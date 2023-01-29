Restaurant header imageView gallery

YummyTecture YummyTecture Frisco

review star

No reviews yet

8049 Preston Road

600

Frisco, TX 75034

Order Again

Cupcake

Funfetti cupcake

Funfetti cupcake

$4.50+

Moist and tender vanilla cupcakes bursting with the crunch and color of sprinkles. Topped with our signature buttercream and a generous addition of funfetti sprinkles.

Red velvet cupcake

Red velvet cupcake

$4.50+

Moise and rich classic Red velvet cupcakes

Chocolate cupcake

Chocolate cupcake

$4.50+

Chocolate cupcake topped with chocolate ganache buttercream and sprinkled with chocolate curls

Strawberry Cupcake

Strawberry Cupcake

$4.50+

Strawberry cupcake with our signature silky smooth buttercream, topped with a slice of a fresh strawberry

Vanilla Cupcake

Vanilla Cupcake

$4.50+

Vanilla Cake with our signature pink buttercream frosting and topped with a raspberry

Cookies 'N' Cream

Cookies 'N' Cream

$4.50+

Our signature vanilla cupcake baked with Oreo crumbles, topped with buttercream and Oreo cookie pieces

Cakepops

Red velvet cakepop

Red velvet cakepop

$4.50

Decadent and rich red velvet cake dough dipped in white Chocolate and topped with Rainbow Sprinkles

Vanilla cakepop

Vanilla cakepop

$4.50

Vanilla bean cake dough dipped in milk Chocolate, drizzled with white chocolate and topped with Rainbow Sprinkles

Cake Slices

Red velvet slice

Red velvet slice

$10.00

Layers of rich and deliciously moist red velvet cake and our signature buttercream.

Cookies 'N' Cream

Cookies 'N' Cream

$10.00

Our signature vanilla cupcake baked with Oreo crumbles, layered with buttercream and Oreo cookie pieces

Vanilla slice

Vanilla slice

$10.00

Our signature vanilla cupcake layered with buttercream and a hint of raspberry jam

Funfetti slice

Funfetti slice

$10.00

Moist and tender vanilla cake bursting with the crunch and color of sprinkles. Topped with our signature buttercream and a generous addition of funfetti sprinkles.

Chocolate slice

Chocolate slice

$10.00

Moist and delicious triple chocolate cake layered with chocolate ganache buttercream.

Strawberry slice

Strawberry slice

$10.00

Strawberry cake layered with our signature buttercream

Chocolate Dipped

Chocolate dipped pretzels

Chocolate dipped pretzels

$7.00+

chocolate Covered Pretzel Rods or twists Covered in either White or milk Chocolate with Festive Sprinkles. A sweet and Salty Classic Favorite!

Chocolate dipped strawberries

Chocolate dipped strawberries

$7.00+

Chocolate Covered strawberries dipped in either milk or white chocolate with chocolate drizzle

Chocolate dipped Oreos

Chocolate dipped Oreos

$3.50+

Chocolate Covered Oreos coated in either milk or white chocolate, drizzled with chocolate and topped with Sprinkles! All are individually wrapped.

Cocoa Bombs

Cocoa Bombs

$10.00+

Chocolate shells filled with Marshmallows and hot cocoa mix. Topped with chocolate drizzle and funfetti sprinkles

Bundt Cakes

Bundt / Loaf cakes

Bundt / Loaf cakes

$10.00+

Almond coconut cake is our most popular flavor, a super moist vanilla cake with a hint of almond & coconut extracts. **Nut free** Rum fruit cake is our uniquely crafted flavor with a generous blend of premium dried fruits and exotic rums. **Nut free**

RDTgo 6inch Cakes

Birthday Bash

$150.00

Funfetti cake decorated with pink buttercream, a drizzle of teal chocolate ganache and a generous dose of sprinkles

Oreo lovers club

$150.00

Layers of vanilla, Oreo chunks and chocolate cake decorated with Oreo buttercream and milk chocolate drip. Topped with buttercream rosettes and crushed Oreo.

Red Velvet

$150.00

Red velvet cake + Vanilla alternating layers covered in buttercream and topped with black chocolate drip and black and white confetti sprinkles.

Neopolitan cake

$150.00

Neapolitan cake (layers of vanilla, strawberry & chocolate) decorated with Ivory buttercream and white chocolate drip. Topped with pink buttercream rosettes and sprinkles.

Cookie Bar

Cookie Sandwich

Cookie Sandwich

$7.00+

Our Signature buttery shortbread cookie sandwiched with chocolate ganache, and a choice of raspberry jam or caramel.

Cake Jars

Birthday cake jar

$10.00

8 oz. of layered funfetti cake and our signature buttercream in a mason jar or equivalent. Perfect for gifts, favors, and more.

Cookies 'N' Cream

$10.00

8 oz. of layered Oreo cake and our signature buttercream in a mason jar or equivalent. Perfect for gifts, favors, and more.

Strawberry indulge

$10.00

8 oz. of layered strawberry cake and our signature buttercream in a mason jar or equivalent. Perfect for gifts, favors, and more.

Chocolate lover

$10.00

8 oz. of layered chocolate cake chunks and our signature buttercream in a mason jar or equivalent. Perfect for gifts, favors, and more.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
YummyTecture stems from a passion for Architecture, Culinary arts and exceptional customer service. We specialize in the creation of custom cakes and desserts for all occasions using the finest of ingredients. Our goal is to collaborate with our customers in creating unique, trendy, and personalized designs with guaranteed satisfaction. We strive to be innovative in our cake designs ensuring all product maintain a high level of quality. In addition to our main focus of bringing happiness though cake, we also provide specialized cake decorating classes for bakers interested in an introductory or a professional level course to enhance their confectionery skills.

Location

8049 Preston Road, 600, Frisco, TX 75034

Directions

