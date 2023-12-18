Yunomi Handroll - Culver Steps 9300 Culver Blvd. Unit 116
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9300 Culver Blvd. Unit 116, Culver City, CA 90232
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Pop's Bagels - Culver Steps - 9300 Culver Blvd
No Reviews
9300 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurant