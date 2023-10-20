FOOD (In Store)

Appetizers

Chips & Sriracha Queso
$4.00
Large Chips & Sriracha Queso
$6.00
Fries & Sriracha Queso
$6.00
The Trio
$10.00

Extras

Sesame Fries
$4.00
Naked Fries
$4.00
Elote (Mexican Corn)
$5.00
Side Yumbii Slaw
$4.00

Specials

Tostada
$6.00
Korean Cauliflower Bites
$8.00

Combos

2 Tacos + Sesame Fries + Drink
2 Tacos + Sesame Fries + Drink
$14.00

Any Two Tacos + Our Famous Sesame Fries + Drink.

3 Tacos + Drink
3 Tacos + Drink
$14.00

Any Three Tacos + Drink.

6 Wings + Sesame Fries + Drink
6 Wings + Sesame Fries + Drink
$15.00

Choose Honey Sriracha Or Buffalo + Our Famous Sesame Fries + Drink. Served With a Side of Housemade Ranch.

Kids Taco + Side + Drink
Kids Taco + Side + Drink
$7.00

Meat & Cheese Only + Side + Drink. Honor system folks! If you're an adult and you love Yumbii, order a 2 taco combo like everyone else.

Yumbii Philly + Sesame Fries+ Drink
Yumbii Philly + Sesame Fries+ Drink
$15.00

Protein Of Your Choice Topped With Sriracha Queso + Red Onion + Green Onion + Homemade Cucumber Kimchi. Served with Our Famous Sesame Fries + Drink.

Tacos

BBQ Chicken
BBQ Chicken
$4.50

Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.

Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Chicken
$4.50

Tossed In Our Homemade Buffalo Sauce And Topped With Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Toasted Sesame Seeds + Homemade Ranch.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
$4.50

Topped With Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Homemade Chipotle Aioli + House Pickled Jalapenos.

Nashville Hot Chicken
Nashville Hot Chicken
$4.50

Tossed In Our Homemade Nashville Hot Sauce And Topped With Cilantro Lime Slaw + House Pickles + House Pickled Jalapenos.

Panko Breaded Fish
Panko Breaded Fish
$4.50

Panko Breaded Tilapia Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Homemade Hoisin Tartar Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.

Panko Breaded Shrimp
Panko Breaded Shrimp
$4.50

Panko Breaded Shrimp Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Hoisin Tartar Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.

Spicy Pulled Pork
Spicy Pulled Pork
$4.50

Slow Cooked Pulled Pork Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.

Rib-Eye Beef
Rib-Eye Beef
$4.50

Marinated Rib-Eye Beef Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.

Stir-Fried Tofu
Stir-Fried Tofu
$4.50

Flash Fried Tofu Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.

Korean Fried Cauliflower
$4.50
Veggie Taco
Veggie Taco
$4.00

Homemade Black Bean & Corn Salsa Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.

Kids Taco
Kids Taco
$3.00

Your Choice Of Protein Topped With Jack Cheese. Kids only folks!

Burritos - Quesadillas - Bowls

Burrito
Burrito
$11.00

Your Choice Of Protein Stuffed Inside A 12" Tortilla + Choice Of Rice + Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Jack Cheese + Soy-Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Yumbii Chili Sauce. Served With A Side Of Homemade Chipotle Sour Cream.

Rice Bowl
Rice Bowl
$11.00

Your Choice Of Protein + Choice Of Rice + Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Jack Cheese + Soy-Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Yumbii Chili Sauce. Served With A Side Of Homemade Chipotle Sour Cream.

Salad Bowl
Salad Bowl
$11.00

Your Choice Of Protein + Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Jack Cheese + Soy-Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Yumbii Chili Sauce. Served With A Side Of Homemade Chipotle Sour Cream.

Quesadilla
Quesadilla
$11.00

Your Choice Of Protein Stuffed Inside A 12" Tortilla And Toasted To A Golden Brown + Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Jack Cheese + Yumbii Chili Sauce. Served With A Side Of Homemade Chipotle Sour Cream.

Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
$8.00

12" Tortilla Stuffed With Jack Cheese And Toasted To A Golden Brown.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
$4.00

10" Tortilla Stuffed With Jack Cheese And Toasted To A Golden Brown.

Philly - Wings - Nachos

Yumbii Philly
Yumbii Philly
$10.00

Protein Of Your Choice Topped With Sriracha Queso + Red Onion + Green Onion + Homemade Cucumber Kimchi.

Nachos
Nachos
$11.00

House Fried Corn Chips Topped With Your Choice Of Protein + Sriracha Queso + Jack Cheese + Soy-Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Yumbii Chili Sauce + House Pickled Jalapenos + Homemade Chipotle Sour Cream.

6 Piece Wing
6 Piece Wing
$10.00

Your Choice Of Honey Sriracha Or Buffalo. Served With a Side of Housemade Ranch.

10 Piece Wing
10 Piece Wing
$14.00

Your Choice Of Honey Sriracha Or Buffalo. Served With a Side of Housemade Ranch.

Sides

Side Salsa Fresca
$3.00
Side of Taco Shop Guac
$4.00
Small Chips/No Queso
$2.00
Large Chips/No Queso
$3.00
Side Small Queso/No Chips
$4.00
Side Large Queso/No Chips
$6.00
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Buffalo Sauce
$0.50