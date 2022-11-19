Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill Bricktown

No reviews yet

100 E California Ave Ste 110

OKlahoma City, OK 73104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Fajita Street Plate
A la carte Taco
Burrito Bowl

Appetizers

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00
Chips and Roasted Salsa

$4.00
Fried Plantains

$7.00

fried plantain chips served with rosated garlic aioli

Guacamole, Chips and Salsa

$8.00
Habenero Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

large flour tortilla folded and stuffed full with Chihuahua cheese, tequila lime chicken, roasted garlic aioli, mango habenero sauce and diced red onions

Latin Caterpillar Roll

$14.00

flour tortilla rolled and stuffed with tempura fish, tomatoes, red onions, purple cabbage, queso fresco and guacamole, topped with roasted garlic aioli and mango habenero sauce

Queso Grande with Chips

topped with pico de gallo & avocado

Queso, Chips and Salsa

Salsa Sampler

mild (red), medium (verde), & stupid (habenero)

Yuca Fries

$6.00

fried yuca wedges served with roasted garlic aioli

Yucatan Favorites

Chicken Chile Relleno

$17.00

roasted poblano chile pepper stuffed with shredded chicken and cheese, tempura battered and fried. topped with queso and tomatillo salsa. served with our signature grilled vegetables, latin rice and chips and salsa

Chimichanga Pollo Verde

$17.00

crispy fried flour tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken or roasted beef and Chihuahua cheese, topped with roasted tomatillo salsa and queso. served with sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, black beans chips and salsa

Fajita Dinner

$20.00

choice of citrus marinated beef or chicken, served with black beans, latin rice, grilled peppers & onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, chihuahua cheese, steamed flour tortillas and chips and salsa

Fajita Dinner for Two

$32.00

choice of citrus marinated beef or chicken, served with black beans, latin rice, grilled peppers & onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, chihuahua cheese, steamed flour tortillas and chips and salsa

Fajita Quesadilla Dinner

$16.00

large flour tortilla folded and stuffed with fajita chicken or fajita beef, mango habenero salsa, roasted garlic aioli sauce, chihuahua cheese and red onions. topped with queso fresco and fresh cilantro. served with pico de gallo, sour cream, latin rice, black beans, and chips and salsa

Green Chile Enchilidas

$16.00

choice of beef, chicken, cheese, or vegetarian. topped with green chiliand sour cream. served with latin fried rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips and chips and salsa.

Latin Vegetarian Mix-Mex Grill

$17.00

assorted seasonal vegetables. served with black beans, latin rice, grilled plantains, roasted garlic aioli sauce and chips and salsa

Street Taco Meals

Al Pastor Pork Plate

$15.00

three street tacos - steamed white corn taqueria tortillas topped with al pastor pork, diced red onions and cilantro served with chips and salsa and a side of your choice

Barbacoa Plate

$15.00

three street tacos - steamed white corn taqueria tortillas topped with barbacoa beef, pickled red onions, queso fresco, and cilantro served with chips and salsa and a side of your choice

Fajita Street Plate

$15.00

three street tacos - steamed white corn taqueria tortillas topped with your choice of fajita beef, chicken, prok or shrimp, topped with grilled onions jalapenos and cilantro served with chips and salsa and a side of your choice

Los Cabos Plate

$15.00

three street tacos - steamed white corn taqueria tortillas topped with your choice of tempura fish, grilled fish or seasoned shrimp and jlapeno slaw and cilantro served with chips and salsa and a side of your choice

Main Menu

Signature Taco Meal

$9.00

one signature taco - steamed white corn tortilla, your choice of protein, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red oinons, cilantro, purple cabbage, queso fresco and roasted garlic aioli sauce, served with chips and salsa and a side of your choice

Double Signature Taco Meal

$12.00

two signature tacos - steamed white corn tortilla, your choice of protein, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red oinons, cilantro, purple cabbage, queso fresco and roasted garlic aioli sauce, served with chips and salsa and a side of your choice

Burrito

$11.00

flour or wheat tortilla filled with rice, beans, chihuahua cheese, queso fresco, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and roasted garlic aioli. choice of red (mild), green (medium) or habenero (hot) sauce.

Burrito Bowl

$11.00

a bed of latin rice and black beans topped with chihuahua cheese, queso fresco, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, jullienned grilled vegetables, roasted garlic aioli and tortilla strips. choice of red (mild), green (medium), or habenero (hot)

Nachos

$13.00

crispy corn tortilla chips topped with chihuahua cheese, white queso, roasted garlic aioli sauce, queso fresco, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, purple cabbage, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapenos

Fajita Nachos

$14.00

crispy corn tortilla chips topped with chihuahua cheese, white queso, roasted garlic aioli sauce, queso fresco, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, purple cabbage, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapenos

Grilled Latin Torta Sandwich

$11.00

grilled torta bread with roasted garlic aioli, sauce, chihuahua cheese, queso fresco, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions, served with fries plantains

Yucatan Salad

$11.00

mixed greens chihuahua cheese, jicima, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, purple cabbage, queso fresco, cured olives and tortilla strips, served with your choice of spicy herb buttermilk or balsmic shallot vinnaigrette

A la carte Taco

$5.00

steamed white corn tortilla, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, purple cabbage, queso fresco and roasted garlic aioli

Street Taco Ala Cart

$4.00Out of stock

one signature taco - steamed white corn tortilla, your choice of protein, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red oinons, cilantro, purple cabbage, queso fresco and roasted garlic aioli sauce, served with chips and salsa and a side of your choice

Desserts

Bavarian Cream Filled Churros

$6.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock
Deep Fried Chimi-Cheesecake

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00
Plantains with Chocolate Cauce

$5.00
Tres Leches Cake

$7.00

Sides

Green Chile Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Rice and Bean Bowl

$3.00
Roasted Corn Medley

$3.00

Side of Black Beans

$3.00
Side of Grilled Vegetables

$3.00

Side of Jalapeno Slaw

$3.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Guac (full)

$3.00

Bullet of Guac

$1.50

Bullet of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Queso

$3.00

Side Of Shrimp

$3.50

Kid Menu

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

$8.00

served with rice and beans

Kids Beef and Cheese Burrito

$8.00

served with rice and beans

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$8.00

served with rice and beans

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

served with rice and beans

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

served with fries

Kids Corn Dog

$8.00

served with fries

Kids Nacho Chips with Queso Sauce

$8.00

Served with rice and beans

To Go Specials

Taco Family Meal

$30.00

Chicken Enchilada Family Meal

$30.00

Fajita Family Meal

$45.00

Apparel

Small Shirt

$25.00

Medium Shirt

$25.00

Large Shirt

$25.00

XL Shirt

$25.00

XXL Shrt

$27.00

Hot Sauce Bottle

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Yucatan Taco Stand proudly features the freshest Mexican cuisine in OKC. Oh... And we have more than 75 100% blue agave tequilas!

Website

Location

100 E California Ave Ste 110, OKlahoma City, OK 73104

Directions

