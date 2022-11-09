Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Bars & Lounges

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON

review star

No reviews yet

275 Fair Street

Kingston, NY 12401

Popular Items

Noodle Bowl
Pad Thai w/ Peanuts
Pork Dumplings

Utensils 🥢

Set(s) of Utensils

NEED UTENSILS? CLICK HERE. If no selection is made, you will NOT receive utensils or napkins. ADJUST QUANTITY for # of SETS NEEDED.

Noodle Bowl

Noodle Bowl

Noodle Bowl

$16.00

Noodle soup w/ choice of protein, mixed vegetables, scallions, mushrooms, and boiled egg. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.

Plates/Entrees

Avocado Tofu Brown Rice Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens w/ tofu, avocado, brown rice, cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, scallions, sesame seeds, and sesame ginger dressing. Gluten free and vegan.

Banh Mi

$12.00

Sandwich on wheat sub roll w/ pickled vegetables, jalapeños, spicy mayo, and bibb lettuce. *Option to make vegetarian or vegan.

Bento Box

$13.00

Choice of chicken or tofu w/ mixed vegetables in yellow curry sauce. Includes brown rice, ginger rice noodles, mixed greens, and soup. Gluten free. *Option to make vegan.

Bibimbap

$15.00

Korean rice dish w/ choice of protein, kimchi, pickled vegetables, steamed vegetables, sunny side up egg, sprouts, and scallions. Includes bibimbap sauce and side soup. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.

Daily Wrap

$13.00

Choice of chicken or tofu in a flour tortilla w/ kimchi, avocado, rice, spicy mayo, and bibb lettuce. Includes side salad w/ sesame ginger dressing. *Option to make vegetarian or vegan.

Impossible Burger

$17.00

Plant-based burger on a wheat kaiser roll w/ kimchi, vegan spicy mayo, bibb lettuce, and pickles. Includes side salad w/ sesame ginger dressing. Vegan.

Kung Pao Noodles

$14.00

Spicy ramen (wheat) noodle stir-fry w/ broccoli, onions, bell peppers, sunny side up egg, peanuts, sprouts, and scallions. Contains fish sauce and oyster sauce.

Local Grass Fed Burger

$15.00

Northwind Farms (Tivoli, NY) 8 oz. grass-fed beef burger on wheat brioche bun w/ kimchi, spicy mayo, bibb lettuce, and pickles. Includes side salad w/ sesame ginger dressing.

Miso-Sake Cured Salmon

$23.00

Grilled salmon w/ Chinese broccoli, brown rice, miso butter, and scallions. Gluten free.

Pad Thai w/ Peanuts

$12.00

Flat rice noodle stir-fry w/ vegetables, egg, peanuts, cilantro, sprouts, and lime. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan. **Marinade for beef, chicken, and pork belly always contains fish sauce.

Pork Tan Tan

$16.00

Spicy sesame-miso ground pork and ramen (wheat) noodle stir-fry w/ scallions, sesame seeds, and chili oil. Contains oyster sauce.

Red Curry Seafood Stew

$20.00

Thai red coconut curry broth w/ shrimp, fish, calamari, mussels, white rice (contains butter), cilantro, and lime. Gluten free.

Small Plates/Appetizers

Veggie Dumplings

$9.00

Six dumplings (wheat wrapper) filled w/ carrot, cabbage, bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, ginger, garlic, and sesame oil. Includes sweet chili dipping sauce. Vegan.

Pork Dumplings

$9.00

Six dumplings (wheat wrapper) filled w/ braised pork, scallions, sambal chili sauce, tamari, and sesame oil. Includes sweet sesame-soy chili sauce.

Steamed Buns w/ Pickles

$10.00

Two soft steamed wheat buns (contains milk) w/ choice of protein, barbecue sauce, pickles, and scallions. *Option to make vegetarian.

Korean Tacos

Korean Tacos

$10.00

Two soft corn tortillas w/ choice of protein, kimchi, gochujang mayo, cilantro, and lime. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.

Satay w/ Peanut Sauce

$9.00

Two skewers of grilled protein of choice w/ crushed peanuts, scallions, and peanut sauce. *Option to make gluten free or vegan.

Raw Kale Salad

$10.00

Raw kale salad w/ sesame ginger dressing and tamari roasted almonds. *Gluten free unless seitan added. *Vegan unless non-vegan protein added.

Peanut Noodles

$5.00

Udon (wheat) noodles tossed in peanut sauce. Vegan.

Ginger Noodles

$5.00

Noodles tossed in ginger garlic oil. Vegetarian. *Option to make gluten free or vegan.

Specials 🌟

Fair Street Special

$10.00

Choice of chicken or tofu in Thai basil chili sauce w/ mixed vegetables and rice. Gluten free. *Option to make vegetarian or vegan.

Cold Soba Salad

$12.00

W/ red and green cabbage, carrots, cucumber, egg, avocado, sprouts, with sesame ginger chili dressing For full ingredient info, please call.

Chicken Peppers & Onions in Spicy Thai Coconut Sauce

$16.00

w/ jasmine rice. *For full ingredient info, please call.

Korean Noodle Bowl w/ Chicken

$17.00

w/ tonkotsu noodles, kimchi, sprouts, scallions, shitake mushrooms and spicy sesame miso-pork broth. *For full ingredient info, please call.

Fall Coconut Curry Stew

$15.00

Honey nut squash, cauliflower, carrot and kale in a coconut curry over brown rice Vegan and gluten free

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

On brioche bun with kimchi, pickles, avocado, Bibb lettuce & chili Mayo Served with side salad

Sides

Miso Soup

$3.00

12 oz. Includes scallions and shiitake mushrooms. Contains fish stock. Gluten free.

Broth-Side

$3.00

12 oz. Gluten free. *Option to make vegan.

Protein-Side

*Option to make gluten free or vegan.

Noodles-Side

$4.00

*Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.

Rice-Side

$2.00

Gluten free. Vegetarian. *Option to make vegan.

Avocado-Side

$2.00

Gluten free. Vegan.

Mixed Greens-Side

$2.00

Includes sesame ginger dressing. Gluten free. Vegan.

Small House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, carrots, tomato, cucumber & house dressing.

Kimchi-Side

$3.00

Gluten free. Vegan.

Pickled Veggies-Side

$3.00

Gluten free. Vegan.

Jalapeños-Side

$1.00

Gluten free. Vegan.

Steamed Veggies-Side

$3.00

Gluten free. Vegan.

Steamed Kale-Side

$3.00

Gluten free. Vegan.

Broccoli-Side

$3.00

Gluten free. Vegan.

Chinese Broccoli-Side

$5.00

Gluten free. Vegan.

Boiled Egg-Side

$2.00

Gluten free. Vegetarian.

Sauce-Side

Sauce-Side

Gluten free. Vegetarian. *Option to make vegan.

Kids Menu

Kids Noodle Bowl

$8.00

Kids size noodle soup w/ choice of protein and mixed vegetables. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.

Kids Bento Box w/ Satay

$8.00

Choice of grilled chicken or tofu on a stick w/ peanut sauce. Includes broccoli, brown rice, soup, and organic juice box. Gluten free. *Option to make vegan.

Kids Bento Box w/ Udon Veggie Stir-Fry

$8.00

Udon (wheat) noodle and vegetable stir-fry. Includes broccoli, brown rice, soup, and organic juice box. *Option to make vegan.

Kids Bento Box w/ Steamed Bun

$8.00

Soft steamed wheat bun (contains milk) w/ choice of protein, barbecue sauce, and pickles. Includes broccoli, brown rice, soup, and organic juice box. *Option to make vegetarian.

Kids Juice Box

Kids Juice Box

$2.00

Honest brand organic juice box.

Desserts

Vietnamese Coffee Chocolate Tart

$7.00

Chocolate coffee tart topped w/ sweetened condensed milk and peanuts. Contains gluten and dairy.

Coconut Passion Fruit Pudding

$7.00

Coconut milk based passion fruit pudding topped w/ candied ginger. Gluten free. Vegan.

New York Style Cheesecake

$8.00

Contains cream cheese, eggs, sugar, lemon juice, sour cream, vanilla extract, unsalted butter and flour. Choice of plain or with sauce. Contains gluten and dairy.

