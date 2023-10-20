Yumbii - Midtown
No reviews yet
931 Monroe Drive Northeast
Suite 11D
Atlanta, GA 30308
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD (In Store)
Appetizers
Combos
Any Two Tacos + Our Famous Sesame Fries + Drink.
Any Three Tacos + Drink.
Choose Honey Sriracha Or Buffalo + Our Famous Sesame Fries + Drink. Served With a Side of Housemade Ranch.
Meat & Cheese Only + Side + Drink. Honor system folks! If you're an adult and you love Yumbii, order a 2 taco combo like everyone else.
Protein Of Your Choice Topped With Sriracha Queso + Red Onion + Green Onion + Homemade Cucumber Kimchi. Served with Our Famous Sesame Fries + Drink.
Tacos
Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.
Tossed In Our Homemade Buffalo Sauce And Topped With Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Toasted Sesame Seeds + Homemade Ranch.
Topped With Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Homemade Chipotle Aioli + House Pickled Jalapenos.
Tossed In Our Homemade Nashville Hot Sauce And Topped With Cilantro Lime Slaw + House Pickles + House Pickled Jalapenos.
Panko Breaded Tilapia Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Homemade Hoisin Tartar Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.
Panko Breaded Shrimp Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Hoisin Tartar Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.
Slow Cooked Pulled Pork Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.
Marinated Rib-Eye Beef Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.
Flash Fried Tofu Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.
Homemade Black Bean & Corn Salsa Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.
Your Choice Of Protein Topped With Jack Cheese. Kids only folks!
Burritos - Quesadillas - Bowls
Your Choice Of Protein Stuffed Inside A 12" Tortilla + Choice Of Rice + Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Jack Cheese + Soy-Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Yumbii Chili Sauce. Served With A Side Of Homemade Chipotle Sour Cream.
Your Choice Of Protein + Choice Of Rice + Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Jack Cheese + Soy-Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Yumbii Chili Sauce. Served With A Side Of Homemade Chipotle Sour Cream.
Your Choice Of Protein + Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Jack Cheese + Soy-Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Yumbii Chili Sauce. Served With A Side Of Homemade Chipotle Sour Cream.
Your Choice Of Protein Stuffed Inside A 12" Tortilla And Toasted To A Golden Brown + Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Jack Cheese + Yumbii Chili Sauce. Served With A Side Of Homemade Chipotle Sour Cream.
12" Tortilla Stuffed With Jack Cheese And Toasted To A Golden Brown.
10" Tortilla Stuffed With Jack Cheese And Toasted To A Golden Brown.
Philly - Wings - Nachos
Protein Of Your Choice Topped With Sriracha Queso + Red Onion + Green Onion + Homemade Cucumber Kimchi.
House Fried Corn Chips Topped With Your Choice Of Protein + Sriracha Queso + Jack Cheese + Soy-Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Yumbii Chili Sauce + House Pickled Jalapenos + Homemade Chipotle Sour Cream.
Your Choice Of Honey Sriracha Or Buffalo. Served With a Side of Housemade Ranch.
Your Choice Of Honey Sriracha Or Buffalo. Served With a Side of Housemade Ranch.