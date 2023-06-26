Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen

11109 North 30th Street

Tampa, FL 33612

Beginnings

Drunken Drumsticks

$9.00

Traditional Lager Brined, Crispy Pressure Fried

Vegetarian Chik'n Wings

$9.00

Crudité and Buttermilk Green Goddess Dressing

Smoked Gulf Fish Dip

$9.50

House Smoked Fish, Tiny Pickles, Everything Crackers

"Mrs T's" Pierogies

$8.00

Creamed Onions, Onion Stings, Bacon Jam

Impossible "Meatballs"

$8.00

Smoked Tomato, Hop Oil, Whipped Ricotta

Island Style Conch Fritters

$10.00

Bongo Fizz Mango Mustard, Lemon, House S&P

Local Heirloom Tomatoes and Burrata

$9.00

Sunflower Hop Hummus, Vinegar Syrup, Everything Crackers

House Cut Lobster Fries

$12.00

Lobster Bisque, Gruyere Cheese, Seafood Scampi

Nosh Plate for 2

$15.00

Yuengling Soft Pretzel, Lager Mustard Pimento Cheese, Lebanon Bologna Marinated Olives, Tiny Pickles, Apple Butter, Sauerkraut Marmalade

Pretzel Only

$9.00

Greens

YDH&K Vegetable Caesar Salad

$12.50

Shaved Vegetables, Olive Tapenade, Roasted Tomatoes, Meyer Lemon and Pecorino Dressing, Fried Croutons

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Cotija Cheese, Fresh and Dried Fruits, Apple Butter, Pecans, Warm Duck Confit Dressing

An Ode to a Wedge

$12.50

Kalera Krunch Lettuce, Bacon Jam, Deviled Egg, Tomato, Blue Cheese, Light Lager Ranch, and Sweet Poppy Seed Dressings

Side of Light Lager Ranch

$1.00

Side of Sweet Poppy Seed Dressing

$1.00

Side of Duck Confit and Apple Butter Dressing

$1.00

Side of Meyer Lemon & Pecorino Dressing

$1.00

Bowls

YDH&K Signature Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Malt Whipped Cream, Tiny Hushpuppies, Lager Marmalade

Vegetarian Beer Chili

$8.00

Smoked Impossible Crumbles, Cheddar, Crema, Mango Salsa

Chili Mac

$14.00

Spiced Beef, 5 Cheese Macaroni, Avocado, Crema, Mango Salsa

Mango Salsa On Side

Crema On Side

Handhelds

House Slaw, Mango Salsa, Chili Mayo

Crispy Fish Bahn Mi

$16.00

Flight Tempura Snapper, Smoked Fish Schmear, Pickles, Chili Mayo, Cuban Bread

Open Faced "Chetty" Chicken Fasnacht

$13.50

Nashville Spiced Fried Thigh, “Chetty” Onion Gravy, Gruyere, Bacon Jam

Blackened Snapper Tostada

$15.00

Green Goddess Slaw, Mango Salsa, Chili Mayo

Grilled Turkey Paillard Club

$14.00

Griddled Brioche, Bacon Jam, Hoppy Mayo, Tomato, Arugula

Impossible Meatball Ciabatta

$13.00

Chili Mayo, Light Lager Pickles, Sunflower Hop Hummus, Poppy Seed Dressing

YDH&K Cheeseburger

$15.00

American Cheese, Pork Jam, House 1000 Dressing, Dill Pickles, Kaiser Bun, LTO

On A Plate

Pan Seared Diver Scallops

$26.00

Crispy Grit Cake, Bacon Jam, Lager Mustard Butter, Mango Salsa

Smoked Jerk Chicken

$19.00

Smoked Jerk Rubbed Chicken, Tiny Duck Fat Tamales, Chocolate Porter Mole

Smoked Angus Short Rib

$26.00

Cheddar Potato Gratin, “Beerdelaise”, Whipped Horseradish

Gulf Shrimp Cioppino

$21.00

Gulf Fish, Pink Shrimp, Scallops, Golden Pilsner Tomato Broth, Rice, Lager Marmalade

Grilled Angus Beef Skirt Steak

$24.00

Fingerling Potato “Tostones”, Braised Green Beans, Lager Mustard Butter

Crispy Gulf Snapper

$24.00

5 Cheese Macaroni, Green Goddess Slaw, Housemade “Pink” Tartar

Carmelized Cauliflower Steak

$18.00

“Rice and Beans”: Sticky Rice and Green Lentils, Creamed Onions, Malt Gastrique

Pocket Steak-12oz. Ribeye

$24.00

Steak Special du Jour

Grouper-Fish Special

$27.00

Fish Special du Jour

Sides

Chipperbec Potato Fries

$6.00

Cheddar Potato Gratin

$6.00

Traffic Light Rice and Beans

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Roasted Asparagus

$6.00

5 Cheese Macaroni

$6.00

Side of Sauce

$1.00

Dessert

Cheesecake "Cupcake"

$9.00

Griddled Graham Cake, Whipped Cheesecake, Plant City Strawberry Soup

Chocolate Whoopie Pie Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Bundt, Cream Cheese Fluff, Coconut Cracker Pudding, Porter Ganache

Lemon Meringue Pie

$9.00

Meyer Lemon Curd, Saltine “Crack” Cracker Crust, Toasted Mallow Meringue, Macerated Berries

Kids

Crispy Chicken Planks

$9.00

Hamburger

$9.00

Hot Dog

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

Cocktails & Frozen Cocktails

Cocktails

Florida Shandy

$8.00

Bloody Beer

$8.00

Light-Lagerita

$8.00

Mango Mojito

$8.00

Schuylkill Colda

$8.00

Frozen Cocktails

Frozen Bongo Fizz

$8.00Out of stock

Frozen Hershey's Chocolate Porter

$8.00Out of stock

Frozen Oktoberfest

$8.00Out of stock

Frozen Fizz-A-Rita

$8.00Out of stock

The Lawn Jumper

$8.00Out of stock

We're Going to S'More...

$8.00Out of stock

Frozen Black & Tan

$11.00Out of stock

Beer & Wine

Beer To-Go (Shell)

Traditional Lager 6 pack

Traditional Lager 6 pack

$10.00Out of stock

Not available for online ordering. Please place your order at the retail/gift shop when you arrive.

Flight 6 pack

$10.00Out of stock

Canned Specialties

Bacardi Rum Punch

$7.00

Beat Box Blue Razz

$7.00

Beat Box Pink Lemonade

$7.00

Jameson + Cola

$7.00

Sunny D Vodka Selzer

$7.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$7.00

Beer SAMPLES

Trad Lager SAMPLE

Light Lager SAMPLE

Black & Tan SAMPLE

Golden Pilsner SAMPLE

Flight SAMPLE

Bongo Fizz SAMPLE

Octoberfest SAMPLE

Dark Brew Porter SAMPLE

Ld Chesterfield SAMPLE

Herseys Choc Porter SAMPLE

Premium SAMPLE

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi Refill

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi Refill

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Mountain Dew Refill

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade Refill

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Dr. Pepper Refill

Tonic

$3.00

Tonic Refill

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sierra Mist Refill

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea Refill

Un-Sweet Tea

$3.00

Un-Sweet Tea Refill

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Water Refill

Water

Coffee

$2.50

Tasting Menu

3 Course Tasting Menu Choices

3 Course Tasting Menu Choice

$49.00

4 Course Tasting Menu Choices

4 Course Tasting Menu

$60.00

Set Menu with Pairings

3 Course Set Menu with Pairings

3 Course Set Menu with Pairings

$38.00

4 Course Set Menu with Pairings

4 Course Set Menu with Pairing

$55.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
11109 North 30th Street, Tampa, FL 33612

