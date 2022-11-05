Yume Ga Arukara

Spicy Hot Niku Udon TAKE OUT

$20.00

Our spicy hot niku (beef) udon! Comforting homemade chicken broth. Topped with scallion, dried shrimp, tenkasu (crispy tempura batter) and shichimi (Japanese pepper flakes) and homemade raiyu (chili oil) PLEASE NOTE THESE ALLERGENS: fish, shellfish, soy, wheat, gluten, sesame, scallions. OUR CHILI OIL CONTAINS SESAME & SCALLIONS. We HIGHLY Recommend to reheat the soup when you get home.