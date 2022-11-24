  • Home
Yumyums! 6800 Oxon Hill Road National Harbor, MD 20745

No reviews yet

6800 Oxon Hill Road

National Harbor, MD 20745

Dogs

The Junkyard Dog

$9.00Out of stock

Sautéed Red onions, bacon, four cheese, diced tomatoes, cilantro, dried black beans.

The Dirty Dog

$9.50

Homemade Chili, shredded yellow sharp cheese, grilled onions!

The Hot Diggity Dog

$8.00Out of stock

Fried sweet onions, jalapeño peppers, yellow peppers, red peppers, spicy mustard sauce, cream sauce.

The Beef Kabba Link

$9.00Out of stock

Beef Kielbasa, sautéed onions, red peppers, yellow peppers, green peppers, homemade relish, topped with cream sauce.

The Slaw Dog

$9.50

YumYums homemade cole slaw, red onions, turkey bacon bits, topped with our famous YumYum sauce.

The Cheesy Weiner

$7.00Out of stock

Creamy cheese sauce made with a 4 cheese melt, and grilled onions.

The Uncle Frank

$7.50

Plain dog with our infamous cream sauce.

The Dog·Gon·It

$7.00Out of stock

BBQ flavored, loaded with thinly sliced crunchy fried onions.

The Nasty Kraut

$8.00Out of stock

Homemade sweet and sauerkraut, raw red onions, Dijon mustard, drip of our special made cream sauce.

The Turk Dog

$9.50

Vege dog

$11.50

Chili Chese

$9.50

Vege Slaw

$11.50

Salads

Spinach spring Mix

$8.00

Dried cranberries, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, dried spring veggies, cherry tomatoes, celery, red peppers, red onions.

Spring Mix

$7.00Out of stock

Strawberries, blueberries, apples, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions.

Sides

Chicken Kabob

$8.00Out of stock

Grilled freshly cut chicken breast on a stick. Served with onions, red peppers, green peppers, tomatoes, seasoned with our spicy gold BBQ sauce.

Street Corn

$5.75

Smoked corn with African spices and drizzled in a creamy sauce

Smokin Beans

$6.00Out of stock

Fresh beans with sautéed onions and our secret sauce

Walking Nachos

$11.50Out of stock

Cookies

$4.50+Out of stock

Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Red Meat

Sliders

$9.50+

Never frozen hand-rolled all beef patties with our homemade mayo. Grilled to perfection.

Ribs

$11.75+Out of stock

The best BBQ ribs in town

Rib Tips

$9.50Out of stock

Generous amount of grilled beef tips, seasoned to perfection and served over a bed of deliciously seasoned rice.

Cheesesteak Rolls

$11.50+

All beef steak, sautéed onions, red peppers, seeded peppers, cheese. Served with our YumYum sauce or sauce of choice.

Meatball Shishkabob

$8.50+

All beef meatballs with an addicting taste of grilled peppers and onions on a stick

Brisket

$13.50

Drinks

Snapple Black Cherry Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Black cherry lemonade flavored Snapple

Snapple Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea Snapple

Snapple Strawberry Pineapple Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Snapple Watermelon Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Watermelon lemonade Snapple

Snapple Lemon Tea

$3.00

Water

$2.50

Arizona Green Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Snapple Peach Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Large Water

$4.00

Snapple Mango Madness

$3.00Out of stock

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$3.00Out of stock

Snapple Apple

$3.00Out of stock

Coke

$2.50

Watermelon Lemonade

$6.00

Fries

Crab Fries

$13.75

Crunchy fries, made with real crab meat and topped with our special made butter cheese sauce.

Truffle Parm Fries

Truffle Parm Fries

$8.75

Fries topped with our homemade mayo sauce, freshly sprinkled parmesan cheese and green scallions!

Plain Crinkle Fries

$6.00

Deep fried golden and crispy.

Brisket Fries

$14.00

Truffle Parm Crab Fries

$16.50

Chicken

Wings

$11.50+
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Smokin BBQ grill on wheels

6800 Oxon Hill Road, National Harbor, MD 20745

