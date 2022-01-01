Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Bars & Lounges

Yunnan By Potomac Noodle House

No reviews yet

814 N Fairfax Street

Alexandria, VA 22314

Popular Items

Little Pot
Grandma Parou
Braised Beef Lu

Utensils

Utensils

1 Set: Chopstick, Fork, Spoon & Napkin (Utensils will not be provided unless this option is chosen)

Small Plates

Yunnan Tapas
Little 4 Cucumbers

Little 4 Cucumbers

$8.00

Fresh-Cut Cucumber, Mint, Little 4 Sauce

Asian Pear Radishes

Asian Pear Radishes

$8.00

Pickled Asian Pear & Daikon Radishes

Spring Onion & Tofu Salad

Spring Onion & Tofu Salad

$8.00

Silken Tofu, Fresh Spring Onion & Cilantro, Pickled Red Onion, Crispy Garlic, Liang Vinaigrette

Wood Ear & Mint Salad

Wood Ear & Mint Salad

$8.00

Chilled Wood Ear Mushrooms, Mint, Minced Garlic & Ginger, Liang Vinaigrette

Laonai Potatoes

Laonai Potatoes

$8.00

Spicy Twice-Cooked Potato, Chinese Trinity, Pickled Daikon, Fresh Cilantro

Wasabi Yu Choy

Wasabi Yu Choy

$8.00

Blanched Yu Choy, Crispy Garlic, Wasabi Soy Dressing

Chili Garlic Bok Choy

Chili Garlic Bok Choy

$8.00

Stir-Fried Baby Bok Choy, Garlic, Dried Chili, Fermented Chili

Baked Potato Rice

Baked Potato Rice

$11.00

Baked Potato & Rice, Virginia Ham, Sweet Taiwanese Sausage, Peas, Scallion, Cilantro, Sweet Soy & Chili Oil

Pickled Suancai Rice

Pickled Suancai Rice

$11.00

Pickled Mustard Greens & Rice, Minced Pork, Pork Belly, Shiitake, Pickled Red Onion, Spring Onion & Cilantro Slaw

Bao Buns

Steamed Lotus-Leaf Bun
2 Tea-Egg Buns

2 Tea-Egg Buns

$12.00

Soy & Tea-Cured Soft-Boiled Egg, Steamed Lotus-Leaf Bun, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Cilantro, Sweet Soy & Chili Oil

2 Cured Tofu Buns

2 Cured Tofu Buns

$12.00

Soy & Tea-Cured Firm Tofu, Steamed Lotus-Leaf Bun, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Cilantro, Sweet Soy & Chili Oil

2 Mogu Bello Buns

2 Mogu Bello Buns

$13.00

Soybean Braised Portobello, Pickled Red Onion, Sweet Soy & Chili Oil, Spring Onion & Cilantro Slaw

2 Crispy Pork Belly Buns

2 Crispy Pork Belly Buns

$13.00

Braised Pork Belly, Steamed Lotus-Leaf Bun, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Cilantro, Sweet Soy & Chili Oil

2 Spicy Fried Chicken Buns

2 Spicy Fried Chicken Buns

$13.00

9-Spice Brined Chicken Thigh, Pickled Red Onion, Chili Oil Whipped Tofu, Spring Onion & Cilantro Slaw

2 All-American Burger Bar Buns

2 All-American Burger Bar Buns

$15.00

100% Ground Beef Short Rib & Shank, Pickled Onion & Mushroom Jam, Buffalo Mozzarella, Butter Lettuce

Jiaozi Dumplings

6 Handmade Pieces
Garden Party Dumpling

Garden Party Dumpling

$13.00

Spinach Wrapper, Minced Edamame, Tofu, Shiitake & Chinese Trinity, Chili Oil Whipped Tofu Dip (Crispy Garlic, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)

Chicken Basil Dumpling

Chicken Basil Dumpling

$13.00

Minced Chicken & Basil, Chilis & Chinese Trinity, Liang Vinaigrette (Crispy Garlic, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)

Hometown Pork Dumpling

Hometown Pork Dumpling

$13.00

Minced Pork & Shiitake, Chinese Chives & Chinese Trinity, Liang Vinaigrette (Crispy Garlic, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)

