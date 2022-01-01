Chinese
Bars & Lounges
Yunnan By Potomac Noodle House
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Yunnan is a beautiful diverse region in southwest China, offering a variety of unique flavors and textures in its distinctive cuisine – not your typical Chinese food. The soul food of Yunnan is Mixian - delicious rice noodles - which are prepared with braised meats, rich broths and sweet, savory and spicy sauces. Mixian bowls are at the core of our menu and are complimented by a variety of unique small plates.
Location
814 N Fairfax Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar
4.7 • 463
722 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Alexandria
Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
4.3 • 7,118
106 South Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurant