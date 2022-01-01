Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Chinese

Yumcha

No reviews yet

1520 16th St

Denver, CO 80202

Popular Items

French Onion Soup Dumplings
General Tso's Soup Dumpling
Saigon Rice Noodle Bowl

To Share....

BBQ Short Rib "Banh mi"

$14.00Out of stock

Scallion Pancake, Pickled Vegetables

Cauliflower Lollipops

$13.00

Cheeseburger Bao Buns

$10.00

Commando Fries

$13.00

Crab Rangoon

$14.00
Crunchy Vietnamese Spring Rolls

Crunchy Vietnamese Spring Rolls

$12.00

Ginger Mustard (3pcs) (V)

Firecracker Chicken Bao Buns

Firecracker Chicken Bao Buns

$10.00

Pickled Red Onion (V) (2pcs)

French Onion Soup Dumplings

$14.00
Fried Pork Dumplings

Fried Pork Dumplings

$12.00

Chili-Soy, Green Onions (4pcs)

General Tso's Soup Dumpling

General Tso's Soup Dumpling

$14.00

(4pcs)

Pom Pom Shrimp

Pom Pom Shrimp

$8.00Out of stock

Creamy Nuoc Cham, Lemongrass (2pcs)

Noodles & Fun

Saigon Rice Noodle Bowl

Saigon Rice Noodle Bowl

$15.00

Tamarind Dressing, Nam Prik Peanut Brittle (V)

Crispy Pig's Ear "Pad Thai"

$15.00Out of stock
Buddha's Vegetable-Delight Clay Pot

Buddha's Vegetable-Delight Clay Pot

$13.00

Crispy Rice, Fresh Herbs (V)

Stir-Fried Shrimp Lo Mein

Stir-Fried Shrimp Lo Mein

$16.00

Bok Choy, Carrot, Pickled Cucumber (V)

Chiang Mai Chicken Curry

Chiang Mai Chicken Curry

$15.00

Egg Noodles Two Ways, Mustard Greens (V)

Wok Tossed Chinese Sausage Fried Rice

Wok Tossed Chinese Sausage Fried Rice

$15.00

Spicy Pork Gravy, Sichuan Long Beans (V)

Wagyu Beef & Broccoli Chow Fun

Wagyu Beef & Broccoli Chow Fun

$16.00

Pickled Chili, Bean Sprouts (V)

Dessert

Thai Tea

$8.00

Special

$8.00Out of stock

HH Food Items

HH General Tso's Soup Dumpling

$6.00

HH BBQ Shortrib Pancake

$11.00

HH Cauliflower Lollipops

$7.00

HH Cheeseburger Bao Buns

$8.00

HH Commando Fries

$7.00

HH Crab & Cheese Rangoon

$6.00

HH Firecracker Chicken Bao Buns

$8.00

HH French Onion Soup Dumpling

$6.00

HH Fried Pork Dumplings

$5.00

HH Pom Pom Shrimp

$6.00Out of stock

HH Vietnamese Spring Rolls

$9.00

HH Drinks

HH Mandarin Dragon

$9.00

HH Paper Zero

$9.00

HH Princess Momo

$9.00

HH Wok Away

$9.00

HH Yuzilla

$9.00

HH SAKE Bushido

$7.00

HH Samurai

$5.00

HH Juicy Banger

$5.00

HH Draft Wine White

$6.00

HH Draft Wine Rose

$6.00

HH Red

$6.00

HH Thursday Special

$9.00

YumCha Cocktails

Mandarin Dragon

$14.00

Paper Zero

$14.00

Princess Momo

$14.00

Wok Away

$14.00

Yuzilla

$14.00

Shiso Roni

$15.00

Special

$14.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Club Soda

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Frescos - Hibiscus

$6.00

Frescos - Passionfruit

$6.00

Frescos - Tamarind

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Lemongrass Limeade

$6.00

Mandarin Soda

$4.00

Mulberry Refresher

$6.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Sake BTG

Bushido 1 Cup

$11.00

Lucky Dog "Juice Box"

$11.00

Sho Chiku Bai "Gokai"

$9.00

Snow Maiden Can

$11.00

Bride Of Fox

$12.00

Dreamy Cloud

$10.00

Eternal Embers

$10.00

Hawk in the Heavens

$12.00

Road to Osaka Junmai Daiginjo

$14.00

Shusen "Three Dots"

$12.00

Tears of Dawn

$12.00

Sake Carafe

CARAFE Bride of Fox

$26.00

CARAFE Dreamy Clouds

$21.00

CARAFE Eternal Embers

$21.00

CARAFE Hawk in the Heavens

$26.00

CARAFE Tears of Dawn

$26.00

CARAFE Three Dots

$26.00

Sake BTL

BTL Bride Of Fox

$59.00

BTL Dreamy Clouds

$50.00

BTL Eternal Embers

$50.00

BTL Hawk in Heavens

$59.00

BTL Road To Osaka

$59.00

BTL Shusen "Three Dots"

$59.00

BTL Tears of Dawn

$59.00

BTL Seaside Sparkling 500ml

$50.00

BTL 1.8L Bride of Fox

$120.00

BTL 1.8L Dreamy Clouds

$100.00

BTL 1.8L Eternal Embers

$100.00

BTL 1.8L Hawk in the Heavens

$120.00

BTL 1.8L Tears of Dawn

$120.00

Wine BTL

BTL Crossbarn Chardonnay

$65.00

BTL Beauregard Sauv Blanc

$52.00

BTL Fess Parker Riesling

$44.00

BTL Tembo Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Bilo Idro Plavac Mali

$52.00

BTL Ca Del Sarto Nero D'Avola

$44.00

300ml

Bride Of Fox

$25.00

Dreamy Clouds

$25.00

Heaven's Door

$25.00

Tears of Dawn

$25.00

500ml

Seaside Sparkling

$35.00

720ml

Dreamy Clouds

$40.00

Bride of Fox

$40.00

Heaven's Door

$40.00

Road to Osaka

$40.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Now serving dumplings, noodles, and bowls in LoDo on 16th Street between Blake Street and Wazee Street! Allergen Notice - If you have any questions or concerns about dietary restrictions or allergens, please give us a call before placing your online order. Thank you!

Website

Location

1520 16th St, Denver, CO 80202

Directions

YumCha image
YumCha image

