Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Yume Ga Arukara

494 Reviews

$

1815 Mass Ave

Cambridge, MA 02140

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Cold Udon TAKE OUT
Cold Udon TAKE OUT
Hot Niku Udon TAKE OUT

Cold Udon TAKE OUT

Cold Udon TAKE OUT

Cold Udon TAKE OUT

$14.00

Our classic cold niku (beef) udon! Topped with grated ginger, nori (dry seaweed), scallion, tenkasu (crispy tempura batter) and lemon wedge. ALLERGENS: fish, soy, wheat, gluten. ***Pescatarian Friendly Please Select WITHOUT BEEF!

Spicy Cold Udon TAKE OUT

Spicy Cold Udon TAKE OUT

$17.00

Our spicy cold niku (beef) udon! Homemade raiyu (chili oil), that enhances the bowl. Topped with scallion, dried shrimp, tenkasu (crispy tempura batter) and a lemon wedge. PLEASE NOTE THESE ALLERGENS: fish, shellfish, soy, wheat, gluten, sesame, scallions. OUR CHILI OIL CONTAINS SESAME & SCALLIONS!

Hot Udon TAKE OUT

Hot Niku Udon TAKE OUT

Hot Niku Udon TAKE OUT

$17.00

Our hot niku (beef) udon! Comforting homemade chicken broth. Topped with scallion, dried shrimp, tenkasu (crispy tempura batter) and shichimi (Japanese pepper flakes). PLEASE NOTE THESE ALLERGENS: fish, shellfish, soy, wheat, gluten, sesame. We HIGHLY RECOMMEND to reheat the soup when you take it home!

Spicy Hot Niku Udon TAKE OUT

Spicy Hot Niku Udon TAKE OUT

$20.00

Our spicy hot niku (beef) udon! Comforting homemade chicken broth. Topped with scallion, dried shrimp, tenkasu (crispy tempura batter) and shichimi (Japanese pepper flakes) and homemade raiyu (chili oil) PLEASE NOTE THESE ALLERGENS: fish, shellfish, soy, wheat, gluten, sesame, scallions. OUR CHILI OIL CONTAINS SESAME & SCALLIONS. We HIGHLY Recommend to reheat the soup when you get home.

Add On Items

Take Out Beef Pack

$11.00

Side of Raiyu

$5.00

Extra Tare

$1.00

Extra Tenkasu

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located inside the Shops at Porter of the Lesley University building, Yume Ga Arukara serves up homemade udon as our only dish. Choose from our classic cold, spicy cold, hot, and spicy hot niku (beef) udon.

Website

Location

1815 Mass Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140

Directions

Gallery
Yume Ga Arukara image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1815 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
GenkiYa - Somerville
orange starNo Reviews
246 Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Sugidama Soba and Izakaya
orange starNo Reviews
260 Elm Street Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Mix It Asian Cuisine and Sushi Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1678 Mass Ave Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Ebi Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
290 Somerville Ave Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Fuji at Assembly
orange star4.4 • 1,855
320 Canal Street Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cambridge

Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
orange star4.6 • 5,053
1933 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Upper Crust - Cambridge
orange star4.4 • 1,538
1782 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - Porter
orange star4.0 • 1,021
822 Somerville Ave Cambridge, MA 02141
View restaurantnext
Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
orange star4.6 • 790
2067 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Bagelsaurus
orange star4.0 • 663
1796 Massachusetts Avenue Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Shaking Crab - Porter Square
orange star4.1 • 591
1815 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cambridge
Central Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Inman Square
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
East Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Harvard Square
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Kendall Square/MIT
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston