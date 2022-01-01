Asian Fusion
Chinese
Yumcha
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Now serving dumplings, noodles, and bowls in LoDo on 16th Street between Blake Street and Wazee Street! Allergen Notice - If you have any questions or concerns about dietary restrictions or allergens, please give us a call before placing your online order. Thank you!
1520 16th St, Denver, CO 80202
