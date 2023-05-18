- Home
Yuubi Japanese Restaurant 501 Balboa St
501 Balboa St
San Francisco, CA 94118
ToGo
Sushi Bar
Appetizers
Entree’s
Noodle
Side
Salad, Soup & Rice
Ankimo
Cucumber Salad
served in vinegar dressing
Edamame
boiled soybeans
Goamme
boiled spinach with sesame dressing
Green Salad
mixed green salad with sesame mayo
Kinpira Gobo
Gobo braised carrot and burdock root
Miso Soup
tofu, scallions and dried seaweed
Prawn Sunomono
with cucumber in vinegar dressing
Saba Sunomono
with cucumber in vinegar dressing
Salmon Salmon
seaweed salad, onion & cucumber with spices & vinegar dressing
Steam Rice
Sushi Rice
Tako Wasa
raw octopus marinated with wasabi
Tuna Poki
seaweed salad, onion & cucumber with spices & vinegar dressing
Wakame
marinated seaweed salad
Sushi
Nigiri (2pcs)
Chu Toro Nigiri
18 days aged Blue Fin Medium Fat Tuna
Akami Nigiri
Blue Fin Tuna
Hotate Nigiri
Scallop
Hamachi Belly Nigiri
Hamachi Nigiri
Yellowtail
Halibut Nigiri
Hirame
Salmon Belly Nigiri
Sake Nigiri
Salmon
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Japanese Uni Nigiri
Truffle Salmon Belly Nigiri
Belly lightly seared with truffle
Kanpachi Nigiri
Saba Nigiri
Silver Markel
Shiro Maguro Nigiri
Albacore
Umi Masu Nigiri
Ocean Trout
Walu Nigiri
Escolar
Amaebi Nigiri
Raw Sweet Shrimp
Uni Nigiri
Sea Urchin
Tobiko Nigiri
Flying Fish Roe /add Quail Egg +2
Ikura Nigiri
Salmon Roe /add Quail Egg +2
Ebi Nigiri
Cooked Shrimp
Inari Nigiri
Tofu Skin
Kani Nigiri
Crab Salad
Tamago Nigiri
Homemade Omelet
Unagi Nigiri
Fresh Water Eel
Sashimi (5pcs)
O-Toro Sashimi
Chu Toro Sashimi
Akami Sashimi
Hotate Sashimi
Hamachi Belly Sashimi
Hamachi Sashimi
Halibut Sashimi
Salmon Belly Sashimi
Sake Sashimi
Smoke Salmon Sashimi
Shiri Maguro Sashimi
Walu Sashimi
Saba Sashimi
Umi Masu Sashimi
Rolls
49ers
avocado, cucumber in soy paper topped with salmon & lemon
501
tuna, avocado topped with yellowtail, onion, micro green & poke sauce
Alex
soft shell crab topped with crawfish salad, avocado & eel sauce
California Roll
crab salad and avocado
Caterpillar
eel, cucumber topped with avocado, tobiko & eel sauce
Double A
white tuna, wakame, cucumber and onion topped with white tuna, sesame oil and seven spice.
Dragon
shrimp tempura topped with eel, avocado, tobiko & eel sauce
Dynamite X
fried spicy tuna, avocado with tobiko, green onion & spicy eel sauce
Finity
crab salad and peach topped with salmon, avocado, eel, spicy mayo, eel sauce & tempura crunchy
Godzilla
spicy tuna, tempura asparagus topped with albacore, tobiko, green onion & ponzu sauce
Hama Hama
Yellowtail, seaweed salad topped with avocado, yellowtail and wasabi yuzu sauce
Lion King
toasted salmon over snow crab and avocado with tobiko, green onion, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Mix-up
shrimp tempura, cucumber topped spicy tuna/ soft shell crab, avocado topped snow crab & eel sauce.
Negi Hama Maki
with scallion
Negi Toro Maki
with scallion
Philly Roll
Rainbow
assorted fish over crab salad & avocado
Red Clover
crawfish salad, cucumber topped with tuna, sushi sauce & truffle oil
Romeo & Juliet
salmon, avocado topped with scallop, tobiko & spicy mayo
Salmon Avocado Roll
salmon and avocado
Salmon Maki
Salmon Skin Roll
with gobo and eel sauce
San Francisco
crispy spicy tuna topped with avocado & tobiko
Scorpion
shrimp tempura topped with spicy tuna and seared albacore with eel sauce & spicy mayo
Shrimp Delight
tempura shrimp with peach topped with cooked shrimp, avocado and sweet and chill sauce.
