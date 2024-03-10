- Home
Yumm Sushi
21073 Powerline Road
#31
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Appetizers
- Salmon Summit$17.99
Spicy salmon crispy onions, avocado on a bed of rice topped with our garlic aioli served with fresh wonton chips
- Tuna Bomb$17.99
Spicy tuna, crispy onions, avocado on a bed of rice topped with our cilantro aioli served with fresh wonton chips
- Torched Salmon Nigiri$17.99
4 Pieces of Torched Salmon Nigiri
- Kani Tsunami$16.99
Kani, dynamite avocado topped with scallions, spicy mayo eel sauce served with fresh wonton chips
- Tuna Tower$17.99
Spicy tuna on a bed of rice topped with avocado, crispy jalapeños, scallions, sweet chili, and garlic aioli
- Krab Rangoon$13.99
Wonton wrapper filled with our delicious imitation crab and cream cheese filling. Served with duck sauce
- Yellow Tail Tataki$18.99
Freshly sliced yellow tail topped with Ponzu, scallions, jalapeño
- Tuna Tataki$16.99
Freshly seared tuna topped with scallions, ponzu, sesame seeds
- Salmon Tataki$16.99
Freshly seared salmon topped with cilantro aioli, scallions, sesame seeds
- Crispy Rice Tuna$17.99
Six pcs of golden crispy rice topped with spicy tuna, crispy onions, serrano pepper, cilantro aioli and eel sauce.
- Crispy Rice Salmon$17.99
Six pcs of golden crispy rice topped with spicy salmon, crispy onions, serrano pepper, garlic aioli and eel sauce.
- Fire Cracker Shrimp$16.99
Imitation shrimp fried in tempura and Panko tossed in our delicious sweet and spicy sauce
- Edamame In The Pod$8.99
Boiled edamame with salt and pepper
- Shishito Peppers$10.99
Shishito Peppers fried in tempura batter and served with cilantro aioli.
- Vegetable Egg Roll$8.99
Two egg rolls, fresh egg roll wrapper filled with carrots cabbage and onions served with our maple aioli
- Mushroom Dumplings$8.99
Dumpling wrapper filled with seasoned mushrooms served with dumpling sauce
- Vegetable Dumpling$8.99
Dumpling wrapper filled with fresh vegetables served with dumpling sauce
- Salmon Tartare$16.99
Salmon, lemon, cilantro, on a bed of avocado topped with lemon zest served with a side of ponzu
- Tuna Tartare$17.99
Tuna, lemon juice olive oil cilantro salt and pepper on a bed of avocado topped with lemon zest and avocado served with a side of ponzu
- Peruvian Ceviche$17.99
Salmon, avocado, red onions, lime, cilantro, and our secret seasoning served on a bed of lettuce
- Yumm Fries$14.99
Seasoned Fries Topped with baked kani crispy onions, general tso sauce and cilantro aioli.
- Wakame Salad$13.99
- Kani Salad$13.99
Kani, cucumber, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
- Seasoned Fries$7.99
- French Fries$7.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.99
- Truffle Fries$7.99
Yumm Specialty Rolls
- Moshi Moshi Roll$20.99
Tuna avocado crunchy onions topped with torched salmon serano pepper spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Yumm Roll$20.99
Salmon avocado crab salad topped with torched white tuna cilantro aioli and masago
- Rama Roll$20.99
Fried crab tempura, spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with avocado, mango, scallions, kimchi sauce, garlic aioli
- Madura Roll$20.99
Teriyaki salmon cream cheese avocado topped with plantains crispy onions cilantro aioli and general tso sauce
- Hamachi Jalapeño$20.99
Torched hamachi avocado cilantro jalapeño topped with garlic aioli and seranos
- BRS Roll$20.99
Salmon cucumber scallions topped with Tuna Tataki avocado lemon zest Truffle aioli and eel sauce
- BJC Roll$20.99
Crab salad avocado crispy onions rolled in soy paper and topped with spicy tuna truffle aioli and ikura
- Young Israel Roll$20.99
Teriyaki salmon sweet potato and cucumber topped with avocado crunch spicy mayo and eel sauce
- YLS Roll$20.99
Crab tempura, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with torched spicy salmon, scallions, truffle aioli and eel sauce
- Rainbow Roll$20.99
Crab cucumber avocado oshinko topped with tuna salmon and white tuna
- Tuna Deluxe$20.99
Tuna avocado roll topped with delicious marinated tuna
- Salmon Deluxe$20.99
Salmon avocado roll topped with delicious marinated salmon
- Dragon Roll$20.99
Tuna avocado cucumber topped with salmon spicy mayo and eel sauce
- The Island Roll$20.99
Tuna salmon and mango topped with avocado and coconut flakes
- Rasta Roll$20.99
Salmon tempura avocado crab salad topped with plantain general tso sauce and pickled onions
- Reef Roll$20.99
Tuna scallions avocado topped with hamachi masago and Kimchee sauce
- Volcano Roll$20.99
California roll topped with baked kani spicy Mayo kimchee sauce and eel sauce
- Zing Roll$20.99
White tuna avocado cucumber topped with torched salmon lemon and wasabi aioli
- Latin Roll$20.99
Spicy salmon, crispy onions, cucumber, cilantro, Topped with mango, kimchee sauce, tajin
- Sashimi Roll$21.99
Riceless roll filled with tuna salmon hamachi white tuna and avocado topped with masago
- Panthers Roll$20.99
Spicy tuna crab salad crispy jalapeño scallions topped with white tuna salmon torched with spicy Mayo and wasabi aioli
- Sake Roll$20.99
Spicy tuna salmon tempura avocado rolled in soy paper and topped with white tuna cilantro aioli and eel sauce
- Bonsai Roll$20.99
Spicy salmon avocado lettuce topped with white tuna tempura truffle aioli and eel sauce
- Balagan Roll$20.99
Spicy tuna salmon tempura avocado topped with torched crab salad garlic aioli eel sauce and crispy onions
- Jumbo Shrimp Roll$15.99
Shrimp tempura lettuce avocado cream cheese topped with masago and wasabi aioli
- Tornado Roll$20.99
Hamachi cucumber crispy onions jalapeño topped with avocado spicy tuna spicy Mayo and eel sauce
- Lantern Roll$20.99
Spicy tuna lettuce avocado cucumber carrots and masago rolled in rice paper
- Kani Delight Roll$20.99
Kani salad avocado cream cheese topped with kani tempura truffle aioli and scallions
- Miami Heat Roll$20.99
Spicy tuna avocado pickled onions cucumber cilantro topped with fresh tuna seranos kimchi sauce and truffle aioli
- White Dragon Roll$20.99
Spicy tuna, oshinko, avocado, topped with white tuna tataki masago scallions general tso sauce and cilantro aioli
Yumm Classic Rolls
