YUMMEFY
No reviews yet
707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104
Birmingham, AL 35233
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Calamari
Deep fried crispy calamari rings
Chicken Nuggets
Chicken nuggets breaded & deep fried. Served with french fries.
Chicken Wings
Wings marinated in special house sauce and spices.
Edamame
Edamame sauteed & tossed in himalayan pink salt & chili garlic.
Fried Okra
Okra breaded with flour and fried until golden brown.
Tempura Shrimp
Shrimp made with a light batter and fried crisp.
Vegetable Spring Roll (2)
Crispy rolls stuffed with shredded vegetables, served with sweet chili dipping sauce.
Onion Rings
Chicken Chili
Signature Dishes
Pork Belly Bowl
Diced pork belly, tossed in sweet & tangy sauce with bok choy,onion and bell pepper. Served with basmati rice.
Flat rice noodles cooked with bok choy, green onions, basil leaves, broccoli, onions, red and green bell pepper with house made sauce. Served with fresh lime. Spice level:Mild/Medium/Hot Protein option:Chicken/Shrimp/Tofu
Curry
Coconut Curry
Chicken cooked with fresh coconut flakes and creamy coconut milk.
Chicken Vindaloo
Indian spiced curry with chicken. Spice level:Medium/Hot/Indian Hot
Mango Chicken Curry
Chicken cooked with mango pulp.
Massamun Curry
Boneless juicy chicken cooked with massaman curry sauce. Protein options: Chicken/Tofu/Vegetables
Tikka Masala
Cooked in creamy tikka masala sauce. Protein option: Chicken/Paneer
Yummefy Chicken Curry
Indian spicy curry cooked with juicy chicken. Spice level:Medium/Hot/Indian Hot
Chicken Korma
Juicy pieces of chicken specially prepared with creamy sauce, topped with almond slices.
Fried Rice
Chicken Biryanis
Fried Basmati rice flavored with house spices served with chicken.
Chicken Fried Rice
Basmati rice stir fried with chicken & green vegetables in yummefy special sauce.
Kimchi Fried Rice
Basmati rice stir fried with kimchi & green vegetables in yummefy special sauce.
Paneer Fried Rice
Rice sauteed with onion, bok choy, paneer and stir fried in sweet and tangy sauce.
Pork Fried Rice
Rice sauteed with onion, pork belly and stir fried in sweet and tangy sauce.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Rice sauteed with onion, shrimp, bok choy and stir fried in sweet and tangy sauce.
Basil Chicken fried rice
Rice sauteed with onion, dried basil leaves, and stir fried in sweet and tangy sauce. Topped with fried egg.
Vegetable Fried Rice
Basmati rice stir fried with peppers & green vegetables in yummefy special sauce.
Yummefy Mixed Fried Rice
Basmati rice stir fried with two proteins of your choice & green vegetables in yummefy special sauce.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Rice sauteed with onion, fresh pineapple and stir fried in sweet and tangy sauce.
Jeera Vegetable Fried Rice
Our signature vegetable fried rice stir fried with jeera (cumin seed)
Jeera Paneer Fried Rice
Our signature paneer fried rice stir fried with jeera (cumin seed)
Plain Fried Rice
Rice sauteed with onion and stir fried in sweet and tangy sauce.
Chow Mein
Chicken Chow Mein
Nepali style stir fry noodles with chicken & mixed vegetables
Mix Chow Mein
Nepali style stir fry noodles with two proteins of your choice & mixed vegetables.
Pork Chow Mein
Nepali style stir fry noodles with pork & mixed vegetables.
Shrimp Chow Mein
Nepali style stir fry noodles with shrimp & mixed green vegetables
Vegetable Chow Mein
Nepali style stir fry noodles with mixed vegetables.
MoMo
Thai Noodles
Pad Thai
Flat rice noodles cooked with protein of your choice, egg, bean sprout, onion, bell pepper in tamarind sauce and fish sauce. Served with fresh lime wheel, green onions and peanuts as toppings.
Schezwan Noodles
Chicken Schezwan
Thin rice noodles sauteed with garlic and cooked with chicken, beans, carrots, cauliflower, onions in house made sauce and Schezwan pepper seasoning.
Tofu Schezwan
Thin rice noodles sauteed with garlic and cooked with tofu, beans, carrots, cauliflower, onions in house made sauce and Schezwan pepper seasoning.
