Yummies Food Stand
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Yummies Food Stand serves Sandwiches & More including Gluten Free & Vegan options! Walk up to order or online & receive a Text or Email when ready! Michael Paul Davis & Leslie Sherwood will bring you the same food & more from Namast'ay Here or There Delivery voted The Flume's 2021 People's Choice for Best Curbside Takeout Service or Delivery Service.
Location
Colorado Highway 9, 889 Steinfelt Pkwy, Fairplay, CO, 80440, US, Fairplay, CO 80440
Gallery
