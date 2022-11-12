Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yumi Saint Paul

review star

No reviews yet

400 Selby Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Soup
Gyoza
Sake Maki*

Appetizers

Agedashi Tofu

$6.95

Fried tofu, light soy broth, scallions and sesame seeds (5pc)

Asian Wings

$12.95

Flash fried wings tossed in an Asian glaze sauce, topped with sesame seeds (6pc)

Beef Kushiyaki

$12.95

Grilled ribeye skewers, teriyaki sauce, and sesame seeds (2 skewers)

Calamari

$13.95

Fresh tempura squid served with a special calamari sauce

Chicken Kushiyaki

$8.95

Grilled skewers, teriyaki sauce, and sesame seeds (3 skewers)

Chicken Tempura Appetizer

$9.95

Chicken tempura served with tempura vegetables (3pc)

Combo Tempura Appetizer

$11.95

Shrimp and chicken tempura served with tempura vegetables (3pc)

Crispy Rice Tuna

$15.95

Spicy tuna on a bed of seasoned crispy rice and soy sauce, topped with red tobiko and jalapeno (5pc)

Edamame

$5.95

Steamed soybeans with a touch of kosher salt

Spicy Edamame

$7.95

Steamed soybeans with spicy chili sauce

Gyoza

$7.95

Fried Japanese pork dumplings with dipping sauce (7pc)

Hamachi Kama

$12.95Out of stock

Grilled yellowtail served with ponzu sauce and scallions

Harumaki Egg Roll

$7.95

Egg rolls with pork and vegetables served with a sweet chili sauce (3pc)

Miso Soup

$3.95

Fermented soybean soup with tofu and scallions

New Zealand Green Mussels*

$11.95

Grilled mussels, masago, Japanese mayo, scallions, topped with eel sauce (6pc)

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$13.95

Crispy rock shrimp served on mixed greens with rock shrimp tempura sauce, topped with scallions

Shrimp Shumai

$9.95

Fried dumplings served with a sweet Asian glaze sauce, topped with sesame seeds (4pc)

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$11.95

Shrimp tempura served with tempura vegetables (3pc)

Soft Shell Crab

$11.95

Light tempura fried with ponzu sauce and scallions

Steamed Rice

$1.95

Short grain rice

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$7.95

Tempura battered and fried vegetables

Salads

Yumi Poke

$24.95

Cubed tuna marinated with spicy Yumi poke sauce with daikon, carrots, seaweed salad, scallions, and avocado, topped with a shiso leaf, nori strips, and sesame seeds

Seaweed Salad

$8.95

Seaweed salad served with vegetables in a sweet vinegar dressing, topped with sesame seeds

Spicy Tako Salad*

$27.95

Seafood salad containing ika sansai, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp tempura, and vegetables in a spicy mayo and sesame oil, topped with tempura flakes, cilantro, and red tobiko

Yumi's Salad

$7.95

Fresh spring mix topped with cucumber, carrots, red onion, sesame seeds, and a savory-sesame salad dressing

Specialty Rolls

#9 Roll*

$19.95

Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, cucumber, gobo, wrapped with salmon and avocado, topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds (8pc)

2-14 Roll*

$22.95

Dynamite mix, shrimp tempura, red tobiko, avocado, wrapped in pink soy paper, topped with 2-14 sauce (10pc)

California Roll*

$12.95

Snow crab, Japanese mayo, avocado, masago, and cucumber, topped with sesame seeds (8pc)

Caterpillar Roll*

$17.95

Freshwater eel, cucumber, wrapped with avocado, topped with eel sauce (8pc)

Crunchy Roll*

$16.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, masago, wrapped with tempura flakes, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo (8pc)

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll*

$19.95

Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, gobo, wrapped with tempura flakes, topped with eel sauce (8pc)

Double Dragon Roll*

$24.95

Spicy tuna, snow crab, wrapped with snow white tuna, yellowfin tuna, sliced jalapeno, gobo, and sriracha sauce (8pc)

Dynamite Roll*

$10.95

Dynamite mix, lettuce, kaiware, and cucumber (6pc)

Firecracker Roll*

$17.95

Freshwater eel, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado deep fried in tempura batter and topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce (6pc)

Honeymoon Roll*

$25.95

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, snow crab, avocado, cucumber, wrapped in soy paper, topped with honeymoon sauce (10pc)

Hot Knight Roll*

$24.95

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, wrapped with dynamite mix, topped with tempura flakes, spicy mayo and eel sauce (8pc)

Icee Roll*

$25.95

Shrimp tempura, dynamite mix, avocado, wrapped with salmon and yellowtail tuna, topped with icee mix, spicy mayo, and eel sauce (8pc)

Lobster Roll*

$23.95

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, gobo, wrapped with lobster salad and avocado, topped with wasabi tobiko, tempura flakes, and eel sauce (8pc)

Lollipop Roll*

$24.95

Shrimp tempura, dynamite mix, avocado, wrapped with chef's choice of six types of fish, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo (8pc)

Marianne Roll*

$24.95

Shrimp tempura, snow crab, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, tempura flakes, wrapped in soy paper, topped with honeymoon and eel sauce (10pc)

Mexican Roll*

$25.95

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, topped with ponzu sauce and chili oil (10pc)

New York Roll*

$23.95

Spicy tuna, cucumber, gobo, wrapped with yellowfin tuna and avocado, topped with spicy mayo and sriracha (8pc)

Philly Roll*

$11.95

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, kaiware, and gobo (6pc)

Rainbow Roll*

$22.95

Snow crab, avocado, cucumber, wrapped with five kinds of chef's choice fish (8pc)

Red Dragon Roll*

$24.95

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, gobo, wrapped in tuna, freshwater eel, and avocado, topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds (8pc)

Silly Roll*

$25.95

Dynamite mix, shrimp tempura, wrapped with avocado and chef's choice of fish, topped with tempura flakes, wasabi mayo, and eel sauce (8pc)

Spicy Salmon Roll*

$10.95

Chopped salmon, lettuce, cucumber, gobo, and sriracha sauce (6pc)

Spicy Tuna Roll*

$10.95

Spicy yellowfin tuna, gobo, lettuce, cucumber, and avocado (6pc)

Spider Roll*

$13.95

Deep fried soft-shell crab, red tobiko, cucumber, kaiware, and gobo (6pc)

Tiger Roll*

$25.95

Soft-shell crab, spicy tuna, gobo, wrapped with salmon and freshwater eel, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame seeds (8pc)

Titanic Roll*

$25.95

Yellowfin tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cilantro, wrapped with spicy tuna, topped with an avocado salad, red tobiko, spicy mayo, and eel sauce (8pc)

Tonka Roll*

$25.95

Yellowfin tuna, yellowtail, salmon, red snapper, snow white tuna, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado, wrapped in soy paper, topped with wasabi mayo, ponzu sauce and chili oil (10pc)

Winter Roll*

$18.95

Salmon, yellowfin tuna, yellowtail, avocado, masago, spicy mayo, wrapped with tempura flakes, topped with eel sauce (8pc)

Traditional Maki Rolls

Avocado Maki

$5.95

Fresh avocado wrapped with seaweed (6pc)

Futomaki

$8.95

Takuan, kanpyo, cucumber, tamago, gobo, avocado (6pc)

Kanpyo Maki

$4.25

Pickled sweet gourd wrapped in seaweed (6pc)

Kappa Maki

$5.25

Cucumber wrapped in seaweed (6pc)

Negihama Maki*

$8.95

Yellowtail chopped with scallions (6pc)

Negitoro Maki*

$14.95Out of stock

Fatty tuna mixed with scallions (6pc)

Oshinko Maki

$5.25

Pickled daikon radish wrapped in seaweed (6pc)

Sake Maki*

$6.95

Salmon wrapped with seaweed (6pc)

Tekka Maki*

$7.95

Tuna wrapped with seaweed (6pc)

Unakyu Maki*

$10.95

Freshwater eel with cucumber (6pc)

Noodles & Soup

Chicken Udon Noodles

$15.95

Stir-fried udon noodles, sauteed chicken, bok choy, carrots, onions, topped with scallions and sesame seeds

Yakisoba

$14.95

Stir-fried soba noodles, sauteed chicken, and a vegetable blend, topped with sesame seeds and scallions

Beef And Mushroom Udon Soup

$14.95

Udon noodles with sauteed ribeye beef tossed with mushrooms, topped with scallions and sesame seeds

Chicken Tempura Udon Soup

$14.95

Chicken tempura served with tempura vegetables with a side of udon noodles and soup, topped with scallions and sesame seeds

Combo Tempura Udon Soup

$14.95

Shrimp and chicken tempura served with tempura vegetables with a side of udon soup, topped with scallions and sesame seeds

Mixed Vegetable Udon Soup

$12.95

Sauteed vegetable blend served with udon noodles, topped with scallions and sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura Udon Soup

$14.95

Shrimp tempura served with tempura vegetables with a side of udon noodles, topped with scallions and sesame seeds

Udon Noodles (with Broth)

$6.95

Dinners

Beef Fried Rice

$13.95

Beef Teriyaki

$24.95

New York strip topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds, served with steamed vegetables and rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.95

Chicken Tempura Dinner

$18.95

Chicken tempura served with tempura vegetables and rice (5pc)

Chicken Teriyaki

$17.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds, served with steamed vegetables and rice

Kobe Beef Style Dinner

$18.95

Thin sliced ribeye, sesame soy vegetables, topped with sesame seeds and served with rice

Salmon Teriyaki

$22.95

Norwegian salmon topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds, served with steamed vegetables and rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.95

Shrimp Tempura Dinner

$20.95

Shrimp tempura served with tempura vegetables and rice (5pc)

Vegetable Fried Rice

$9.95

Nigiri

Amaebi Nigiri

$12.95

Ebi Nigiri

$5.95

Hamachi Nigiri

$7.95

Hamachi Belly Nigiri

$9.95

Hokkigai Nigiri

$5.95

Hotate Nigiri

$7.95

Ika Nigiri

$6.95

Ikura Nigiri

$7.95

Kani Nigiri

$5.95Out of stock

Maguro Nigiri

$8.95

Masago Nigiri

$5.95

Mutsu Nigiri

$6.95

Saba Nigiri

$6.95Out of stock

Sake Nigiri

$7.95

Sake Belly Nigiri

$8.95

Spicy Hotate Nigiri

$8.95

Suzuki Nigiri

$7.95

Tai Nigiri

$5.95

Tako Nigiri

$6.95

Tamago Nigiri

$4.95

Tobiko (Red) Nigiri

$6.25

Unagi Nigiri

$7.95

Wasabi Tobiko Nigiri

$6.75

Sashimi (No Rice)

Amebi Sashimi

$12.95

Ebi Sashimi

$5.95

Hamachi Sashimi

$7.95

Hamachi Belly Sashimi

$8.95

Hokkigai Sashimi

$5.95

Hotate Sashimi

$7.95

Ika Sashimi

$6.95

Ikura Sashimi

$7.95

Kani Sashimi

$5.95Out of stock

Maguro Sashimi

$8.95

Masago Sashimi

$5.95

Mutsu Sashimi

$6.95

Saba Sashimi

$6.95Out of stock

Sake Sashimi

$7.95

Sake Belly Sashimi

$8.95Out of stock

Spicy Hotate Sashimi

$8.95

Suzuki Sashimi

$7.95

Tai Sashimi

$5.95

Tako Sashimi

$6.95

Tamago Sashimi

$4.95

Tobiko (Red) Sashimi

$6.25

Unagi Sashimi

$7.95

Wasabi Tobiko Sashimi

$6.75

Sashimi Platter

Hamachi Jalapeno*

$22.95

Yellowtail with jalapeno slices, ponzu sauce, spicy mayo, and togarashi (7pc)

Salmon Carpaccio*

$22.95

Salmon with scallions, Japanese mayo, bonito flakes, and masago in ponzu sauce (7pc)

Two Kind Sashimi Platter*

$24.95

Select from Maguro, Sake, Hamachi, or Escolar (7pc platter)

Regular Sashimi Platter*

$49.95

7 types of fresh fish, includes maguro, sake, hamachi, escolar, and chef's choice (18 pc platter)

Sashimi Trio Sampler*

$29.95

Three types of fish - Sake, Maguro, and Hamachi (10 pc platter)

Yumi’s Sashimi Platter*

$84.95

9 types of fresh fish, includes maguro, sake, hamachi, escolar, tako, bincho, and chef's choice (30 pc platter)

Sushi Platter

Chirashi Sushi*

$33.95

Chef's choice of fresh fish, served with steamed vegetables, over a bed of rice

Regular Sushi Platter*

$39.95

Selection of Nigiri; includes Maguro, Sake, Hamachi, Escolar, Bincho, Ebi, Tako, and Chef's Choice (10 pc)

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for dining with us at Yumi Japanese Restaurant + Bar!

Website

Location

400 Selby Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55102

Directions

Gallery
Yumi Saint Paul image
Yumi Saint Paul image
Yumi Saint Paul image

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Cow St. Paul
orange starNo Reviews
393 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Moscow On The Hill
orange starNo Reviews
371 Selby Ave Saint Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
The Gnome Craft Pub
orange starNo Reviews
498 SELBY AVE SAINT PAUL, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
orange starNo Reviews
325 &th st w St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Ngon Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
799 University Ave Saint Paul, MN 55104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Summit Hill
review star
No reviews yet
West Seventh
review star
No reviews yet
Mac-Groveland
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
St. Anthony Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Downtown St. Paul
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston