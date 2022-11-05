Sushi & Japanese
Yume Ga Arukara
494 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Located inside the Shops at Porter of the Lesley University building, Yume Ga Arukara serves up homemade udon as our only dish. Choose from our classic cold, spicy cold, hot, and spicy hot niku (beef) udon.
1815 Mass Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140