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Contains gluten and dairy.

Dog Menu

Yum Yum Dog Bowl 🐶

$4.00

Chicken, vegetables, and white rice.

Bully Stick

$6.00

Free-range, grass-fed, beef gullet dog chew. 6 inch stick.

Dog Biscuit

$2.50

Old Mother Hubbard all natural, oven-baked dog biscuits.

Bubble Tea

Banana Milk Tea

Banana Milk Tea

$6.00

Contains milk. Caffeine free.

Black Milk Tea

Black Milk Tea

$6.00

Contains milk and caffeine.

Coconut Coffee

Coconut Coffee

$6.00

Contains milk and caffeine.

Fresh Strawberry Milk Tea

Fresh Strawberry Milk Tea

$6.00

Caffeine free. *Option to make vegan.

Honeydew Milk Tea

Honeydew Milk Tea

$6.00

Contains milk and caffeine.

Lavender Milk Tea

Lavender Milk Tea

$6.00

Contains milk and caffeine.

Lychee Milk Tea

Lychee Milk Tea

$6.00

Contains milk. Caffeine free.

Mango Milk Tea

Mango Milk Tea

$6.00

Contains milk and caffeine.

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$6.00

Papaya Milk Tea

$6.00

Pineapple Milk Tea

$6.00
Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$6.00

Contains milk and caffeine.

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$6.00

Contains caffeine. *Option to make vegan.

Thai Chai Tea

Thai Chai Tea

$6.00

Contains caffeine. *Option to make vegan.

Tropical Passion Fruit

Tropical Passion Fruit

$6.00

Caffeine free. Vegan.

Non-Alcoholic

Strawberry Rhubarb Soda

Strawberry Rhubarb Soda

$5.00

House-made soda w/ fresh muddled strawberries.

Strawberry Mint Lemonade

Strawberry Mint Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade w/ fresh muddled strawberries and mint.

Cranberry Seltzer Lime

Cranberry Seltzer Lime

$4.00

Cranberry juice and seltzer w/ a splash of lime juice.

Ginger Palmer

Ginger Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade and black iced tea w/ fresh muddled ginger.

Reed's Extra Ginger Brew

Reed's Extra Ginger Brew

$6.00

12 oz. All-natural, strong ginger beer.

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, or Ginger Ale.

Cherry Yuzu Soda

$5.00
Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water

Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water

$7.00

16.9 oz.

Kids Juice Box

Kids Juice Box

$2.00

Honest brand organic juice box.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.00
Seltzer

Seltzer

$2.00

Coffee & Tea

Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Cold brew coffee w/ evaporated and sweetened condensed milk. Contains caffeine. *Option to make vegan. (Monkey Joe's Coffee, Kingston, NY)

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Cold brew. Contains caffeine. (Monkey Joe's Coffee, Kingston, NY)

French Press Coffee

French Press Coffee

$4.00

Contains caffeine. *Option for decaf. (Monkey Joe's Coffee, Kingston, NY)

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Strong-brewed black spiced tea w/ evaporated and sweetened condensed milk. Contains caffeine. *Option to make vegan.

Iced Thai Chai Latte

Iced Thai Chai Latte

$5.00

House-made chai syrup w/ milk. Contains caffeine. *Option to make vegan.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00

Black, Green, or Tropical Turmeric. Organic. (Divinitea, Halfmoon, NY)

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50

Black, Green, Thai Chai, Chamomile, Lavender, Tropical Turmeric, or Fresh Mint. Organic (except fresh mint). (Divinitea, Halfmoon, NY)

Fresh Lemon Ginger Honey Tea

Fresh Lemon Ginger Honey Tea

$4.00

Fresh muddled ginger and lemon w/ honey. Caffeine free.

Specialty Cocktails

Cucumber Thai Basil Rickey🥒

Cucumber Thai Basil Rickey🥒

$14.00

Gin, lime, cucumber, Thai basil, and soda.

Hibiscus Prosecco🌺

Hibiscus Prosecco🌺

$12.00

Prosecco, hibiscus blossom, and hibiscus syrup.

Passion Fruit Mojito

Passion Fruit Mojito

$12.00

White rum, mint, passion fruit, lime, simple and soda.