Beef Short Rib Dumpling

Beef Short Rib Dumpling

$16.00

Beef Short Rib Chunk, Carrot, Onion, Cilantro, Beef Jus

Garlic Butter Crab Dumpling

Garlic Butter Crab Dumpling

$19.00

Fresh Lump Crab, Garlic, Scallion, Butter, Balsamic Reduction

Shaokao Barbecue

Tofu Zhadoufu

Tofu Zhadoufu

$13.00

9-Spice Crispy Fried Tofu

Mushroom Mogu

Mushroom Mogu

$16.00

Soybean-Butter Glazed Assorted Mushrooms

Chicken Jirou

Chicken Jirou

$18.00

5-Skewer Sesame Oil Glazed Chicken Thigh

Lamb Yangrou

Lamb Yangrou

$23.00

5-Skewer Cumin Lamb Shank

Pork Wuhuarou

Pork Wuhuarou

$23.00

16 oz. Leidy's Farm Pork Belly

Marrow Gusui

Marrow Gusui

$23.00Out of stock

Soy-Cured Beef Pipe Bones, Accompanied By 2 Butter-Toasted Bao Buns, Pickled Red Onions, Spring Onion & Cilantro Slaw

Duck Yarou

Duck Yarou

$23.00

10 oz. Maple Leaf Farms Duck Breast

Shimp Xiarou

Shimp Xiarou

$23.00

5-Skewer Garlic-Ginger Fried U8 Shrimp

Dachi Large Plates

Bye-Bye Snapper

Bye-Bye Snapper

$65.00

Battered & Fried Fresh Whole Red Snapper (1.5 - 2 lbs.), Served with 3 Pan-Fried Bao Buns, Chili Oil, Pickled Red Onions, Spring Onion & Cilantro Slaw, & Crispy Garlic Rice

Dino Beef Short Rib

Dino Beef Short Rib

$65.00

8 hr. Cured/24 hr. Cooked Prime Grade Beef Plate Short Rib (1.5 lbs.), Served with 3 Pan-Fried Bao Buns, Chili Oil, Pickled Red Onions, Spring Onion & Cilantro Slaw, & Crispy Garlic Rice

Niurou Prime Ribeye

Niurou Prime Ribeye

$65.00

Cured, Sous Vide, & Basted 16 oz. Prime Grade Ribeye, Served with 3 Pan-Fried Bao Buns, Chili Oil, Pickled Red Onions, Spring Onion & Cilantro Slaw, & Crispy Garlic Rice

Mixian Rice-Noodles

Gluten-Free Rice-Noodles (Chili Oil, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
Little Pot

Little Pot

$17.00

Pork Bone Broth, Minced Pork, Carrot, Garlic Chives, Spinach, Pickled Mustard Greens, Tea Egg (Chili Oil, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)

Grandma Parou

Grandma Parou

$17.00

Chicken Bone Broth, Poached Chicken, Carrot, Napa Cabbage, Purple Cabbage, Pickled Mustard Greens, Tea Egg (Chili Oil, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)

Mogu Shiitake

Mogu Shiitake

$17.00

Shiitake Mushroom Broth, Soybean Braised Mushrooms, Carrot, Spinach, Purple Cabbage, Pickled Daikon, Pickled Mustard Greens, Cured Tofu (Chili Oil, Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)

Braised Beef Lu

Braised Beef Lu

$20.00

Soy Braised Beef, Beef Jus, Carrot, Garlic Chives, Pickled Daikon, Mushroom, Roasted Peanut, Tea Egg (Chili Oil, Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)

Liang Mixian Salad

Liang Mixian Salad

$17.00

Marinated & Pulled Chicken (Vegetarian Option: Sliced Cured Firm Tofu), Carrot, Garlic Chives, Cucumber, Pickled Daikon, Pickled Mustard Greens, Roasted Peanut, Crispy Garlic, Tea Egg (Chili Oil, Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)

Kunming Douhua

Kunming Douhua

$17.00

Soybean Minced Pork & Pork Rind Dust (Vegetarian Option: Soybean Minced Tofu & Crispy Garlic), Silken Tofu, Carrot, Garlic Chives, Pickled Mustard Greens, Roasted Peanut, Tea Egg (Chili Oil, Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)

