Yummies Food Stand

review star

No reviews yet

Colorado Highway 9

889 Steinfelt Pkwy, Fairplay, CO, 80440, US

Fairplay, CO 80440

Breakfast

Burrito, egg, cheese, potato

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Yummies Food Stand serves Sandwiches & More including Gluten Free & Vegan options! Walk up to order or online & receive a Text or Email when ready! Michael Paul Davis & Leslie Sherwood will bring you the same food & more from Namast'ay Here or There Delivery voted The Flume's 2021 People's Choice for Best Curbside Takeout Service or Delivery Service.

Colorado Highway 9, 889 Steinfelt Pkwy, Fairplay, CO, 80440, US, Fairplay, CO 80440

