Yumbii (Alpharetta) Yumbii (Alpharetta) : 2685 Old Milton Pkwy

No reviews yet

2685 OLD MILTON PRKWY

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

FOOD

Combos

10 Wings + Sesame Fries + Drink

10 Wings + Sesame Fries + Drink

$18.00
2 Tacos + Sesame Fries + Drink

2 Tacos + Sesame Fries + Drink

$14.00
3 Tacos + Drink

3 Tacos + Drink

$14.00
6 Wings + Sesame Fries + Drink

6 Wings + Sesame Fries + Drink

$15.00

Kids' Taco + Fries + Drink

$7.00

Philly + Sesame Fries + Drink

$15.00

Tacos

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$4.50

Tossed in our Homemade Buffalo Sauce and Topped with Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Toasted Sesame Seeds + Homemade Ranch

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$4.50

Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Chipotle Aioli + Pickled Jalapenos

Korean BBQ Chicken

Korean BBQ Chicken

$4.50

Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$4.50

Tossed in our Homemade Nashville Hot Sauce and Topped with Cilantro Lime Slaw + House Pickles + Pickled Jalapenos

Panko Breaded Fish

Panko Breaded Fish

$4.50

Yumbii Chili Sauce + Hoisin Tartar + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad

Panko Breaded Shrimp

Panko Breaded Shrimp

$4.50

Yumbii Chili Sauce + Hoisin Tartar + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$4.50

Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad

Rib-Eye Beef

Rib-Eye Beef

$4.50

Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad

Stir-Fried Tofu

Stir-Fried Tofu

$4.50

Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad

Veggie

Veggie

$4.00

Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad

Burritos - Quesadillas - Bowls

Burrito

Burrito

$11.00
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00
Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$11.00
Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$11.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Philly - Wings - Nachos

10 Piece Wing

10 Piece Wing

$14.00
6 Piece Wing

6 Piece Wing

$10.00
Nachos

Nachos

$11.00
Philly

Philly

$10.00

Sides - Sauces

Fries & Queso

Fries & Queso

$6.00

Large Chips & Queso

$6.00
Mexican Corn

Mexican Corn

$5.00
Naked Fries

Naked Fries

$4.00
Sesame Fries

Sesame Fries

$4.00
Side Buffalo Sauce

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50
Side Chipotle Aioli

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.50
Side Chipotle Ketchup

Side Chipotle Ketchup

$0.50
Side Chipotle Sour Cream

Side Chipotle Sour Cream

$0.50
Side Chips

Side Chips

$1.00
Side Hoisin Tartar Sauce

Side Hoisin Tartar Sauce

$0.50
Side Honey Sriracha Sauce

Side Honey Sriracha Sauce

$0.50
Side Kimchee

Side Kimchee

$0.50
Side Pickled Jalapenos

Side Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50
Side Ranch

Side Ranch

$0.50
Side Regular Sour Cream

Side Regular Sour Cream

$0.50
Side Soy-Sesame Vinaigrette

Side Soy-Sesame Vinaigrette

$0.50
Side Yumbii Chili Sauce

Side Yumbii Chili Sauce

$0.50
Small Chips & Queso

Small Chips & Queso

$4.00

Dessert

Churro Bites

Churro Bites

$6.00Out of stock

Push Pop

$4.99

Specials

Queso Trio

Queso Trio

$10.00

Side Pico

$2.00

Side Taco Shop Guac

$3.00

Kids' Menu

Kids' Taco + Fries + Drink

$7.00

Kids' Taco

$3.00

Kids' Quesadilla

$4.00

Drinks

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Bottled Diet Coke

$3.00

Dasani Water

$2.00

Bottled Sprite

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Smart Water

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Hibiscus Agua Fresca

$2.00

Cucumber Lime Agua Fresca

$2.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2685 OLD MILTON PRKWY, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Main pic

