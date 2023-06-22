Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yummee Treats

review star

No reviews yet

5510 University Avenue

Madison, WI 53705

Popular Items

Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$5.95

Milk Tea - With Boba Pearls Included

1 Dozen Cookie

1 Dozen Cookie

$38.00

1 Dozen Ooey Gooey Cookies

Single Cookie

Single Cookie

$4.00

Single Ooey Gooey Cookies


6 Pack Cookie

6 Pack Cookie

$20.00

6 Pack Ooey Gooey Cookies

Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$5.95

Milk Tea - With Boba Pearls Included

Blended

Blended

$5.95

Blended Drink with boba pearls Included

Punch

Punch

$4.95

Fruit Punch- no boba included

Single Cookie

Single Cookie

$4.00

Single Ooey Gooey Cookies

8 Pack Cookie

8 Pack Cookie

$27.00

8 Pack Ooey Gooey Cookies

1 Dozen Cookie

1 Dozen Cookie

$38.00

1 Dozen Ooey Gooey Cookies

Hot and Spicy Cheese Bread

Hot and Spicy Cheese Bread

$12.00
Yummee Spicy Cheese Buns

Yummee Spicy Cheese Buns

$6.00
Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.00
Yummee Buns

Yummee Buns

$6.00

Cup Of Water

Yummee Mug - Merch

$12.00

Cup Of Milk

$2.95

Cup Of Almond Milk

$2.95

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy fresh baked Ooey Gooey Cookies and Bubble Tea!

5510 University Avenue, Madison, WI 53705