- Salmon Avocado$13.99
- Veggie Roll$10.99
Cucumber, Carrot, avocado
- California Roll$12.99
Kani Cucumber Avocado
- Tuna Avocado Roll$13.99
- White Tuna Avocado Roll$13.99
- Dynamite Roll$12.99
Spicy crab and avocado
- Spicy Salmon$13.99
Spicy Salmon and Cucumber
- Spicy Crunchy Salmon Roll$14.99
Spicy Salmon avocado and crunch onions
- Tuna Cucumber Roll$13.99
- Spicy Tuna Roll$13.99
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber
- Spicy Crunchy Tuna Roll$14.99
Spicy tuna avocado and crunchy onions
- NYC Roll$13.99
Salmon avocado and cream cheese
- JB Roll$13.99
Salmon cream cheese and scallions
- Avocado Roll$10.99
- Sweet Potato Roll$10.99
- Kappa Roll$10.99
Cucumber Roll
- Kobe Roll$13.99
Crab tempura and avocado
Yumm Temaki Hand Rolls
- The Golden Temaki$9.99
Salmon tempura crispy onions avocado topped with eel sauce
- Salmon AvocadoTemaki$8.99
- The Sakura Temaki$9.99
Crab salad avocado scallions cream cheese topped with garlic aioli
- Dynamite Temaki$8.99
Crab salad and avocado
- The Fye Temaki$9.99
Spicy tuna crispy jalapeño cucumber and avocado topped with sweet chili sauce
- The Sunset Temaki$9.99
Tempura kani sweet potato avocado topped with cilantro aioli
- Tuna Avocado Temaki$8.99
- Jalamachi Temaki$10.99
Hamachi jalapeño avocado scallions
- Spicy Tuna Temaki$8.99
Spicy tuna cucumber
- Spicy Salmon Temaki$8.99
Spicy salmon and cucumbers
- The California Temaki$8.99
Kani cucumber avocado
- Tokyo Temaki$10.99
White tuna tempura avocado crispy onions topped with garlic aoili
- Supreme Temaki$10.99
Teriyaki salmon cream cheese plantain and crispy jalapeños
- White Tuna Temaki$8.99
White tuna and avocado
Yumm Tempura Rolls
- Salmon Avocado Tempura$17.99
- Crunchy Spicy Tuna Tempura$17.99
Spicy tuna, avocado and crispy onions
- Veggie Tempura$15.99
Carrot cucumber avocado
- Spicy Tuna Tempura$17.99
Spicy tuna avocado
- JB Tempura$17.99
Salmon cream cheese scallions
- Sweet Potato Tempura$15.99
- The Fuze Tempura Roll$17.99
Spicy tuna crab salad avocado cucumber
- California Tempura$17.99
Kani cucumber avocado
- Dynamite Tempura$17.99
Crab salad avocado fried
- Spicy Salmon Tempura$17.99
Spicy salmon and avocado
- Crunchy Spicy Salmon Tempura$17.99
Spicy salmon avocado and crunchy onions
Yumm Tempura Specialty Rolls
- Sushi Burrito$23.99
Salmon tuna kani avocado fried in tempura batter and panko cut in half and topped with eel sauce
- Spicy Sushi Burrito$23.99
Spicy salmon spicy tuna spicy kani and avocado fried in tempura batter and panko cut in half and topped with eel sauce
- The MW$21.99
Spicy kani avocado crispy onions fried in tempura batter and panko topped with spicy tuna scallions eel sauce and cilantro aioli
- The Kimono$21.99
Hamachi avocado cucumber crispy onions. Fried in tempura batter and panko topped with cream cheese
- The Harmony$21.99
Tuna avocado crispy jalapeños fried in tempura batter and panko topped with marinated salmon
- The Twilight roll$21.99
Salmon avocado crispy onions fried in tempura batter and panko topped with torched spicy kani eel sauce and spicy Mayo
- The Delight$21.99
White tuna mango avocado plantains fried in tempura batter and panko topped with spicy salmon truffle aioli and cilantro
- The Stealth$21.99
Salmon white tuna avocado fried in tempura batter and panko topped with marinated tuna
Yumm Veggie Specialty Rolls
- The Silk Roll$15.99
Lettuce avocado cucumber and carrot topped with sweet potato and topped with pickled onions sweet chili and truffle aioli
- The Mist Roll$17.99
Teriyaki tofu avocado and crispy onions topped with plantains general tso sauce and scallions
- The Orchid Roll$17.99
