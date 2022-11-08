Dessert & Ice Cream
Bakeries
Yu Cake - San Gabriel 301 W Valley Blvd suite 111
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
301 West Valley Boulevard, San Gabriel, CA 91776
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Phoenix - Dessert San Gabriel
No Reviews
1635 San Gabriel Boulevard San Gabriel, CA 91776
View restaurant
Phoenix Food Boutique - San Gabriel
No Reviews
712 Las Tunas Drive San Gabriel, CA 91776
View restaurant
Sunmerry Bakery - Monterey Park
No Reviews
500 N. Atlantic Blvd Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurant