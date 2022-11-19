Bars & Lounges
Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill Bricktown
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Yucatan Taco Stand proudly features the freshest Mexican cuisine in OKC. Oh... And we have more than 75 100% blue agave tequilas!
100 E California Ave Ste 110, OKlahoma City, OK 73104