Smoky Joe
tempura smoked salmon & cream cheese with spicy mayo
Snow White
albacore, avocado topped with shiso, halibut & roasted garlic sauce
Spicy Hamachi Roll
with cucumber
Spicy Scallop Roll
with cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll
with cucumber
Spider Roll
soft shell crab, gobo and tobiko with eel sauce
Tekka Maki
Tempura Roll
shrimp tempura with avocado, cucumber, tobiko & eel sauce
Toro Heaven
toro, oshinko topped with seared chu toro & kizami wasabi
Tuna Avocado Roll
tuna and avocado
Unagi Avocado Roll
eel and avocado
Warriors
spicy yellowtail, cucumber topped with seared escolar, jalapeno& spicy mayo
X Factor
fried spicy tuna, avocado topped with spicy scallop & bonito flake
Spicy Salmon Roll
From Bar
Ankimo
steamed monkfish liver
Albacore Tataki
with roasted creamy garlic dressing
Goma Tuna Tataki
lightly seared with black sesame with sesame dressing
Hamachi Carpaccio
serrano pepper, tobiko, ponzu & olive oil
Wagyu Beef Tataki
garlic ponzu sauce
Truffle Walu Tataki
lightly seared escolar served with truffle paste
Chef's Selection
Blue Fin Don
Blue fin tuna over sushi rice
Blue Fin Tasting
2pcs of Blue Fin toro, tuna and negi toro maki
Chirashi
assorted sashimi over sushi rice
Chirashi Deluxe
assorted special sashimi over sushi rice
Omakase Nigiri (8 pcs)
Omakase Sashimi (10 pcs)
Sake Don
salmon over sushi rice
Salmon Tasting
2 pcs salmon, salmon belly and ocean trout
Sashimi Moriwase
8 pcs sashimi with tuna avocado roll
Sashimi Set
15 pcs chef's choice sashimi
Sushi Moriwase
6 pcs nigiri with a tuna avocado roll
Sushi Set
8 pcs chefs choice nigiri
Truffle Salmon Don
seared salmon with truffle over sushi rice
Hand Rolls
California Hand Roll
crab salad & avocado
Lobster Hand Roll
lobster salad & avocado
Negi Hamachi Hand Roll
Negi Toro Hand Roll
with scallion
Salmon Skin Hand Roll
with gobo and eel sauce
Spicy Scallop Hand Roll
with cucumber
Spider Hand Roll (2 pcs)
soft shell crab, gobo and tobiko with eel sauce
Tempura Hand Roll
shrimp tempura with avocado, cucumber, tobiko & eel sauce
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Spicy Hamachi Hand Roll
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
Salmon Hand Roll
Tuna Hand Roll
Unagi Hand Roll
Vegetarian Rolls
Avocado Maki
Avocado & Cucumber
Kappa Maki
cucumber
Ume Shiso Maki
plum & mint leaf
Vegetarian Roll
assorted pickled & vegetable
Veggie Dragon
tempura yam topped with avocado & eggplant
Vegetarian Tempura Roll
seasonal veggies in soy paper
Veggie Treasure
avocado, cucumber, oshinko topped spinach & sesame dressing
Veggie Twist
shshito pepper topped with eggplant & avocado
Kitchen
Yuubi Bento
Noodles
Beef Udon
satay beef, vegetables & noodles in homemade broth
Chicken Udon
chicken, vegetables & noodles in homemade broth
Tempura Udon
noodles soup with shrimp & vegetables tempura on side
Veggie Udon
Chashu Ramen
homemade marinated pork with rich pork broth
Chicken Yaki Ramen
pan fried noodles with vegetables
Shrimp Yaki Ramen
pan fried noodles with vegetables
Veggie Yaki Ramen
pan fried noodle
Chicken Yaki Udon
Shrimp Yaki Udon
Veggie Yaki Udon
Soup/Salad/Rice
Cucumber Salad
served in vinegar dressing
Edamame
boiled soybeans
Goamme
boiled spinach with sesame dressing
Green Salad
mixed green salad with sesame mayo
Kinpira Gobo
Gobo braised carrot and burdock root
Miso Soup
tofu, scallions and dried seaweed
Steam Rice
Sushi Rice
Salmon Salmon
seaweed salad, onion & cucumber with spices & vinegar dressing
Tuna Poki
seaweed salad, onion & cucumber with spices & vinegar dressing
Sunomono Prawn
with cucumber in vinegar dressing
Sunomono Mackerel
with cucumber in vinegar dressing
Tako Wasa
raw octopus marinated with wasabi
Wakame
marinated seaweed salad
Drinks
Soft Drink
Beer
Sake
House Hot Sake 8oz
Denshin Ine Junmai 720ml
alc. /vol.: 15-16% acidity: 1.4 rice
Denshin Yuki Junmai Daiginjo 720ml
smv: +5 alc. /vol. : 15-16% acidity: 1.5
Dassai 39 Junmai Daiainio 720ml
smv: +3 alc. /vol. : 16.0% acidity: 1.3
Kubota Senju Honjozo 720ml
smv: +6 alc. /vol.: 15-16% acidity: 1%
Naruto Tai Ginie. Name Genshu 720ml
smv: +5 alc. /vol. : 18.5% acidity: 1.7%
Kikusui Perfect Snow Nigori 300ml
smv: -19 alc. /vol. : 21%
Sayuri Nigori 300ml
smv: -11 alc. /vol. : 12.5%
Dassai 39 Junmai Daiginjo 300ml
smv: +3 alc. /vol. : 16.0% acidity: 1.3
Michinoku Onikoroshi Honjozo 300ml
smv: +10 alc. /vol. : 16.5%
Hakushika Sennenju Junmai Daiginjo 300ml
smv: +0 alc. /vol. : 15-16%
Kamotsuru Namakakoi Junmai 300ml
smv: +4 alc. /vol.: 14.8%
Parolvini Prosecco Sparkling Wine 187ml
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
501 Balboa St, San Francisco, CA 94118