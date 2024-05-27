Chopsticks by Curries
711 East 32nd Street
Yuma, AZ 85365
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Soup
Veg Appetizer
- Szechuan App$13.00
Spicy, vegetarian with bold Szechuan flavors.
- Stir Fried App$13.00
Delicious, well-cooked paneer stir-fry, perfect for vegetarians.
- Cauliflower Chili Garlic App$13.00
Crispy cauliflower and veggies in spicy garlic sauce.
- Veg Spring Roll (V) App$7.80
Crispy vegetable spring rolls, perfect appetizer.
- Veg Manchurian App$13.00
Vegetable dumplings in Manchurian sauce, sweet-savory flavor fusion.
Non Veg Appetizer
- Manchurian App$14.30
Choice of protein in Manchurian sauce, sweet and savory blend.
- Dragon Chilli Chicken App$14.30
Spicy and tangy chicken, fiery and delicious.
- Crispy Honey Green Beans Chicken App$14.30
Sweet and crispy chicken with green beans.
- Shrimp Chili Garlic App$15.60
Shrimp in flavorful chili garlic sauce, bold seafood dish.
- Szechuan Pepper Fish App$15.60
Fish with aromatic Szechuan pepper, fragrant and spicy.
- Chicken Lollipop App$18.20
Flavorful and crispy chicken lollipops, popular appetizer with rich flavors.
Hot Bowls
Noodles / Rice
- Hakka Noodles$16.90
Vegetarian Hakka noodles with a delightful blend of Asian flavors.
- Street Side Chow Mein$16.90
Vegetable Chow Mein with authentic street-style appeal and savory taste.
- Triple Szechuan Rice & Noodles$16.90
Szechuan-inspired rice noodle dish, offering a triple dose of spicy flavor.
- Thai Basil Fried Rice$16.90
Fragrant and flavorful Thai-style fried rice with basil infusion.
- Pineapple Fried Rice$16.90
A sweet and savory fried rice featuring succulent pineapple pieces.
- Fried Rice$16.90
Classic fried rice with scrambled eggs, a comforting and satisfying dish.
Chef's Signature Dish
- Double-Fried Ginger Lamb$20.80
Crispy ginger-infused lamb, double-fried to perfection, offering a delightful blend of flavors and textures.
- Singapore Chicken$19.50
A savory chicken dish with a hint of Singaporean spices, a delightful choice for spice lovers.
- Beijing Style Chicken$19.50
A flavorful chicken dish prepared in Beijing style, featuring unique Chinese flavors.
- Mango Pineapple Shrimp$20.80
Succulent shrimp served with a sweet and tangy mango pineapple sauce, a tropical delight.
- Hunan Chicken$19.50
A dish showcasing the bold and spicy flavors of Hunan cuisine, a must-try for spice enthusiasts.
House Special Sauces
- Manchurian Sauce$18.20
A savory Indo-Chinese sauce with soy, ginger, and garlic, perfect for creating flavorful Manchurian dishes.
- Kung Pao Sauce (N)$18.20
A spicy and sweet Chinese sauce, featuring soy, peanuts, and chili peppers, ideal for Kung Pao-style recipes.
- Mongolian Sauce$18.20
A rich, savory sauce with soy, garlic, and ginger, used to enhance the flavors of Mongolian-inspired dishes.
- Hot Garlic Sauce$18.20
A pungent and spicy sauce infused with garlic and chili peppers, great for adding heat to various Asian dishes.
- Szechuan Sauce$18.20
A spicy and aromatic sauce with chili peppers and Szechuan peppercorns, essential in Szechuan-style cuisine for bold flavors.
Vegan Noodles/Rice
- Vegan Hakka Noodles$16.90
Vegetarian Hakka noodles with a delightful blend of Asian flavors.
- Vegan Street Side Chow Mein$16.90
Vegetable Chow Mein with authentic street-style appeal and savory taste.
- Vegan Triple Szechuan Rice & Noodles$16.90
Szechuan-inspired rice noodle dish, offering a triple dose of spicy flavor.
- Vegan Thai Basil Fried Rice$16.90
Fragrant and flavorful Thai-style fried rice with basil infusion.
- Vegan Pineapple Fried Rice$16.90
A sweet and savory fried rice featuring succulent pineapple pieces.
- Vegan Fried Rice$16.90
Classic fried rice with scrambled eggs, a comforting and satisfying dish.
Vegan House Special Sauces
- Vegan Manchurian Dumpling$18.20
Succulent dumplings drenched in a tantalizing Indo-Chinese sauce, crafted with a blend of soy, ginger, and garlic, promising an explosion of flavors reminiscent of authentic Manchurian cuisine.
- Vegan Kung Pao Tofu (N)$18.20
Tender tofu cubes coated in a fiery yet sweet Chinese sauce, boasting a fusion of soy, peanuts, and chili peppers, perfect for those craving the iconic taste of Kung Pao dishes.
- Vegan Mongolian Veg Medley$18.20
A symphony of vegetables bathed in a luscious sauce infused with the essence of soy, garlic, and ginger, elevating the essence of traditional Mongolian fare with every savory bite.
- Vegan Hot Garlic Crispy Veg$18.20
A zesty and fiery sauce, harmonizing the boldness of garlic and the kick of chili peppers, imparting an irresistible heat to a variety of Asian culinary creations.
- Vegan Szechuan Tofu$18.20
Indulge in the robust flavors of Szechuan cuisine with this fiery and aromatic sauce, featuring a blend of chili peppers and Szechuan peppercorns, adding depth and intensity to every dish it graces.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Indo-Chinese cuisine: Taste the Best of Both Worlds.
711 East 32nd Street, Yuma, AZ 85365