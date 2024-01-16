Sushi Yume
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1201 S IH35 , Suite 320, Round Rock, TX 78664
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Round Rock
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking- Round Rock
4.5 • 1,062
2850 IH 35 North Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurant
More near Round Rock