Sweet potato lettuce jalapeños cucumber topped with avocado and mango
- The Mirage Roll$17.99
Teriyaki tofu cream cheese cucumber topped with avocado crispy onions and sweet chili sauce
- The Kara Roll$15.99
Purple cabbage avocado carrot and sweet potato topped with cilantro and crispy jalapeño and drizzled with garlic aioli
- The Snowbird Roll$15.99
Tempura tofu avocado cucumber topped with crispy onions and cilantro aioli
Yumm Naruto Rolls
- Kanisu Naruto$14.99
Kani, avocado, masago, wrapped in cucumber
- Tuna Naruto$16.99
Tuna, avocado, masago, wrapped in cucumber
- Salmon Naruto$16.99
Salmon, avocado, masago, wrapped in cucumber
- Rainbow Naruto$17.99
Salmon, Tuna, Hamachi, avocado, masago, wrapped in cucumber
- Spicy Tuna Naruto$16.99
Spicy Tuna, avocado, masago, wrapped in cucumber
- Garden Naruto$12.99
Avocado, Carrots, wrapped in cucumber
- Dynomite Naruto$14.99
Spicy Kani, avocado, wrapped in cucumber
- Spicy Salmon Naruto$16.99
Spicy Salmon, avocado, masago, wrapped in cucumber
Yumm Crunchy Rolls
- The Tuna Crunchy$15.99
Tuna avocado cream cheese fried in tempura batter and panko cut into 6 pcs
- The Salmon Crunchy$15.99
Salmon avocado cream cheese fried in tempura batter and panko cut into 6 pcs
- The Fuze Crunchy$15.99
Spicy tuna crab salad avocado and cream cheese fried in tempura batter and panko cut into 6 pcs
- The Tidal Crunchy$15.99
Salmon white tuna cream cheese scallions
- The Jalamachi Crunchy$15.99
Hamachi avocado jalapeño cream cheese scallions fried in tempura batter and panko cut into 6 pcs
- The Spicy Salmon Crunch$15.99
Spicy salmon crispy onions avocado fried in tempura batter and panko cut into 6 pcs
- The Samba Crunchy$15.99
Teriyaki salmon plantain avocado cream cheese fried in tempura batter and panko cut into 6 pcs
- The Ortis Crunchy$15.99
Salmon tuna cream cheese avocado fried in tempura batter and panko cut into 6 pcs
Yumm Mega Rolls
- The Tsunami Roll$26.99
Spicy kani avocado crispy onions topped with spicy tuna spicy salmon scallions garlic aioli and kimchi sauce
- The Samurai Roll$26.99
White tuna jalapeño cucumber and avocado topped with torched salmon hamachi and masago drizzled with maple aioli
- The Blossom Roll$26.99
Salmon tempura Sweet potato crispy onions avocado topped with tuna tataki scallions and drizzled with Cilantro aioli
- The Koi Roll$26.99
Kani tempura spicy kani avocado mango topped with tempura salmon drizzled with spicy Mayo
- The Bonsai Roll$26.99
Hamachi spicy tuna avocado cucumber topped with torched crab salad and drizzled with garlic aioli and eel sauce
Yumm Sushi Sandwiches
- The Cyber Sandwich$17.99
Crab salad spicy tuna avocado crispy onions fried in tempura and panko topped with garlic aioli and eel sauce
- The Zephyr Sandwich$17.99
Hamachi scallions cream cheese avocado
- The Alpha Sandwich$17.99
Spicy salmon crispy salmon skin lettuce topped with cilantro aioli
- Fashionista Sandwich$17.99
Teriyaki salmon plantain avocado crispy onions topped with eel sauce
- The Symphony Sandwich$17.99
Spicy tuna spicy salmon avocado fried in tempura and panko topped with general tso sauce and truffle aioli
- The Tropical Sandwich$17.99
Salmon tuna mango avocado coconut flakes
- The Twist Sandwich$17.99
Tuna tataki crispy jalapeños scallions cream cheese
- The Bliss Sandwich$17.99
Salmon tempura crispy onions avocado lettuce
- The Arctic Sandwich$17.99
White tuna kani avocado topped truffle aioli
- The Cascade Sandwich$17.99
Salmon avocado lemon zest topped with crunch
- The Taki Sandwich$17.99
Tuna avocado orange zest topped with crunch
- The Tundra Sandwich$17.99
White tuna tempura kani salad avocado topped with eel sauce
Yumm Sushi Burgers
- Spicy Tuna Burger$22.99
Spicy tuna, avocado, scallions, lettuce, wakame, spicy Mayo and eel sauce between two rice buns and sprinkled with sesame seeds
- Spicy Kani Burger$22.99
Spicy kani, avocado, wakame, crispy onions, maple aioli and kimchi sauce between two rice buns
- Spicy Salmon Burger$22.99
Spicy salmon, wakame, lettuce, avocado, crispy onions, cilantro aioli, sweet chili, between two rice buns
- Tuna Tataki Burger$22.99
Sliced tuna tataki avocado wakame pickled onions, lettuce, kimchi and eel sauce between two rice buns
Yumm Dogs
- Yumm Sushi Dog$22.99
Spicy Kani Tempura then loaded with spicy tuna cucumber avocado masago, Pickled onions and wakame topped with spicy Mayo and eel sauce
- Sizzle Sushi Dog$22.99
Spicy kani tempura then loaded with Salmon, white tuna, avocado, scallions, Edamame, cucumber, drizzled with garlic aioli and general tso sauce
Yumm Sushi Tacos
- Spicy Tuna Taco$18.99
Wonton shell, spicy tuna, wakame scallions, avocado, mango, cilantro aioli, general tso sauce
- Salmon Taco$18.99
Wonton shell, salmon, wakame, avocado, pickled onions, topped with kimchi sauce
- Spicy Kani Taco$18.99
Wonton shell, spicy kani, avocado, oshinko, crispy onions, topped with garlic aioli, sweet chili sauce
- Hamachi Taco$19.99
Wonton shell, hamachi, avocado, lettuce, scallions, jalapeño, topped with wasabi Mayo, eel sauce
Yumm Combinations
- Nigiri Combo$45.99
Fifteen pieces your choice of nigiri
- Sashimi Combo$45.99
Fifteen pieces your choice of freshly sliced sashimi
- Salmon Lovers Combo$22.99
Salmon avocado roll: Two salmon nigiri, Two salmon sashimi
- Tuna Lovers Combo$23.99
Tuna avocado roll: Two tuna nigiri, Two tuna sashimi
- White Tuna Lovers Combo$23.99
White tuna avocado roll, Two White tuna nigiri, Two White tuna sashimi
- Hamachi Lovers Combo$24.99
Hamachi avocado roll, Two hamachi nigiri, Two hamachi sashimi
- Veggie Lovers Combo$19.99
Veggie roll, Two egg rolls, Two veggie dumplings
Yumm Nigiri & Sashimi
Yumm Platters
- Small Classic Platter$80.00
Your choice of 6 classic sushi rolls
- Medium Classic Platter$130.00
Your choice of 10 classic sushi rolls
- Large Classic Platter$195.00
Your choice of 15 classic sushi rolls
- Small Chef Platter$100.00
Your choice of 3 classic rolls, 3 specialty rolls
- Medium Chef Platter$170.00
Your choice of 5 classic rolls, 5 specialty rolls
- Large Chef Platter$250.00
Your choice 8 classic rolls, 7 specialty rolls
- Small Specialty Platter$125.00
Your choice of 6 specialty rolls
- Medium Specialty Platter$210.00
Your choice of 10 specialty rolls
- Large Specialty Platter$315.00
Your choice of 15 specialty rolls
Custom Poke Bowl
Yumm Salads
- Yumm Salate$22.99
Fresh mixed greens, romaine lettuce, avocado, cucumber, radish, grape tomatoes, and green onion with our house Japanese carrot miso ginger dressing.
- Orientale$22.99
Julienne style purple and green cabbage, carrot, beet, jicama, scallions topped with toasted black and white sesame seeds with our Asian house cilantro dressing.
- Lucious Kale$22.99
kale, purple cabbage, colored peppers, green apple, avocado, red onion topped with toasted chickpeas with our house sesame lime vinaigrette.
- Trio Zing$22.99
Tri-color quinoa, mixed greens, purple cabbage, grated carrot and beet, green onion topped with mandarin orange, toasted cashews, fresh cilantro, and dried tart cherries with our house sesame ginger vinaigrette.
- Spicy Soba$22.99
Soba noodles, thinly sliced green & purple cabbage, red bell pepper, carrots, scallions, teriyaki tofu, topped with crushed peanuts and fresh cilantro tossed in our house Asian hot chile vinaigrette.
Yumm Soups
Yumm Dessert
