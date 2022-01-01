Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yum Yum Fish and Chicken

review star

No reviews yet

1912 W Hampton Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53209

Order Again

Popular Items

Catfish Sandwich

Fish

Catfish COMBO (3 PIECE)

Catfish COMBO (3 PIECE)

$16.99

W / Fries

Catfish COMBO (4 PIECE)

Catfish COMBO (4 PIECE)

$20.99

2 sides

Perch Sandwich

$10.99

W/ Fries

Catfish Sandwich

$10.99

W/ Fries

Perch COMBO (4 PIECE)

$20.99

W/ Fries

Perch COMBO ( 2 PIECE)

$16.99

2 sides

Salmon Bite COMBO

Salmon Bite COMBO

$16.99+

W/fries

Fried Jumbo Shrimp (7)

Fried Jumbo Shrimp (7)

$13.99

W/fries

Fried Jumbo Shrimp (15 PIECE)

Fried Jumbo Shrimp (15 PIECE)

$26.99

W/fries

Chicken

PARTY Wings COMBO (6 PIECE)

PARTY Wings COMBO (6 PIECE)

$9.99

W/ Fries

PARTY Wings COMBO (15)

PARTY Wings COMBO (15)

$24.99

W/ Fries

PARTY Wings COMBO (10 PIECE)

PARTY Wings COMBO (10 PIECE)

$16.99

W/ Fries

Chicken Sandwich COMBO (BREADED)

$10.99

W/ Fries

Chicken Sandwich COMBO (Grilled)

$10.99

W/ Fries

Tender COMBO (4 PIECE)

Tender COMBO (4 PIECE)

$12.99

W/FRIES

Tender COMBO (6 PIECE)

Tender COMBO (6 PIECE)

$14.99

W/fries

whole wing (15 piece)

whole wing (15 piece)

$22.99
WHOLE wing (4 piece)

WHOLE wing (4 piece)

$8.99

W/Fries

WHOLE wing 10 Piece

WHOLE wing 10 Piece

$15.99

Yum Meals

Chicken Nuggets

$10.99+

W/Fries

Tenders (2)

$5.99

W/Fries

2 Whole Wings & Fries

$6.99

Family Meals

Catfish (12)

$58.99

Catfish(21)

$88.99

Perch(12)

$58.99

Perch(21)

$88.99
PARTY Wings COMBO (25 PIECE)

PARTY Wings COMBO (25 PIECE)

$40.99Out of stock

W/ Fries

PARTY Wings COMBO (50 PIECE)

PARTY Wings COMBO (50 PIECE)

$83.99

W/ Fries

PARTY Wings COMBO(100 PIECE)

PARTY Wings COMBO(100 PIECE)

$167.99Out of stock

W/ Fries

Whole wing 25 piece

Whole wing 25 piece

$40.99
WHOLE wing 50 Piece

WHOLE wing 50 Piece

$78.99
WHOLE wing 100 Piece

WHOLE wing 100 Piece

$159.99

Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Sides

Fries (Large)

$3.99

Onion Rings (Large)

$4.99Out of stock

RED BEANS & RICE

$4.99+

POTATO SALAD

$2.99Out of stock

COLLARD GREENS W/ SMOKED TURKEY

$5.99+

Cheese Curds

$4.99

Desserts

Desserts

$5.00

Pound Cake

$5.00

Al Carte

1-piece Catfish

$5.99

1-piece Perch

$5.99

EXTRA SAUCE

Extra Sauces

$1.25

Chicken & Fish Combos

2 Tenders & 4 Jumbo Shrimp

$16.99

2-piece Catfish & 4 Shrimp

$16.99

2-piece Catfish & 3-Whole Wings

$16.99

Beverages

Water

$1.00

Soda

$1.50+

Juice

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1912 W Hampton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53209

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

