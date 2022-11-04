Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Yume Sushi

933 Reviews

$$

2121 North Westmoreland Street

Arlington, VA 22213

Order Again

Popular Items

Roll Box
Rice Outside
Yume Roll

Batch Cocktails, Beer, Wine

6 Pack Asahi Can

$25.00

1 Asahi Can

$5.00

Guava Rose Cocktail 8oz

$16.00

Lavender Lover 8oz

$16.00

Tasting & Starter

Spicy Miso Soup

Spicy Miso Soup

$5.00

W/Crab Meat Or Scallops 6 Gf

Regular Miso Soup

Regular Miso Soup

$5.00

Miso Soup W/Crab Meat

$7.00
Edamame

Edamame

$5.00
Baby Octopus Salad

Baby Octopus Salad

$7.00

Chili Lime And Garlic Ponzu Sauce, Sesame Oil

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Fresh Seaweed With Garlic Ponzu And Sesame Oil

Pickled Cucumber Salad

Pickled Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Pickled Cucumbers With Japanese Rice Vinegar And Sesame

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens With Pink Ginger Salad Dressing

Scallop Salad

Scallop Salad

$13.00

Scallop, Tomato Salsa, Mango Salsa, Tobiko, Garlic Ponzu, Spicy Lime Sauce

Shrimp Sunomono Salad

Shrimp Sunomono Salad

$9.00

Pickled Cucumber, Tiger Shrimp, Tobiko And Scallions With Japanese Rice Vinegar And Garlic Ponzu Sauce

Ceviche

Ceviche

$10.00

Mix Seafood, Tomato Salsa, Spicy Lime Sauce Served With Crispy Seaweed Chip

Spicy Sashimi Salad

Spicy Sashimi Salad

$10.00

Assorted Raw Fish, Cucumber And Tomato Salsa With Spicy Homemade Chili Lime Sauce

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$8.00

With Scallion, Fish Egg And Creamy Miso Dressing

Cucumber Pasta Salad W/Shrimp

Cucumber Pasta Salad W/Shrimp

$10.00

Fresh Cucumber Pasta Style, Red Tobiko And Tiger Shrimp Mixed With Your Choice Of Creamy Tataki Dressing Or Pink Ginger Dressing

Salmon Carpaccio

Salmon Carpaccio

$13.00

Thinly-Sliced Salmon With Jalapeño Sauce, Topped With Tobiko

Smoked Salmon Tataki

Smoked Salmon Tataki

$13.00

Thin Sliced Lavender-Smoked Salmon With Jalapeño Sauce And Garlic Ponzu Sauce Topped With Tobiko

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$13.00

Tuna With Tomato Salsa And Garlic Ponzu Sauce Served With Crispy Seaweed Chip

Tako Octopus Salad

Tako Octopus Salad

$10.00

Cucumber And Tomato Salsa, Yuzu Chili, Lime Sauce And Garlic Ponzu

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$13.00

Seared Tuna Served With Garlic Ponzu Sauce Topped With Tobiko

Yellowtail & Jalapeno

Yellowtail & Jalapeno

$13.00

Yellowtail With Jalapeño, Served With Spicy Yuzu Sauce Topped With Tobiko

Wagyu Bun

$13.00

Chicken Tempura & Rice

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura & Rice

$10.00

Signature Rolls

Jeff Roll

Jeff Roll

$12.00

Avocado, Crunchy Top With Salmon, Spicy Mayo Seared, Serve With Eel Sauce

Veggie J Roll

Veggie J Roll

$11.00

Avocado, Asparagus, Radish And Seaweed Salad Wrapped In Cucumber Served With Pink Ginger Sauce. No Rice

Naked Roll

Naked Roll

$12.00

Lump Crab, Cream Cheese, Fish Roe, Avocado And Scallion Wrapped In Cucumber Topped With Garlic Ponzu Sauce. No Rice

Sashimi Roll

Sashimi Roll

$12.00

Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, Fish Roe And Asparagus Wrapped In Sweet Chili Sauce And Tempura Bits

