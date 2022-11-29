Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yumbii - Moores Mill

review star

No reviews yet

2275 Marietta blvd

Atlanta, GA 30318

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Sesame Fries
Rib-Eye Beef
Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Combos

10 Wings + Sesame Fries + Drink

10 Wings + Sesame Fries + Drink

$18.00
6 Wings + Sesame Fries + Drink

6 Wings + Sesame Fries + Drink

$15.00
3 Tacos + Drink

3 Tacos + Drink

$14.00
2 Tacos + Sesame Fries + Drink

2 Tacos + Sesame Fries + Drink

$14.00

Quesadilla + Sesame Fries + Drink

$15.00
Philly + Sesame Fries + Drink

Philly + Sesame Fries + Drink

$15.00

Tacos

Korean BBQ Chicken

Korean BBQ Chicken

$4.50

Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$4.50

Tossed in our Homemade Buffalo Sauce and Topped with Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Toasted Sesame Seeds + Homemade Ranch

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$4.50

Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Chipotle Aioli + Pickled Jalapenos

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$4.50

Tossed in our Homemade Nashville Hot Sauce and Topped with Cilantro Lime Slaw + House Pickles + Pickled Jalapenos

Panko Breaded Fish

Panko Breaded Fish

$4.50

Yumbii Chili Sauce + Hoisin Tartar + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad

Panko Breaded Shrimp

Panko Breaded Shrimp

$4.50

Yumbii Chili Sauce + Hoisin Tartar + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$4.50

Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad

Rib-Eye Beef

Rib-Eye Beef

$4.50

Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad

Stir-Fried Tofu

Stir-Fried Tofu

$4.50

Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad

Veggie

Veggie

$4.00

Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad

Burrito, Rice Bowl, Salad Bowl, and Quesadilla

Burrito

Burrito

$11.00
Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$11.00
Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$11.00
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00
Cheese Quesadila

Cheese Quesadila

$8.00

Philly, Wings, and Nachos

Philly

Philly

$10.00
6 Piece Wing

6 Piece Wing

$10.00
10 Piece Wing

10 Piece Wing

$14.00
Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

Sides

Sesame Fries

Sesame Fries

$4.00
Naked Fries

Naked Fries

$4.00
Mexican Corn

Mexican Corn

$5.00
Chips & Sriracha Queso

Chips & Sriracha Queso

$4.00
Fries & Sriracha Queso

Fries & Sriracha Queso

$6.00
Side Buffalo Sauce

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50
Side Chipotle Aioli

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.50
Side Chipotle Ketchup

Side Chipotle Ketchup

$0.50
Side Chipotle Sour Cream

Side Chipotle Sour Cream

$0.50
Side Hoisin Tartar Sauce

Side Hoisin Tartar Sauce

$0.50
Side Honey Sriracha Sauce

Side Honey Sriracha Sauce

$0.50
Side Kimchee

Side Kimchee

$0.50
Side Pickled Jalapenos

Side Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50
Side Ranch

Side Ranch

$0.50
Side Regular Sour Cream

Side Regular Sour Cream

$0.50
Side Soy-Sesame Vinaigrette

Side Soy-Sesame Vinaigrette

$0.50
Side Yumbii Chili Sauce

Side Yumbii Chili Sauce

$0.50
Side Chips

Side Chips

$1.00
Family Chips

Family Chips

$6.00

Dessert

Churro Bites

Churro Bites

$6.00

Kids' Menu

Kids' Taco + Side + Drink

$7.00

Kids' Taco

$2.00

Kids' Quesadilla

$4.00

Kids' Burrito

$5.00

Protein + Rice + Cheese

Drinks

Bottled Drink

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Fountain Drink

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

2275 Marietta blvd, Atlanta, GA 30318

