Yume Ramen and Cake 350-4 Smith Haven Mall

No reviews yet

350-4 Smith Haven Mall

Food Court VC 08D

Lake Grove, NY 11755

Popular Items

Tonkotsu
Pork Buns (2)
Kara-age Chicken

Ramen

Tonkotsu

$13.99

pork belly, bean sprout, narutomaki, corn, scallion, pickled garlic & nori

Spicy Miso Tonkotsu

$14.99

pork belly, bean sprout, narutomaki, corn, scallion, yume kimchi & wakame

Tsukemen

Tsukemen

$13.99

(dipping broth ramen) pork bonito broth with yuzu foam, pork belly, bean sprout, narutomaki, corn, scallion, pickled jalapeno & nori

Kombu Chicken

$13.99

chicken broth, confit chicken, narutomaki, wakame, shimeji mushroom, pickled garlic, menma & scallion

Vegan Ramen

$12.99

mushroom onion coconut milk broth, marinated tofu, shimeji mushroom, scallion, menma, wakame, bean sprout & pickled garlic

Spicy Vegan Ramen

$13.99

vegan broth added spicy miso, marinated tofu, shimeji mushroom, scallion, menma, wakame, pickled mushroom & jalapeno

Extra Noodle

$2.00

Appetizer

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$2.99

(vegetarian) spicy garlic sauce, romano cheese. Plain Optional

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$4.99

(vegan) mild spicy plum sauce, edamame pesto, crispy garlic pea

Pork Buns (2)

$5.99

pork belly, mushroom, macadamia nut, sesame, egg salad, scallion & miso hoisin

Takoyaki (4)

Takoyaki (4)

$5.99

(pescatarian) octopus balls, takoyaki sauce, mayo, bonito

Kara-age Chicken

Kara-age Chicken

$5.99

over-night marinated, buttermilk fried, spicy mayo

Tofu Buns (2)

$4.99

(vegetarian) marinated tofu, mushroom, macadamia nut, sesame, egg salad, scallion & chili sauce

Plain Bun (2)

$1.50

Testing

Grilled Skewer (3 pieces on 1 skewer)

savory egg butter, umami chips

Shrimp Skewer

$3.99

savory egg butter, umami chips

Shittake Mushroom Skewer

Shittake Mushroom Skewer

$3.99

(vegetarian ) truffle soy sauce, romano cheese

Berkshire Pork Sausage

Berkshire Pork Sausage

$4.99

spicy miso sauce, yume kimchi

Tofu

Tofu

$2.99

(vegan) spicy togarashi sauce, sesame, macadamia nut

Broth & Side Others

Yume Chili Oil

$1.00

Broth of Chicken

$6.00

Broth of Pork (no spicy)

$7.00

Broth of Spicy Pork

$7.00

Broth of Spicy Vegan

$6.00

Broth of Vegan (no spicy)

$5.00

Extra Noodle

$2.00

Side Order of Confit Chicken

$3.00

Side Order of Confit Mushroom

$2.00

Side order of Egg

$1.50

Side Order of Marinated Tofu (2)

$3.00

Side Order of Pork Belly (2)

$3.50

Fountain soda

Sierra Mist

$2.69

Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Tropicana Fruit Punch

$2.69

Brisk iced Tea

$2.69

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.69

Ginger Ale

$2.69

Pepsi

$2.69

Red Fuel

$2.69

Japanese Drinks

C1000 Vitamin

C1000 Vitamin

$5.99

Lemon Flavored Jelly Drink | 180g

DyDo Peach Nectar

DyDo Peach Nectar

$4.49

Japanese Peach Nectar, Rare Peach Drink with 23% Peach, 9.5 oz (270g)

Japanese Soda Blueberry

Japanese Soda Blueberry

$2.99

Blueberry Ramune Japanese Soda, 6.6 fl oz (200 ml)

Japanese Soda Original

Japanese Soda Original

$2.99

Ramune (Original Flavor) - 6.76 Fl Oz.

Japanese Soda Kiwi

Japanese Soda Kiwi

$2.99

Raspberry Carbonated Drink

Japanese Soda Strawberry

Japanese Soda Strawberry

$2.99
Jay Stree Coffee Shot

Jay Stree Coffee Shot

$3.99

Jay Street Coffee, Coffee Shot, Unsweetened Black, 6.4 Ounce

Matcha Energy

Matcha Energy

$3.99

Matcha Love Green Tea Sweetened Energy Shots, 5.2 Ounce

Milkis Apple

Milkis Apple

$3.99

Milkis Apple Carbonated Drink

Milkis Melon

Milkis Melon

$3.99

Milkis Melon Carbonated

Milkis Strawberry

Milkis Strawberry

$3.99

Milkis Strawberry Carbonated

Milkis Yogurt Flavor

Milkis Yogurt Flavor

$3.99

Milkis Yogurt Carbonated

Suntory Black Tea

Suntory Black Tea

$4.99

Kuro (black) Oolong Tea, 11.6oz

Aloe Vera Original 16.9 oz

$3.49

Aloe Vera Coconut 16.9 oz

$3.49

Aloe Vera Watermelon 16.9 oz

$3.49
Hata White Peach 500ml

Hata White Peach 500ml

$4.49
Hata Red Grape 500ml

Hata Red Grape 500ml

$4.49

Yuzu Sparkling Choya Can 12oz

$4.49

Drinks

Btl Water 500ml

$1.89

Can Pepsi

$2.69

Perrier 11.5oz

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$3.69

Mexican Fanta

$3.69

Starbucks Nitro

$6.75

Starbucks Unsweet Cold Brew

$6.99

Apple Juice

$4.05

Pure Leaf Tea

$4.99

Candy

Black Thunder - Chocolate BAR Japan!

Black Thunder - Chocolate BAR Japan!

$0.35
Nobel Honey Apple Candy 110g

Nobel Honey Apple Candy 110g

$4.50
NOBEL Orange Candy 110g

NOBEL Orange Candy 110g

$4.50
Ohkura Black Sugar Candy 90g (12)

Ohkura Black Sugar Candy 90g (12)

$3.25
Ohkura Yogurt Candy 90g (12)

Ohkura Yogurt Candy 90g (12)

$3.25
Sumi-Yaki Coffee Candy 100g (16)

Sumi-Yaki Coffee Candy 100g (16)

$3.25
Watermelon Gummy 3.77oz Frutia Gluten Free

Watermelon Gummy 3.77oz Frutia Gluten Free

$3.50

PEKO peach gummy

$2.50

Lychee Gummies, Kasugai

$3.50

Plum Candy, Lotte

$3.50

Yuzu Gummies, Kasugai

$3.50

Mango Gummies, Kasugai

$3.50

Chip & Others

Lotte Koara Chocolate Cracker Mini 60g

Lotte Koara Chocolate Cracker Mini 60g

$0.99
Wakahato Kani Chips 50g

Wakahato Kani Chips 50g

$2.75
Calbee Shrimp Cracker Mini 48g

Calbee Shrimp Cracker Mini 48g

$0.99

Takis

$0.99
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
yume (YOU-meh) – 夢 (ゆめ) : meaning 'dream' in Japanese. One bowl of ramen, one bowl of dream. Years of training at Michelin-starred restaurant, with “wholehearted” effort and caring, introduce Japanese flavors and culture through our dishes. Brings you a bowl of ramen that filled with fresh homemade ingredients. Each cake recipe is carefully considered for consistent freshness because we believe that pure goodness can only come from pure ingredients and consistency is the key to success. こころをこめて (Kokoro o Komete) /wholeheartedly

350-4 Smith Haven Mall, Food Court VC 08D, Lake Grove, NY 11755

Directions

Main pic

