Yume Ramen and Cake 350-4 Smith Haven Mall
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
yume (YOU-meh) – 夢 (ゆめ) : meaning 'dream' in Japanese. One bowl of ramen, one bowl of dream. Years of training at Michelin-starred restaurant, with “wholehearted” effort and caring, introduce Japanese flavors and culture through our dishes. Brings you a bowl of ramen that filled with fresh homemade ingredients. Each cake recipe is carefully considered for consistent freshness because we believe that pure goodness can only come from pure ingredients and consistency is the key to success. こころをこめて (Kokoro o Komete) /wholeheartedly
Location
350-4 Smith Haven Mall, Food Court VC 08D, Lake Grove, NY 11755
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Village Idiot Pub Lake Grove - Lake Grove
4.4 • 2,289
2811 Middle Country Rd Lake Grove, NY 11755
View restaurant