Chao Mixian Lettuce Wraps

Chao Mixian Lettuce Wraps

$17.00

Stir-Fried Mixian, Minced Pork & Pork Rind Dust (Vegetarian Option: Soybean Minced Tofu & Crispy Garlic), Carrot, Garlic Chives, Red Onion, Pickled Mustard Greens, Butter Lettuce, Scrambled Egg (Chili Oil, Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)

Extras

Add to Mixian Bowls

Extra Meats

$7.00

Choose 1: Braised Beef, Parou Chicken, or Minced Pork

Extra Tofu

$4.00

Choose 1: Silken Tofu, Soy & Tea-Cured Firm Tofu, or Soybean Minced Tofu

Extra Braised Mushrooms

$4.00

Shiitake & White Mushroom Braised with Soybean & Onion

Extra Mixian

$4.00

Gluten-Free Rice-Noodles

Extra Broth

$4.00

Choose 1: Pork Bone Broth, Chicken Bone Broth, or Shiitake Mushroom Broth

Extra Veggies

$4.00

Choose 2: Pickled Mustard Greens, Pickled Red Onion, Pickled Daikon, Garlic Chives, Napa Cabbage, Purple Cabbage, Red Onion, Carrot, Mushrooms, Spinach

Extra Toppings

$2.00

Includes Chili Oil, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro

Extra Tea Egg

$1.00

Soy & Tea-Cured Soft-Boiled Egg (1/2 Egg)

Extra Chili Oil

$1.00

House-Fried Chili Oil

Sweets

Babaofan

Babaofan

$13.00

Sticky Rice, Sweet Red Bean Paste, Dried Fruit Compote, Roasted Peanut, Condensed Milk

Heirloom Cheesecake

Heirloom Cheesecake

$13.00

Whipped Handmade Cheesecake, Digestive Cracker Crust, Roasted Heirloom Tomato Jam, Macerated Tomatoes

Winter Melon Cheesecake

Winter Melon Cheesecake

$13.00

Whipped Handmade Cheesecake, Digestive Cracker Crust, Winter Melon Jam, Macerated Winter Melon

Posu Bao

Posu Bao

$13.00Out of stock

Honey & Rose Cured Pork Belly, Deep-Fried Bao Buns, Roasted Peanuts, Dried Rose

Drinks

Coca-Cola® De Mexico

Coca-Cola® De Mexico

$4.00

12 oz. Glass Bottle

Boylan Bottling® Diet Cola

Boylan Bottling® Diet Cola

$4.00

12 oz. Glass Bottle

Bruce Cost® Ginger Ale

Bruce Cost® Ginger Ale

$6.00

12 oz. Glass Bottle

Arctic Ocean® Orange Soda

Arctic Ocean® Orange Soda

$6.00

250 ml. Glass Bottle

Xinyuanzhai® Osmanthus Plum Juice

Xinyuanzhai® Osmanthus Plum Juice

$6.00

300 ml. Glass Bottle

Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water

Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water

$6.00

1000 ml. Glass Bottle

San Pellogrino® Sparking Water

San Pellogrino® Sparking Water

$6.00

1000 ml. Glass Bottle

Cider & Beer

Chang® Imported Lager

Chang® Imported Lager

$7.00

12 oz. Glass Bottle

Sapporo® Imported Lager

Sapporo® Imported Lager

$7.00

12 oz. Glass Bottle

Deschutes® Fresh Squeezed IPA

Deschutes® Fresh Squeezed IPA

$7.00

12 oz. Glass Bottle

Guiness® Extra Stout

Guiness® Extra Stout

$7.00

12 oz. Glass Bottle

Strongbow® Gold Apple Cider

Strongbow® Gold Apple Cider

$7.00

12 oz. Glass Bottle

Magners® Pear Cider

Magners® Pear Cider

$7.00

12 oz. Glass Bottle

Chimay® Grande Reserve Blue

Chimay® Grande Reserve Blue

$15.00

12 oz. Glass Bottle

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Yunnan is a beautiful diverse region in southwest China, offering a variety of unique flavors and textures in its distinctive cuisine – not your typical Chinese food. The soul food of Yunnan is Mixian - delicious rice noodles - which are prepared with braised meats, rich broths and sweet, savory and spicy sauces. Mixian bowls are at the core of our menu and are complimented by a variety of unique small plates.

Location

814 N Fairfax Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