Dream Roll

Dream Roll

$11.00

Shrimp Tempura And Avocado Wrapped In Soy Paper Topped With Spicy Tuna Served With Creamy Jalapeno Sauce, Sweet Chili Sauce And Tempura Bits

After Rain Roll

After Rain Roll

$12.00

Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, Asparagus And Avocado Wrapped In Soy Paperserved With Jalapeno Creamy Sauce

Cooked Creamy Scallop Roll

Cooked Creamy Scallop Roll

$11.00

Spicy Tuna, Asparagus, Tempura Bits, Topped With Creamy Jalapeno And Scallop, Served With Garlic Ponzu, Chili Lime Sauce, Sweet Pepper Sauce, Fresh Scallion

Raw Creamy Scallop Roll

Raw Creamy Scallop Roll

$12.00
Scallop Dynamite Roll

Scallop Dynamite Roll

$11.00

Cucumber, Avocado, Asparagus, Topped With Scallop Dynamite Sauce, Tempura Bits, Fresh Scallion, Served With Eel Sauce

Scallop Sunlight

Scallop Sunlight

$12.00

Spicy Tuna Avocado Topped With Sea Scallop, Kiwi, Mango Tobiko Sauce

Kamikaze Roll

Kamikaze Roll

$12.00

Spicy Crab And Cucumber Topped With Avocado, Tempura Bits And Sweet Chili Sauce

Soft Shell Crab Roll

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$11.00

Soft Shell Crab Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Asparagus, And Tempura Bits Served With Sweet Black Pepper Sauce And Creamy Tataki

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$13.00

Lump Crab, Cucumber, Avocado Spicy Mayo Roll, Top With Lump Crab, Spicy Mayo, Tempura Bit And Eel Sauce

Crazy Monkey Roll

Crazy Monkey Roll

$11.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese Topped With Avocado, Tempura Bits, Mango Tobiko Served With Eel Sauce

Crunchy Salsa Roll

Crunchy Salsa Roll

$11.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado And Tempura Bits Topped With Mango Salsa

Yume Roll

Yume Roll

$12.00

Spicy Tuna And Avocado Topped With Seared Tuna And Jalapeno Served With Spicy Mayo And Eel Sauce And Tempura Bits

Head Hunter Roll

Head Hunter Roll

$12.00

Asparagus, Cucumber, Avocado Topped With Bbq Eel, And Eel Sauce

Mexican Roll

Mexican Roll

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll, Tomato Salsa, Cucumber, Jalapeno And Tempura Bits Topped With Avocado Served With Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Creamy Jalapeno Sauce, Garlic Ponzu And Sweet Chili Sauce

Peter Roll

Peter Roll

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Seared Tuna, Served With Eel Sauce And Carpaccio Sauce

Salmon Lover roll

Salmon Lover roll

$12.00

Salmon And Avocado Topped With Salmon, Tempura Bits And Mango Tobiko Sauce

Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$13.00

Lump Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo Topped With Steamed Tiger Shrimp Served With Mango Tobiko Sauce

A5 Wagyu Roll

$25.00

Lump blue crab, avocado, and cucumber inside. Topped with A5 wagyu, balsamic sauce, black pepper sauce and truffle oil.

Create Your Own Rolls

Rice Inside

$7.00

Choose up tp 5 ingredients

Rice Outside

$7.00

Choose up tp 5 ingredients

Hand Roll

$7.00

Choose up tp 5 ingredients

Roll With Soy Sheet

$8.00

Choose up tp 5 ingredients

Cucumber Wrap (No Rice)

$8.00

Choose up tp 5 ingredients

Combo

Roll Box

$25.00

Any 3 Signature Rolls W/ House Salad And Miso Soup

Small Side

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Steam Rice

$2.00

Fresh Wasabi

$4.00

Spicy Mayo Sauce

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Carpaccio Sauce

$1.00

50 Yrs Soy Sauce

$4.00Out of stock

Creamy Jalapeno Sauce

$1.00

Pink Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Garlic Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Dessert

Yuzu Cheesecake

$13.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington, VA 22213

Directions

Gallery
Yume Sushi image
Yume Sushi image

