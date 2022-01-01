Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Yum Yai Thai Takeout At Greystone

review star

No reviews yet

5426 US-280

suite 9

Birmingham, AL 35242

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Veg Spring roll 2 p
Pad Thai
Massamun Curry R)

Small Bites

Street Bite platter (New)

$20.00

A combination of everyone’s favorite. Cream Cheese Pocket(4), Edamame , Fried Vegetable spring roll (4), , Pork gyoza (6) and coconut Chicken Satay (4)

Hoisin Chicken Lettuce Wrap

Hoisin Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$14.00

Marinated grilled ground chicken tossed in an amazing sweet, salty, slightly tangy hoisin sauce together with sliced shiitake mushrooms, carrots, water chestnuts. Served with lettuces.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.00

lightly breaded calamari. Top with fresh jalapeño peppers. Served with sweet and sound sauce.

Luk Chin Tod

Luk Chin Tod

$15.00

A famous street Thai late-night snack. Assorted seafood balls. Served with tamarind sauce.

Fresh Basil Shrimp Roll

Fresh Basil Shrimp Roll

$9.00

Rice noodles, shrimp, basil, carrot, and lettuce in rice paper served with our house-made peanuts sauce.

Coconut Chicken Satay w/Roti

Coconut Chicken Satay w/Roti

$15.00

Grilled seasoned curry and coconut chicken on skewer, served with along side with roti w/ peanut sauce (4pcs)

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$7.00+

Your choice of pan fried or steamed vegetable dumplings with Panaeng curry sauce. 6PCS

Vegetable Gyoza

Vegetable Gyoza

$7.00+

Your choice of steamed or pan fried vegetable dumplings with Panaeng curry sauce (6 pcs)

Tiger Rock Chicken

Tiger Rock Chicken

$10.00

Deep fried crunchy chicken bites served with Yum Yum sauce.

Fried Veg Spring roll 2 p

Fried Veg Spring roll 2 p

$3.50

Crispy fried spring rolls filled with cabbage, onions, carrots, mushroom. Served with in-house sweet sour sauce

Cream Cheese Pocket 6 Pcs

Cream Cheese Pocket 6 Pcs

$8.00

Hand folded crab wontons with creamy crab filling. Served with sweet chili sauce. 6 pcs

Pad Thai Wings (10)

Pad Thai Wings (10)

$15.00

One of the best selling dishes! A Thai style fried chicken wings tossed in our signature Pad Thai sauce topped with toasted crunchy peanuts along side with lime slice.

Soup

Tom Yum Cup

$5.00+

A spicy and sour lemongrass soup with mushroom, chili with your choice of meat.

Tom Yum Bowl

$10.00+

A spicy and sour lemongrass soup with mushroom, chili with your choice of meat.

Tom Kra Cup

$5.00+

A creamy lemongrass soup with mushroom, chili with your choice of meat.

Tom Kra Bowl

$10.00+

A creamy based lemongrass soup with mushroom, chili with your choice of meat.

Street Fried Rice

Bangkok Fried Rice

Bangkok Fried Rice

$14.00+

A thai style fried rice in our special house sauce with bell pepper, sweet onions, broccoli, peas and carrots with your choice of meat.

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$25.00

Thai-style crab fried rice with premium crab meat with a light touch of soy sauce, egg, green onions. Served with a lime wedge and prik nam pla.

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$14.00+

A tasty spicy fried rice in our house made spicy house sauce with bell-pepper, sweet onions, broccoli, peas and carrots and fresh basil with your choice of meat.

Pineapple Curry Fried Rice

Pineapple Curry Fried Rice

$18.00

A Thai style fried rice with pineapple and a touch of curry powder with bell pepper, sweet onions, green onions, peas&carrots, raisin, cashews and a combination of shrimp and chicken.

Tofu Pineapple Curry Fried Rice

$15.00

A Thai style fried rice with pineapple and a touch of curry powder with bell pepper, sweet onions, green onions, peas&carrots, raisin, cashews and tofu.

Street Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.00+

Chantaboon rice noodle in sweet tangy tamarind sauce, with your choice of meat, beans sprout, green onions, eggs served with grounded peanuts and a lime wedge on the side.

Drunken Noodle Dinner

Drunken Noodle Dinner

$13.00+

Sautéed spicy wide rice noodle in house-made chili paste with bell pepper, broccoli, snap beans, carrot and basil with your choice of meat.

Pad See U

Pad See U

$13.00+

Sautéed wide rice noodle in sweet brown sauce with carrots, Chinese broccoli and eggs with your choice of meats.

Lo Mein Noodle

Lo Mein Noodle

$13.00+

Stir Fry lo mein noodle with a choice of your favorite meat, egg, cabbage, carrot, mushroom and broccoli.

Street Stir Fry

Stir Fry Basil Leaves dinner (R)

Stir Fry Basil Leaves dinner (R)

$13.00+

Thai spicy stir fry with sweet onions, red bell pepper, snap beans, bamboo shoot, and basil. Served with rice.

Stir Fry Cashew dinner (R)

Stir Fry Cashew dinner (R)

$13.00+

Stir-fry with in-house chili paste, cashew nuts, sweet onions, broccoli and carrots with your choice of meat. Served with rice.

Garlic-Pepper dinner (R)

Garlic-Pepper dinner (R)

$13.00+

Stir fry with fresh garlic and black pepper with steamed cabbages , broccoli and carrots with your favorite of choice of meat. Served with rice.

Spicy Pad Bai Hor Ra Par with Fried Egg

Spicy Pad Bai Hor Ra Par with Fried Egg

$16.00

A classic Thai stir fry dish! Spicy and garlicky stir fry with a savory sweet glazed with sweet basil, mined chicken, snap beans and bell pepper. Topped with fried egg.

Stir Fry Mixed Vegetable (R)

$13.00+

Stir fry with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, mushroom and cabbage in light mild sauce. Served with rice.

Classic Curry Dinner

Massamun Curry R)

Massamun Curry R)

$14.00+

The richest and the mildest of all curry with a hint of bay leaf, star anise, cardamom and cinnamon. Slow cooked with potato and carrots topped with avocado and cashews. Served with rice.

Paneang Curry R)

Paneang Curry R)

$14.00+

A red curry made from red chili peppers, bay leafs and other spices. Cooked with your choice of meats, broccoli , snap beans and basil leafs. Served with rice

Karee Noodle Bowl

Karee Noodle Bowl

$14.00+

A Thai aromatic mild yellow curry dish served with rice noodle a long side with lettuce, cherry tomato and topped with crunchy fried wontons

Ramen&noodle Soup

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$15.00

Pork miso broth with ramen noodles, chashu porks, fish cake, gai lan, scallions, sweet corns, nitamago (soft-boiled seasoned egg.)

Tonkatsu Ramen

Tonkatsu Ramen

$15.00

Pork broth with ramen noodles, chashu porks, menma (bamboo shoots), scallions, bean sprouts, seaweed, and nitamago (soft-boiled seasoned egg.)

Beef Noodle Soup

Beef Noodle Soup

$15.00

Kid Menus

Kid Chicken Fried rice

Kid Chicken Fried rice

$9.95

Kid sized chicken fried rice with our special house sauce, peas&carrots, steamed broccoli and eggs.

Tiger Rock Chicken w/Fries

Tiger Rock Chicken w/Fries

$9.95

Mini fried chicken bites served with fries along side with yum yum sauce & ketchup

Dessert

Double Layer Chocolate Cake

Double Layer Chocolate Cake

$5.00
Mango and Sticky Rice

Mango and Sticky Rice

$12.00Out of stock

Side Orders

Extra Rice Noodle

$3.00

Extra Vegetables

$2.00

Extra Roti 2 Pcs

$4.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

White Rice

$2.50

Kimchi

$4.00

Massamun Sauce

$5.00

Panang Sauce

$5.00

Brown Rice

$3.00
Weeping Tiger Chili Oil

Weeping Tiger Chili Oil

$10.00

If you love spicy! Don't miss this chili oil! Weeping Tiger is our house-made Thai-style chili oil. It's so xxx hot

Extra Sauce

$1.50

French Fries

$4.00

Tea

Thai Iced lemon Tea

Thai Iced lemon Tea

$4.00

Thai drink made from Assum tea leaf, lime juice, served cold.

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Thai Iced Green Tea

$4.50

Soft Drinks

Coke Bottle

Coke Bottle

$2.50
Sprite Bottle

Sprite Bottle

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
A Bottle Of Water

A Bottle Of Water

$1.99
Ramune Strawberry

Ramune Strawberry

$2.99Out of stock
Sanpellegrino 0.50 LT

Sanpellegrino 0.50 LT

$5.00

Lemonade

$2.50

DR. PEPPER

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Yes ! We're open for dine-in!

Website

Location

5426 US-280, suite 9, Birmingham, AL 35242

Directions

