Yummy Bowl

275 West Wisconsin Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53203

FOOD

Breakfast Bowls

Various breakfast bowls

The Original YumMorning Bowl - YB Kids

$6.95

1 scrambled egg (cheddar cheese optional), 2 pieces of your choice of bacon, sausages and turkey sausages (mix or match), 2 French toast sticks or a 1/2 Belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar served butter and syrup (whipped cream and sprinkles optional)

The Original YumMorning Bowl - Yummy

$12.95

The Original YumMorning Bowl - Yumbo

$16.95

Breakfast Sides

Belgian Waffle

$8.95+

1 Belgian Waffle with optional toppings

French Toast Sticks

$8.95+

Extra Syrup $.75

Sausages - 2

$3.00

Bacon - 2

$3.00

Turkey Sausages - 2

$3.00

Lunch and Dinner

YumMac & Cheese Kids

$6.95

Blend of creamy cheddar cheese and macaroni (with or without grilled chicken)

YumBalaya

$11.95+

Chicken, Andouille sausage, shrimp, tomatoes, trinity, and special herbs cooked with rice.

YumBalaya w/o Shrimp

$11.95+

Chicken, Andouille sausage, shrimp, tomatoes, trinity, and special herbs cooked with rice.

Chicken & Waffles

$15.95+

Cajun fried chicken wings and a Belgian waffle served with butter and syrup.

YumboGumbo

$21.95

Chicken, Andouille sausage, shrimp, okra, trinity, and special herbs simmered in chicken broth, served over rice.

YumMac & Cheese Yummy

$9.95

Blend of creamy cheddar cheese and macaroni (with or without grilled chicken)

YumMac & Cheese Yumbo

$15.95

Blend of creamy cheddar cheese and macaroni (with or without grilled chicken)

Brunch

YumBrunch Bowl

$21.95

3 scrambled eggs (cheddar cheese optional), 6 pieces of your choice of bacon, sausages and turkey sausages (mix or match), 4 French toast sticks or a Belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar served butter and syrup

Shrimp & Cheesy Grits

$12.95

Creamy cheesy homestyle grits topped with shrimp, bacon and scallions

Cereal Bowls

Raisin Brand

$5.95

Foot Loops

$5.95

Cheerios

$5.95

Frosted Flakes

$5.95

Kave Chocolate

$5.95

Mini Wheats

$5.95

Apple Jacks

$5.95

DRINK

All Beverages

House Blend Coffee

$2.00

White Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Water

$4.00

Pepsi

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Home-style comfort food in the convenience of a bowl.

275 West Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Directions

