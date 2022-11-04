A map showing the location of Yummy Place Yummy Place - EdgewoodView gallery

Yummy Place Yummy Place - Edgewood

3230 Steve Reynolds Blvd Suite 108

Duluth, GA 30096

Fried Chicken

Half Popcorn Chicken

$7.00

Full Popcorn Chicken

$14.00

Quarter Leg (2 PC)

$12.00

Quarter Leg (4 PC)

$19.00

Quarter Leg (6 PC)

$26.00

6 PC Wing Combo

$11.00

10 PC Wing Combo

$15.00

20 PC Wing Combo

$25.00

6 PC Wings Only

$7.00

10 PC Wings Only

$10.00

20 PC Wings Only

$18.00

Rice Bowls

Bulgogi Bowl

$13.00

Pork Bowl

$12.00

Spicy Chicken Bowl

$11.00

Crispy Chicken Bowl

$11.00

Fried Rice

Veggie Fried Rice

$8.50

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Fries w/ Yummy Sauce

$5.50

Korean Loaded Fries

$6.50

Dumplings

$5.00

Half Veggie Fried Rice

$5.50

Half Chicken Fried Rice

$6.50

Half Shrimp Fried Rice

$7.50

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Extra Sauce

Sweet Hot

$1.50

Soy Garlic

$1.50

Honey Garlic

$1.50

Korean Buffalo

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
3230 Steve Reynolds Blvd Suite 108, Duluth, GA 30096

