The Queso Shop (Toco Hills) The Queso Shop (Toco Hills): 2907 N Druid Hills Rd

  The Queso Shop (Toco Hills): 2907 N Druid Hills Rd
The Queso Shop (Toco Hills)

No reviews yet

2907 North Druid Hills Road

Atlanta, GA 30324

Popular Items

Sufers Burrito

Quesos

Served with House-Made Chips
The Classic

The Classic

$5.00

Queso with or w/o jalapeños

The Peachtree

The Peachtree

$7.00

Queso + pico + taco shop guac

The Rocky

The Rocky

$8.00

Queso infused with bbq sauce + carnitas + pickled red onion & jalapeños

The Parker

The Parker

$9.00

Queso infused with white truffle oil, + chicken + pickled red onion + crispy kale

Queso Tacos

Chicken & Kale

Chicken & Kale

$6.00

queso + white truffle chicken + pickled red onion + crispy kale + avocado lime crema

Veggie

Veggie

$5.00

queso + crispy tots + refried beans pico + crispy kale + lime

Carnitas

Carnitas

$6.00

queso + pork carnitas + pico + taco shop guac

BBQ Carnitas

BBQ Carnitas

$6.00

queso + pork carnitas + bbq sauce + pickled red onion + jalapeños

BYOQ

Start with Classic Queso

$5.00

Not Queso

Sufers Burrito

Sufers Burrito

$9.00

Crispy Tots + Queso + Refried Beans + Crema + Pico + Taco Shop Guac

Chopped Kale Salad

Chopped Kale Salad

$10.00

Lacionto Kale + Avocado + Cojita Cheese + Pepitas + Avocado Lime Dressing

Loaded Tots or Nachos

Loaded Tots or Nachos

$10.00

Crispy Tots or House-Made Chips + Queso + Refried Beans + Pico + Taco Shop Guac + Crema

Sides

Side of Queso

$3.00

Side of Taco Shop Guac

$2.00

Side of Chips

$1.00

Crispy Tots with Tajin

$4.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

Side Kale Salad

$4.00

Drinks

Dasani

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos Lime

$3.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

2907 North Druid Hills Road, Atlanta, GA 30324

