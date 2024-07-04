Restaurant info

Welcome to Yummy Pho under new management. A Vietnamese beef pho restaurant, where we specialize in serving the most authentic and delicious pho in town. Our restaurant is designed to provide a cozy and welcoming atmosphere, allowing you to sit back, relax, and enjoy your meal. Our signature dish is the beef pho, which is made using only the freshest ingredients and traditional Vietnamese cooking techniques. The broth is slow-cooked for hours with a blend of fragrant herbs and spices, creating a rich and savory flavor that will tantalize your taste buds. We use only the highest quality cuts of beef, which are thinly sliced and added to the broth just before serving, ensuring that they are tender and flavorful.