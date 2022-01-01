Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Thai

YUMMEFY

review star

No reviews yet

707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104

Birmingham, AL 35233

Popular Items

Vegetable Spring Roll (2)
Drunken Noodles
Tikka Masala

Appetizers

Calamari

Calamari

$8.95

Deep fried crispy calamari rings

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Chicken nuggets breaded & deep fried. Served with french fries.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.95

Wings marinated in special house sauce and spices.

Edamame

Edamame

$7.95

Edamame sauteed & tossed in himalayan pink salt & chili garlic.

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$6.95

Okra breaded with flour and fried until golden brown.

Tempura Shrimp

Tempura Shrimp

$8.95

Shrimp made with a light batter and fried crisp.

Vegetable Spring Roll (2)

Vegetable Spring Roll (2)

$4.95

Crispy rolls stuffed with shredded vegetables, served with sweet chili dipping sauce.

Onion Rings

$6.95

Chicken Chili

$8.95Out of stock

Signature Dishes

Non-noodle dishes served with basmati rice and side of yum yum sauce.

Pork Belly Bowl

$12.95

Diced pork belly, tossed in sweet & tangy sauce with bok choy,onion and bell pepper. Served with basmati rice.

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$12.95

Flat rice noodles cooked with bok choy, green onions, basil leaves, broccoli, onions, red and green bell pepper with house made sauce. Served with fresh lime. Spice level:Mild/Medium/Hot Protein option:Chicken/Shrimp/Tofu

Curry

Served with basmati rice. Kimchi or yum yum sauce available upon request.
Coconut Curry

Coconut Curry

$11.95

Chicken cooked with fresh coconut flakes and creamy coconut milk.

Chicken Vindaloo

$11.95

Indian spiced curry with chicken. Spice level:Medium/Hot/Indian Hot

Mango Chicken Curry

Mango Chicken Curry

$11.95

Chicken cooked with mango pulp.

Massamun Curry

Massamun Curry

$11.95

Boneless juicy chicken cooked with massaman curry sauce. Protein options: Chicken/Tofu/Vegetables

Tikka Masala

Tikka Masala

$13.95

Cooked in creamy tikka masala sauce. Protein option: Chicken/Paneer

Yummefy Chicken Curry

Yummefy Chicken Curry

$11.95

Indian spicy curry cooked with juicy chicken. Spice level:Medium/Hot/Indian Hot

Chicken Korma

Chicken Korma

$14.95

Juicy pieces of chicken specially prepared with creamy sauce, topped with almond slices.

Fried Rice

Chicken Biryanis

Chicken Biryanis

$13.95

Fried Basmati rice flavored with house spices served with chicken.

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.95

Basmati rice stir fried with chicken & green vegetables in yummefy special sauce.

Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$10.95

Basmati rice stir fried with kimchi & green vegetables in yummefy special sauce.

Paneer Fried Rice

Paneer Fried Rice

$11.95

Rice sauteed with onion, bok choy, paneer and stir fried in sweet and tangy sauce.

Pork Fried Rice

Pork Fried Rice

$11.95

Rice sauteed with onion, pork belly and stir fried in sweet and tangy sauce.

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.95

Rice sauteed with onion, shrimp, bok choy and stir fried in sweet and tangy sauce.

Basil Chicken fried rice

Basil Chicken fried rice

$11.95

Rice sauteed with onion, dried basil leaves, and stir fried in sweet and tangy sauce. Topped with fried egg.

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.95

Basmati rice stir fried with peppers & green vegetables in yummefy special sauce.

Yummefy Mixed Fried Rice

Yummefy Mixed Fried Rice

$13.95

Basmati rice stir fried with two proteins of your choice & green vegetables in yummefy special sauce.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$10.95

Rice sauteed with onion, fresh pineapple and stir fried in sweet and tangy sauce.

Jeera Vegetable Fried Rice

Jeera Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.95

Our signature vegetable fried rice stir fried with jeera (cumin seed)

Jeera Paneer Fried Rice

Jeera Paneer Fried Rice

$11.95

Our signature paneer fried rice stir fried with jeera (cumin seed)

Plain Fried Rice

$10.95

Rice sauteed with onion and stir fried in sweet and tangy sauce.

Chow Mein

Chicken Chow Mein

Chicken Chow Mein

$11.95

Nepali style stir fry noodles with chicken & mixed vegetables

Mix Chow Mein

Mix Chow Mein

$13.95

Nepali style stir fry noodles with two proteins of your choice & mixed vegetables.

Pork Chow Mein

Pork Chow Mein

$11.95

Nepali style stir fry noodles with pork & mixed vegetables.

Shrimp Chow Mein

$12.95

Nepali style stir fry noodles with shrimp & mixed green vegetables

Vegetable Chow Mein

Vegetable Chow Mein

$10.95

Nepali style stir fry noodles with mixed vegetables.

MoMo

MoMo 6 Piece

MoMo 6 Piece

$7.95

Homemade Nepali style dumplings.

MoMo 10 Piece

MoMo 10 Piece

$11.95

Homemade Nepali style dumplings.

Thai Noodles

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$12.95

Flat rice noodles cooked with bok choy, green onions, basil leaves, broccoli, onions, red and green bell pepper with house made sauce. Served with fresh lime. Spice level:Mild/Medium/Hot Protein option:Chicken/Shrimp/Tofu

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.95

Flat rice noodles cooked with protein of your choice, egg, bean sprout, onion, bell pepper in tamarind sauce and fish sauce. Served with fresh lime wheel, green onions and peanuts as toppings.

Schezwan Noodles

Protein of your choice sauteed with thin rice noodles, bok choy, bell peppers, onions in house made sauce and pepper corn seasoning.
Chicken Schezwan

Chicken Schezwan

$11.95

Thin rice noodles sauteed with garlic and cooked with chicken, beans, carrots, cauliflower, onions in house made sauce and Schezwan pepper seasoning.

Tofu Schezwan

Tofu Schezwan

$11.95

Thin rice noodles sauteed with garlic and cooked with tofu, beans, carrots, cauliflower, onions in house made sauce and Schezwan pepper seasoning.

Vegetable Schezwan

Vegetable Schezwan

$10.95

Thin rice noodles sauteed with garlic and cooked with beans, carrots, cauliflower, onions in house made sauce and Schezwan pepper seasoning.

Mix Schezwan

Mix Schezwan

$12.95

Thin rice noodles sauteed with garlic and cooked with beans, carrots, cauliflower, onions in house made sauce and Schezwan pepper seasoning. 2 Protein option: Chicken/Vegetables/Tofu/Egg

Egg Schezwan

Egg Schezwan

$11.95

Thin rice noodles sauteed with garlic and cooked with egg, beans, carrots, cauliflower, onions in house made sauce and Schezwan pepper seasoning.

Stir Fry

Served with basmati rice and side of yum yum sauce. Kimchi available upon request.
Veggie Delight

Veggie Delight

$10.95

Mixed vegetables(carrots, broccoli, bell pepper, onions) sauteed in house sauce.

Bok Choy Stir Fry

Bok Choy Stir Fry

$10.95

Sauteed with garlic in house made sauce.

Dragon Chicken

Dragon Chicken

$12.95

Diced and battered chicken sauteed with garlic, cashew nuts,onion, bell pepper and tangy sauce.

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$12.95

Marinated chicken sauteed with garlic,onion, bell pepper and tangy sauce.

Shrimp Stir Fry

Shrimp Stir Fry

$13.95

Shrimp sauteed with broccoli, bok choy, onion, bell pepper and house made sauce.

Mix Stir Fry

Mix Stir Fry

$13.95

Protein of your choice sauteed with broccoli, bok choy, onion, bell pepper and house made sauce. Two protein option: Chicken/Pork/Shrimp

Chicken Broccoli

Chicken Broccoli

$12.95

Boneless chicken sauteed with red pepper, broccoli, onion & carrots. Spice level: Mild/Medium/Hot

Basil Chicken

$12.95

Chicken sauteed with garlic, onion, bell pepper house made sauce and basil. Topped with fried egg. Spice level: Mild/Medium/Hot

Kid's Menu

Chicken Nuggets with Fries

Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$5.00
French Fries

French Fries

$4.99

Salad

Chickpea Salad

Chickpea Salad

$10.95

Chickpea combined with juicy tomatoes, refreshing cucumbers and creamy avocados tossed in an easy homemade lemon dressing.

Green Salad

Green Salad

$8.95Out of stock

Green mix, tomatoes, cucumbers and avocado tossed in a house dressing.

Nepali Special Menu

Chicken Thukpa

Chicken Thukpa

$11.95

Egg noodle soup cooked in Nepali style with Nepali flavour, bell pepper, green onions, chicken & cilantro. Spice level:Mild/Medium/Hot

Pork Thukpa

Pork Thukpa

$11.95

Egg noodle soup cooked in Nepali style with Nepali flavour, pork, bell pepper, green onions & cilantro. Spice level:Mild/Medium/Hot

Gorkhali Chicken

Gorkhali Chicken

$12.95

Chicken grilled in Nepali style sauteed in house made sauce with bell pepper & onions. Served with basmati rice. Spice level: Mild/Medium/Hot

Himalayan Chicken

$12.95

Boneless chicken sautéed in ginger, garlic, & chili sauce with black pepper

Spicy Mountain Noodles

$12.95

Egg noodles cooked with special blend of your preferred protein, bell pepper, onions, green pepper and cilantro.Cooked in Nepali style. Protein option:Chicken/Pork/Shrimp Spice level:Medium/Hot/Indian Hot.

Vegan Options

Vegetable Chow Mein

Vegetable Chow Mein

$10.95

Noodles stir-fried in nepali style with beans, carrots, cauliflower and green onion.

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.95

Rice sauteed with beans, onions, carrots, cauliflower, green onions and tossed in sweet and tangy sauce.

Tofu Broccoli

$12.95

Tofu sauteed with bok choy, broccoli and green onion in house made sauce.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$10.95

Rice sauteed with onion, fresh pineapple and stir fried in sweet and tangy sauce.

Vegetable Schezwan

$11.95

Beans, carrots, cauliflower, onions, red & green bell pepper sauteed with garlic and cooked in house special sauce and seasoned with schezwan.

Sides

16 oz Yum Yum Sauce

$11.99

White Rice

$2.99

Extra YumYum

$0.59

1 Gallon Kimchi

$29.99

Soups

Coconut Soup

Coconut Soup

$5.95

Coconut milk with fresh lime leaves, tomatoes, mushrooms, tofu, lemongrass, galangal, basil leaves & cilantro.

Desserts

Mochi Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.95
Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$6.95
Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$6.95

Two layers of red velvet chocolate cake iced with cream cheese frosting & chocolate sprinkles on the side

Chocolate Banana Cake

Chocolate Banana Cake

$6.95
Salted Caramel Vanilla Crunch Cake

Salted Caramel Vanilla Crunch Cake

$6.95

Vanilla cake topped with salted caramel with granola crunch.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$6.95

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

Out of stock

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$6.95Out of stock

Singapore Noodles

Thin rice noodles sauteed with garlic and cooked with egg, house made sauce, bell pepper, bean sprout, onions and house made seasoning. Protein option: Chicken/Tofu/Mixed/Egg

Vegetable Singapore Noodles

$11.95

Thin rice noodles sauteed with garlic and cooked with egg, house made sauce, bell pepper, bean sprout, onions and house made seasoning.

Egg Singapore Noodles

$11.95

Thin rice noodles sauteed with garlic and cooked with egg, house made sauce, bell pepper, bean sprout, onions and house made seasoning.

Tofu Singapore Noodles

$11.95

Thin rice noodles sauteed with garlic and cooked with egg, tofu, house made sauce, bell pepper, bean sprout, onions and house made seasoning.

Chicken Singapore Noodles

$11.95

Thin rice noodles sauteed with garlic and cooked with egg, chicken, house made sauce, bell pepper, bean sprout, onions and house made seasoning.

Mixed Singapore Noodles

$11.95

Thin rice noodles sauteed with garlic and cooked with egg, house made sauce, bell pepper, bean sprout, onions and house made seasoning. 2 Protein option: Chicken/Tofu/Egg/Shrimp

Shrimp Singapore Noodles

$12.95

Thin rice noodles sauteed with garlic and cooked with egg, house made sauce, bell pepper, bean sprout, onions and house made seasoning. Protein option: Chicken/Vegetables/Tofu/Egg/Shrimp

Hot & Cold Drinks (Copy)

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Coke Prouct

$2.29

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Orange Guava

$2.99

Large Cup Drinks

$2.99
BOBA Tea

BOBA Tea

$4.95

Refreshing milk tea with delicious tapioca pearls.

Shots

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham, AL 35233

Directions

Gallery
YUMMEFY image
YUMMEFY image
YUMMEFY image
YUMMEFY image

