Sushi & Japanese
Seafood

Yunomi Handroll DTLA Arts District

review star

No reviews yet

806 E. 3rd Street Unit 100

Los Angeles, CA 90068

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Three Cutroll Box
Five Cutroll + Sashimi Box
Five Cutroll Box

Starter

Edamame

Edamame

$5.50

Soy Beans and Sea Salt

Sunomono

Sunomono

$6.50

Cucumber Salad and Tosa-Zu

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$8.50

Shishito Peppers and Soy Sauce

Green Beans

Green Beans

$8.50

Sauted Green Beans with Garlic Soy

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$8.50

Fried Crispy Brussel Sprouts with Sweet Soy Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Ichimi Pepper

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.50

Sunomono, Kaiso, Chuka, Ponzu, Tosa-Zu

Appetizer

Spicy Albacore on Cripsy Rice Drizzled with Truffle Soy Sauce and topped with Crunchy Onion
Ceviche

Ceviche

$14.00

Mixed Seafood Japanese Style Ceviche

Rock Shrimp Tempura

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

Rock Shrimp Tempura Tossed in Creamy Spicy Mayo, Shichimi, Chives

Spicy Albacore Crunchy Onion Sashimi

Spicy Albacore Crunchy Onion Sashimi

$15.00

Spicy Albacore Sashimi with Crunchy Onion

Yellowtail Serrano Sashimi

Yellowtail Serrano Sashimi

$16.00

Yellowtail Sashimi with Serrano, Tomato and Cilantro

Spicy Albacore on Crispy Rice w/Truffle Soy Sauce

Spicy Albacore on Crispy Rice w/Truffle Soy Sauce

$16.00

Spicy Albacore on Crispy Rice drizzled with Truffle Soy Sauce and topped with Crunchy Onion

Take Out Individual Boxes

Three Cutroll Box

Three Cutroll Box

$17.00

12 piece Cutroll - Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Seaweed Salad, Sunomono and Edamame

Four Cutroll Box

Four Cutroll Box

$20.00

16 Piece Cutroll - Tuna, Albacore, Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Seaweed Salad, Sunomono and Edamame

Five Cutroll Box

Five Cutroll Box

$23.00

20 Piece Cutroll - Tuna, Albacore, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shrimp Tempura, Seaweed Salad, Sunomono and Edamame

Three Cutroll + Sashimi Box

Three Cutroll + Sashimi Box

$22.00

12 Piece Cutroll - Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, 2 piece Yellowtail Serrano Sashimi, 2 piece Albacore Crispy Onion Sashimi and Edamame

Four Cutroll + Sashimi Box

Four Cutroll + Sashimi Box

$25.00

16 Piece Cutroll - Tuna, Albacore, Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, 2 piece Yellowtail Serrano Sashimi, 2 piece Albacore Crispy Onion Sashimi and Edamame

Five Cutroll + Sashimi Box

Five Cutroll + Sashimi Box

$28.00

20 Piece Cutroll - Tuna, Albacore, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shrimp Tempura, 2 piece Yellowtail Serrano Sashimi, 2 piece Albacore Crispy Onion Sashimi and Edamame

Yurollmi Handroll Kit

Yurollmi Handroll Kit

$35.00

Roll yourself 5 Piece Handroll Set - Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, 5 piece individually wrapped Nori (Seaweed) + Edamame

Cold Drinks

Mini Coke 237ml

Mini Coke 237ml

$3.50Out of stock
Mini San Pellegrino 250ml

Mini San Pellegrino 250ml

$3.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

806 E. 3rd Street Unit 100, Los Angeles, CA 90068

Directions

Gallery
Yunomi Handroll image
Yunomi Handroll image
Yunomi Handroll image

Map