Nigori Mule ☁️

$11.00

Cloudy nigori sake, ginger beer, and lime.

Thai Martini

$13.00

Smoked Apricot & Thai Chili Margarita 🌶

$14.00

Thai chili infused tequila, mezcal, luxardo apricot liqueur, and lime.

Cherry Yuzu Whiskey Sour 🍒

$13.00

Toki whiskey, cherry liqueur, yuzu, and lime.

Yuzu Margarita

Yuzu Margarita

$14.00

Espolòn, yuzu, Cointreau, and lime.

Fall Sangria

$11.00
Hot Cider Sake

Hot Cider Sake

Hot apple cider and house sake. Choose small (4oz.) or large (7oz.).

Fall Spritz

$11.00

Prosecco, cinnamon infused aperol, & apple cider topped with seltzer

Beer

Kirin Bottle

Kirin Bottle

$6.00

12 oz. Lager. 5% ABV.

Sapporo Bottle

Sapporo Bottle

$6.00

12 oz. Lager. 4.9% ABV.

Mill House Köld One Can

Mill House Köld One Can

$8.00

16 oz. Kölsch. 4.6% ABV. (Poughkeepsie, NY)

Keegan Ales Mother's Milk Stout Bottle

Keegan Ales Mother's Milk Stout Bottle

$6.00

12 oz. Stout. 6% ABV. (Kingston, NY)

Hitachino Nest White Ale Bottle

Hitachino Nest White Ale Bottle

$10.00

11.2 oz. White Ale. 5.5% ABV.

MÀKKU Can: Blueberry

MÀKKU Can: Blueberry

$9.00

An unfiltered rice beer, Makku is a modern take on Korea’s oldest alcoholic beverage, Makgeolli.

Singha Bottle

Singha Bottle

$6.00

12 oz. Lager. 5% ABV.

MÀKKU Can: Passionfruit

$9.00

An unfiltered rice beer, Makku is a modern take on Korea’s oldest alcoholic beverage, Makgeolli.

Sake

House Sake

House Sake

Gekkeikan sake. Dry, herbaceous, hints of grapefruit. *Warm option available for carafe sizes.

Seikyo “Takehara” Junmai

Seikyo “Takehara” Junmai

Mellow, hints of honey and brown butter. *Warm option available for carafe sizes.

Ozeki Nigori

Ozeki Nigori

Unfiltered sake. Creamy, rich, full-bodied.

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori

Creamy, floral, hints of white grape

Joto Daiginjo

Joto Daiginjo

Satin finish, hints of sage and spiced apple.

Hakutsuru Awa Yuki Sparkling Sake

Hakutsuru Awa Yuki Sparkling Sake

Light, fizzy, mildly sweet

Plum Wine

Plum Wine

Gekkeikan plum wine. Sweet, rich, full-bodied.

SOKU Can: Tangerine

SOKU Can: Tangerine

$9.00

12 oz SOJU cocktail SOJU, sparkling water, tangerine juice

"Panda" Cup Sake To-Go

"Panda" Cup Sake To-Go

$12.00

6.5 oz. Miyozakura Junmai sake in famous glass panda cup. Smooth and rich w/ a dry crisp finish.

Wine

Red Wine (Glass)

Red Wine (Glass)

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon or Malbec.

White Wine (Glass)

White Wine (Glass)

$10.00

Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, or Dry Riesling.

Rosé (Glass)

Rosé (Glass)

$12.00
Prosecco (Glass)

Prosecco (Glass)

$10.00
Wine Bottle

Wine Bottle

Red, White, Rosé, or Prosecco.

Yum Yum is our take on Japanese noodle bowls, Southeast Asian street-food and other Asian specialties. We want to delight our guests with a dining destination that unites fresh healthful food with fast service for an affordable price! We always try to keep things fresh by changing our menu according to the seasons and keeping flavors at their peak. Since 2010, when we opened our first restaurant in Woodstock, NY, we have strived to create a vibe that is fun, hip and whimsical—a place where everyone can feel at home and enjoy tasty food alongside well-crafted beverages.

275 Fair Street, Kingston, NY 12401