Vegetable Schezwan
Thin rice noodles sauteed with garlic and cooked with beans, carrots, cauliflower, onions in house made sauce and Schezwan pepper seasoning.
Mix Schezwan
Thin rice noodles sauteed with garlic and cooked with beans, carrots, cauliflower, onions in house made sauce and Schezwan pepper seasoning. 2 Protein option: Chicken/Vegetables/Tofu/Egg
Egg Schezwan
Thin rice noodles sauteed with garlic and cooked with egg, beans, carrots, cauliflower, onions in house made sauce and Schezwan pepper seasoning.
Stir Fry
Veggie Delight
Mixed vegetables(carrots, broccoli, bell pepper, onions) sauteed in house sauce.
Bok Choy Stir Fry
Sauteed with garlic in house made sauce.
Dragon Chicken
Diced and battered chicken sauteed with garlic, cashew nuts,onion, bell pepper and tangy sauce.
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Marinated chicken sauteed with garlic,onion, bell pepper and tangy sauce.
Shrimp Stir Fry
Shrimp sauteed with broccoli, bok choy, onion, bell pepper and house made sauce.
Mix Stir Fry
Protein of your choice sauteed with broccoli, bok choy, onion, bell pepper and house made sauce. Two protein option: Chicken/Pork/Shrimp
Chicken Broccoli
Boneless chicken sauteed with red pepper, broccoli, onion & carrots. Spice level: Mild/Medium/Hot
Basil Chicken
Chicken sauteed with garlic, onion, bell pepper house made sauce and basil. Topped with fried egg. Spice level: Mild/Medium/Hot
Salad
Nepali Special Menu
Chicken Thukpa
Egg noodle soup cooked in Nepali style with Nepali flavour, bell pepper, green onions, chicken & cilantro. Spice level:Mild/Medium/Hot
Pork Thukpa
Egg noodle soup cooked in Nepali style with Nepali flavour, pork, bell pepper, green onions & cilantro. Spice level:Mild/Medium/Hot
Gorkhali Chicken
Chicken grilled in Nepali style sauteed in house made sauce with bell pepper & onions. Served with basmati rice. Spice level: Mild/Medium/Hot
Himalayan Chicken
Boneless chicken sautéed in ginger, garlic, & chili sauce with black pepper
Spicy Mountain Noodles
Egg noodles cooked with special blend of your preferred protein, bell pepper, onions, green pepper and cilantro.Cooked in Nepali style. Protein option:Chicken/Pork/Shrimp Spice level:Medium/Hot/Indian Hot.
Vegan Options
Vegetable Chow Mein
Noodles stir-fried in nepali style with beans, carrots, cauliflower and green onion.
Tofu Broccoli
Tofu sauteed with bok choy, broccoli and green onion in house made sauce.
Vegetable Schezwan
Beans, carrots, cauliflower, onions, red & green bell pepper sauteed with garlic and cooked in house special sauce and seasoned with schezwan.
Soups
Desserts
Mochi Ice Cream
Cheese Cake
Red Velvet Cake
Two layers of red velvet chocolate cake iced with cream cheese frosting & chocolate sprinkles on the side
Chocolate Banana Cake
Salted Caramel Vanilla Crunch Cake
Vanilla cake topped with salted caramel with granola crunch.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
Raspberry Donut Cheesecake
Singapore Noodles
Vegetable Singapore Noodles
Thin rice noodles sauteed with garlic and cooked with egg, house made sauce, bell pepper, bean sprout, onions and house made seasoning.
Egg Singapore Noodles
Thin rice noodles sauteed with garlic and cooked with egg, house made sauce, bell pepper, bean sprout, onions and house made seasoning.
Tofu Singapore Noodles
Thin rice noodles sauteed with garlic and cooked with egg, tofu, house made sauce, bell pepper, bean sprout, onions and house made seasoning.
Chicken Singapore Noodles
Thin rice noodles sauteed with garlic and cooked with egg, chicken, house made sauce, bell pepper, bean sprout, onions and house made seasoning.
Mixed Singapore Noodles
Thin rice noodles sauteed with garlic and cooked with egg, house made sauce, bell pepper, bean sprout, onions and house made seasoning. 2 Protein option: Chicken/Tofu/Egg/Shrimp
Shrimp Singapore Noodles
Thin rice noodles sauteed with garlic and cooked with egg, house made sauce, bell pepper, bean sprout, onions and house made seasoning. Protein option: Chicken/Vegetables/Tofu/Egg/Shrimp
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham, AL 35233