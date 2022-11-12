Yumbii (Brookwood) Yumbii (Brookwood) : 1927 Peachtree Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1927 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30309
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
WIN - Taste of Bali - Buckhead
No Reviews
2285 Peachtree Road Northeast Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurant
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's - 991 Piedmont Ave. Ne
No Reviews
991 Piemdont Ave. Ne Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurant
Grounded Cafe - 1545 Peachtree Street Northeast
No Reviews
1545 Peachtree Street Northeast Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Velvet Taco - Atlanta - Buckhead
4.5 • 1,814
77 W Paces Ferry Road NW, Suite 35A Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurant
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Buckhead
4.8 • 941
77 West Paces Ferry Rd. Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurant