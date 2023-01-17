Main picView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Yummies Bistro 700 Padre Blvd Ste K

review star

No reviews yet

700 padre blvd ste k

South padre island, TX 78597

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Other

Water

House Coffee

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

12 oz Can Soda.

$1.99

Glass of Milk (1%)

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Tropical Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Mint Cucumber Water

$1.99

Topo Chico

$2.99

Soy Milk

$3.99

Almond Milk

$3.99

Coconut Milk

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Coffee Carafe

$12.00

96oz coffee carafe.

Coffee carafe Set

$15.00

96oz coffee carafe. Comes with eight 12oz cups, cream and sugars.

Oat Milk

$3.99

Dollar Refill

$1.00

Juice

Orange

$2.99

Apple

$2.99

Cranberry

$2.99

V-8

$2.99

Tomato

$2.99

Grapefruit

$2.99Out of stock

Hot Coffee

Latte

$4.49

Cappuccino

$4.49

Coconut Zesta

$4.99

Cafe Americano

$3.99

Double Shot Espresso

$2.99

Nutella Mocha

$5.99

Kaffee Mit Schlag

$3.99

Cafe Padre

$4.99

Irish Coffee

$4.99

Cafe Au Lait

$3.99

Spanish Macchiato

$5.99

Milky Way Latte

$4.99

Dulce de Leche Latte

$5.99

Cafe Borgia

$4.99

Cafe Mocha

$4.99

Chai Tea Latte

$4.99

Matcha Latte

$6.99

Coffee 12oz

$1.99

Coffee 16oz

$2.29

Coffee 20oz

$2.49

Carmel Macchiato

$4.99

White Mocha

$4.99

Cortadito

$3.99

Candy Heart Latte

$4.99

Macchiato

$3.99

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.99

Cold Coffee

Island Bash

$4.99

Affogato

$5.99

Chilled Island Coffee

$4.99

Iced Mint Java

$4.99

Black Forest

$4.99

Coffee Float

$4.99

Banana Chocolate Cooler

$5.99

Java Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Red Eye

$4.99

A Cool Breeze

$4.99

Cool Teaz

$5.99

Iced Coffee

$2.99

Cold Brew

$3.99

Frappes

FRAP - White Chocolate

$5.99

FRAP - Vanilla Bean

$5.99

FRAP - Chocolate-Peanut Butter

$5.99

FRAP - Cookies n Cream

$5.99

FRAP - Caramel Latte

$5.99

FRAP - Mocha Coconut

$5.99

FRAP - Toffee Coffee

$5.99

FRAP - Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.99

FRAP - Coffee

$5.99

FRAP - Mocha

$5.99

Smoothies

Smoothie

$5.99

Tea Forte

Tea Forte Bag

$3.99

Loose Leaf Tea

$4.99

Tea Forte can

$20.00

Tea Sleeve

$25.00

Tea Latte

$4.99

Fruits and Cereals

Cynthia's Avocado Toast

$11.99

Yogurt Parfait

$8.99

Banana Split Parfait

$8.99

Fruit and Yogurt

$9.99

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$6.99

Grits

$4.99

Fruit Plate

$7.99

Small Parfait

$5.99

Small Grits

$3.99

Waffles-Pancakes-French Toast

Lemon Poppyseed Stack

$9.99

Apple Wheat Stack

$9.99

Buttermilk Stack

$8.99

Cinnamon French Toast

$7.99

Ernie's Bacon Waffle

$11.99

Belgian Waffle

$7.99

Chicken and Waffles

$12.99

Specialty Omeletes

Spanish Omelet

$11.99

Summer Omelet

$11.99

Lighthouse Omelet

$11.99

Farmer's Omelet

$12.99

Matagorda Omelet

$13.99

BYO Omelette

$12.99

Breakfast Sandwiches & More

Yummie Burrito

$10.99

Lox & Bagel

$12.99

Dr's Choice

$9.99

CLEO

$12.99

The Brit

$9.99

Bistro Breakfast Sandwich

$10.99

Padre Panini

$11.99

Breakfast Taco Plate

$6.99

Single Taco

$4.99

Biscuit & Gravy

$6.99

Breakfast Specialties

All American

$9.99

Breakfast Taco Plate

$6.99

Single Taco

$4.99

TexMex Scramble

$9.99

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.99

Rancheros

$10.99

Rancheros Santa Cruz

$14.99

Gulf Coast Grits

$13.99

Huevos Colima

$12.99

Steak and Eggs Benedict

$16.99

Happy Eggs Benedict

$14.99

California Benedict

$15.99

Lobster Florentine Benedict

$26.99

Southern Breakfast

$12.99

SPI Breakfast Platter

$12.99

Chilaquiles

$10.99

Side Order Items

1 Apple Wheat Pancake

$2.99

1 Buttermilk Pancake

$2.99

1 Lemon Poppy Pancake

$2.99

Bacon

$2.99

Bagel with Butter/Jelly

$3.49

Banana

$0.99

Barbacoa Side

$6.99

BIscuits

$2.99

Breakfast Potatos

$2.99

Chiles Toreado Side

$1.99

Chipote Sour Cream

$0.99

Corn Tortillas

$1.99

Country Bone-In Ham Steak

$5.99

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Croissant

$2.99

English Muffin

$1.99

Flat Bread

$1.99

Flour Tortilla

$1.50

Fresh Jalapenos

$0.99

Granola Side

$1.99

Guacamole

$2.99

Hollandaise Side

$2.99

Maple Syrup

$0.99

One Egg

$1.99

Nutella

$0.99

Peanut Butter

$0.99

Sausage Gravy

$3.99

Sausage Patty

$2.99

Side Avocado

$2.99

Side Black Beans

$1.99

Side Lox

$5.99

Side of Fruit

$4.99

Side Ref. Beans

$1.99

Side Yogurt

$2.99

Texas Grapefruit (Seasonal)

$2.50

Toast

$0.99

Turkey Bacon

$2.99

Whip Cream

$0.99

SD Pickled Jalapenos

$0.99

Add Lobster

$19.99

Soups and Salads

House Salad

$6.99

Bowl Of Soup

$5.99

Soup and House Salad

$10.99

Two Nation Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Greek Salad

$10.99

Padre Ruby

$10.99

Mindy's Choice

$10.99

Shrimp Salad & Dried Cherries

$12.99

Chef Salad

$12.99

Padre Pearl

$10.99

Carribean Cobb Salad

$12.99

Mediterranean Salmon Salad

$14.99

Rose's Detox Salad

$11.99

Single Salad Plate

$10.99

Combo Salad Plate

$14.99

Caprese Salad

$10.99

Cup Of Soup

$3.99

Yummies Lunch Specialties

Famous Bistro Burger

$12.99

Island Delight

$10.99

Bistro Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Yummies Turkey Wrap

$10.99

Quesadillas

$9.99

Off the Hook Sandwich

$12.99

Salmon Tartine

$14.99

Patty Melt

$11.99

Sandwiches

Yummie Club

$12.99

Tuna Melt

$10.99

Turkey Melt

$10.99

The Grand Classic

$9.99

Grilled Ham & Gouda

$10.99

Reuben

$10.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

Half Grand Classic Combo

$9.99

1/2 Grilled Ham Gouda

$10.99

Half Reuben Combo

$10.99

Uncle Benny's Po Boy

$11.99

Caprese BLT

$10.99

Chicken Bari BLT

$11.99

Fresh Veggie Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh Veggie Wrap

$10.99

1/2 Cran-Turkey combo

$9.99

Cran-Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

French Dip

$10.99Out of stock

Special

$8.99

Paninis

Italian Panini

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Panini

$11.99

Shrimp & Vegetable Panini

$11.99

Vegetable Panini

$9.99

Hand-Crafted Sandwiches

Naty's Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.99

The Sam Houston

$9.99

Willie Bird

$9.99

Half Naty Combo

$9.99

Half Egg Salad Combo

$9.99

Half Tuna Salad Combo

$9.99

Half Sam Houston Combo

$9.99

Half Willie Combo

$9.99

Shrimp Specialties

Chipotle Shrimp

$13.99

Shrimp Tostadas

$12.99

Shrimp De La Torre

$13.99

Camarón

$13.99

Shrimp Scampi

$13.99

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

LUNCH SIDES

Extra Baguettes

$1.99

Tuna Scoop

$4.99

Chicken Scoop

$4.99

Egg Scoop

$4.99

Tuna Pint

$10.99

Egg Pint

$10.99

Chicken Pint

$10.99

Grilled Shrimp

$8.99

NY Strip

$10.99

Grilled Veggies

$3.99

Salmon

$5.99

Pico de Gallo

$0.99

Chicken Breast

$4.99

Side Refried Beans

$1.99

Beef Patty

$5.99

Tomato Slices

$0.99

Chipotle Sauce

$2.99

Salsa Pint

$4.99

Chipotle Sour Cream

$0.99

Miss Vickies Bag

$1.50

Ruffles Bag

$1.50

Chip Side

$1.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Fries

$3.99

Guacamole

$2.99

Pickled Jalapeños

$0.99

SD Fresh Jalapeños

$0.99

NY Strip

$10.99

Cilantro Cream Salsa

$0.99

1 Fried Chicken Breast

$4.99

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Side of Fries

$3.99

Pickle Spear

$0.50

Baguettes

$1.99

Slice Ham

$1.99

Kid's Menu

One Egg Kid's Meal

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$5.99

Old Fashioned PBJ

$5.99

Gavin's Mickey Pancake

$6.99

Mylo's Jr. Bistro Burger

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Maya's Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Chicken Strips

$8.99
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 7:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 7:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 7:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 7:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 7:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast and lunch all day. Come in and enjoy!

Location

700 padre blvd ste k, South padre island, TX 78597

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Terras Urban Mexican Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 273
1212 E. Washington Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext
JuiceUs Brownsville -
orange star4.7 • 407
3090 Pablo Kisel Blvd Ste. A Brownsville, TX 78526
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in South padre island

Dirty Al's SPI - DA1 Inc
orange star4.3 • 3,580
33396 State Park Rd South Padre Island, TX 78597
View restaurantnext
Daddy's Seafood Cajun Kitchen - Daddy's 1 Inc
orange star4.1 • 2,081
1808 Padre Blvd South Padre Island, TX 78597
View restaurantnext
Liam's Steak House & Oyster Bar - Liam's 1 Inc SPI
orange star4.3 • 1,642
202 W Tarpon St South Padre Island, TX 78597
View restaurantnext
Josephine's Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 668
3409 Padre Blvd South Padre Island, TX 78597
View restaurantnext
Mahi Nic - Mahi Nic
orange star5.0 • 188
33384 State Park Road South Padre Island, TX 78597
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South padre island
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
Brownsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
Mcallen
review star
Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston