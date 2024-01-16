Flavors Of Greece
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Greek Home-style healthy bites. Food Truck and Catering servicing the Greenwich, CT community.
Location
Corner of Lewis Street and Greenwich Avenue, Downtown Greenwich Ct, Greenwich, CT 06831
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Food Studio - 5 Greenwich Office Park Ste 502
No Reviews
5 Greenwich Office Park Greenwich, CT 06831
View restaurant
El Callejón - 540A Willett Avenue
No Reviews
540A Willett Avenue Port Chester, NY 10573
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Greenwich
More near Greenwich