujube

Strawberry Jujube

$9.75
Matcha Jujube

Matcha Jujube

$9.75

Coffee Crispy Milky Jujube

$9.75

Coconut Pudding Jar

Original Milky Coconut Pudding

Original Milky Coconut Pudding

$8.00
Tiramisu Coconut Pudding

Tiramisu Coconut Pudding

$9.50
Dragon Fruit Coconut Pudding

Dragon Fruit Coconut Pudding

$9.50
Durian Coconut Pudding

Durian Coconut Pudding

$10.50
Sugar Substitutes Oats & Osmanthus Coconut Pudding

Sugar Substitutes Oats & Osmanthus Coconut Pudding

$9.50

Mango Grapefruit Coconut Pudding

$9.50

Pineapple Coconut Pudding

$9.50

Creamy Milk

Charcoal Pineapple Creamy Milk

Charcoal Pineapple Creamy Milk

$5.35
Raspberry Creamy Milk

Raspberry Creamy Milk

$5.35
Oreo Creamy Milk

Oreo Creamy Milk

$5.35
Durian Creamy Milk

Durian Creamy Milk

$5.35
Matcha Creamy Milk

Matcha Creamy Milk

$5.35
Sugar Substitutes Oats Milk Tea

Sugar Substitutes Oats Milk Tea

$5.35
Taro Creamy Milk

Taro Creamy Milk

$5.35
Strawberry Creamy Milk

Strawberry Creamy Milk

$5.35
Dragon Fruit Creamy Milk

Dragon Fruit Creamy Milk

$5.35
Black Grape Creamy Milk

Black Grape Creamy Milk

$5.35

Blackberry Creamy Milk

$5.35

Yogurt

Dragon Fruit Yogurt

Dragon Fruit Yogurt

$5.75
Strawberry Yogurt

Strawberry Yogurt

$5.75
Black Grape Yogurt

Black Grape Yogurt

$5.75
Mango Yogurt

Mango Yogurt

$5.75
Charcoal Pineapple Yogurt

Charcoal Pineapple Yogurt

$5.75
Original Yogurt

Original Yogurt

$5.75

Raspberry Yogurt

$5.75
Oreo Yogurt

Oreo Yogurt

$5.75

Tea

Black Grape & Lemon Tea

Black Grape & Lemon Tea

$5.35
Fresh Fruit Tea

Fresh Fruit Tea

$5.35
Grapefruit Tea

Grapefruit Tea

$5.35
Raspberry Tea

Raspberry Tea

$5.35
Peach Tea

Peach Tea

$5.35
Strawberry Tea

Strawberry Tea

$5.35
Guava Tea

Guava Tea

$5.35
Lychee Tea

Lychee Tea

$5.35

Cold Foam

Cold Foam Mango

Cold Foam Mango

$5.75
Cold Foam Strawberry

Cold Foam Strawberry

$5.75
Cold Foam Raspberry

Cold Foam Raspberry

$5.75
Cold Foam Dragon Fruit

Cold Foam Dragon Fruit

$5.75
Cold Foam Black Grape

Cold Foam Black Grape

$5.75
Cold Foam Charcoal Pineapple

Cold Foam Charcoal Pineapple

$5.75
Cold Foam Durian

Cold Foam Durian

$5.75
Cold Foam Matcha

Cold Foam Matcha

$5.75
Cold Foam Green Tea

Cold Foam Green Tea

$5.75
Cold Foam Black Tea

Cold Foam Black Tea

$5.75

Cold Foam Red Bean

$5.75
Cold Foam Rose

Cold Foam Rose

$5.75

Mango Pomelo Sago

$5.75

Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.75

Black Grape Smoothie

$5.75

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.75

Dragon Fruit Smoothie

$5.75

Tiramisu Smoothie

$5.75

Charcoal Pineapple Smoothie

$5.75

Matcha Smoothie

$5.75

Durian Smoothie

$5.75

Sago Bowl

Milk Tea Pudding Sago Bowl

Milk Tea Pudding Sago Bowl

$9.75

Taro Sago Bowl

$9.75

Mango & Grapefruit Sago Bowl

$9.75

Mango & Durian Sago Bowl

$12.75

Fresh Fruit Bowl

Fresh Mixed Fruit Bowl

Fresh Mixed Fruit Bowl

$9.75+
Fresh Mixed Fruit Bowl-Yogurt

Fresh Mixed Fruit Bowl-Yogurt

$9.75+
Taro Mochi Fruit Bowl

Taro Mochi Fruit Bowl

$9.75+

Pudding Fruit Bowl

$9.75+
Durian Fruit Bowl

Durian Fruit Bowl

$12.75+

Supply

Cake Topper

Cake Topper

$1.99

Insulated Bag

$5.99
Utensils/5pc

Utensils/5pc

$3.99
Candles/6pc

Candles/6pc

$3.99
Candle/1pc

Candle/1pc

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

301 West Valley Boulevard, San Gabriel, CA 91776

Directions

Gallery
Yu Cake - San Gabriel image

