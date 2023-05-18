Main picView gallery

Yuubi Japanese Restaurant 501 Balboa St

501 Balboa St

San Francisco, CA 94118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

ToGo

Sushi Bar

1 Crab

1 Shrimp

1 Salmon Skin

1 Shrimp 1/2 Crab

2 Shrimp

1 Asparagus

Wagyu Beef

Veggie Dragon

Veggie Tempura Roll

Veggie Treasure

Veggie Twist

Appetizers

Agedashi Tofu

Asparagus

Chicken Karrage

Edamame

Geos Karrage

Goamme

Gyoza

Hamachi Kama

Jalapeño Bomb

Kaki Fried

Lamb Chop

Salmon Kama

Shishito Pepper

Soft Shell Crab

Squid

Takoyaki

Tempura AP

Veggie Gyoza

Veggie Temp AP

Yakitori

Entree’s

Chicken Teriyaki

Steak Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

Chicken Katsu

Ton Katsu

Unagi Fried Rice

Tempura Dinner

Noodle

Beef Udon

Beef Yaki Ramen

Beef Yaki Udon

Chashu Ramen

Chicken Udon

Chicken Yaki Ramen

Chicken Yaki Udon

Shrimp Yaki Ramen

Shrimp Yaki Udon

Tempura Udon

Tenzaru Udon

Veggie Yaki Ramen

Veggie Yaki Udon

Zaru Udon

Donburi

Chicken Teriyaki Don

Salmon Teriyaki Don

Niku Don

Chicken Katsu Don

Ton Katsu Don

Side

Salad, Soup & Rice

Ankimo

$10.00

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

served in vinegar dressing

Edamame

$5.00

boiled soybeans

Goamme

$7.00

boiled spinach with sesame dressing

Green Salad

$3.50

mixed green salad with sesame mayo

Kinpira Gobo

$6.00

Gobo braised carrot and burdock root

Miso Soup

$3.50

tofu, scallions and dried seaweed

Prawn Sunomono

$8.00

with cucumber in vinegar dressing

Saba Sunomono

$8.00

with cucumber in vinegar dressing

Salmon Salmon

$7.00

seaweed salad, onion & cucumber with spices & vinegar dressing

Steam Rice

$4.00

Sushi Rice

$5.00

Tako Wasa

$6.00

raw octopus marinated with wasabi

Tuna Poki

$8.00

seaweed salad, onion & cucumber with spices & vinegar dressing

Wakame

$5.00

marinated seaweed salad

Sushi

Nigiri (2pcs)

Chu Toro Nigiri

$10.00

18 days aged Blue Fin Medium Fat Tuna

Akami Nigiri

$7.00

Blue Fin Tuna

Hotate Nigiri

$8.00

Scallop

Hamachi Belly Nigiri

$9.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$7.00

Yellowtail

Halibut Nigiri

$9.00

Hirame

Salmon Belly Nigiri

$9.00

Sake Nigiri

$7.00

Salmon

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

Japanese Uni Nigiri

$18.00

Truffle Salmon Belly Nigiri

$12.00

Belly lightly seared with truffle

Kanpachi Nigiri

$9.00

Saba Nigiri

$6.00

Silver Markel

Shiro Maguro Nigiri

$7.00

Albacore

Umi Masu Nigiri

$9.00

Ocean Trout

Walu Nigiri

$6.00

Escolar

Amaebi Nigiri

$10.00

Raw Sweet Shrimp

Uni Nigiri

$15.00

Sea Urchin

Tobiko Nigiri

$6.00

Flying Fish Roe /add Quail Egg +2

Ikura Nigiri

$10.00

Salmon Roe /add Quail Egg +2

Ebi Nigiri

$5.00

Cooked Shrimp

Inari Nigiri

$4.00

Tofu Skin

Kani Nigiri

$6.00

Crab Salad

Tamago Nigiri

$5.00

Homemade Omelet

Unagi Nigiri

$6.00

Fresh Water Eel

Sashimi (5pcs)

O-Toro Sashimi

$30.00

Chu Toro Sashimi

$25.00

Akami Sashimi

$16.00

Hotate Sashimi

$18.00

Hamachi Belly Sashimi

$20.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$16.00

Halibut Sashimi

$20.00

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$20.00

Sake Sashimi

$16.00

Smoke Salmon Sashimi

$16.00

Shiri Maguro Sashimi

$16.00

Walu Sashimi

$16.00

Saba Sashimi

$12.00

Umi Masu Sashimi

$20.00

Rolls

49ers

$15.00

avocado, cucumber in soy paper topped with salmon & lemon

501

$16.00

tuna, avocado topped with yellowtail, onion, micro green & poke sauce

Alex

$15.00

soft shell crab topped with crawfish salad, avocado & eel sauce

California Roll

$9.00

crab salad and avocado

Caterpillar

$15.00

eel, cucumber topped with avocado, tobiko & eel sauce

Double A

$14.00

white tuna, wakame, cucumber and onion topped with white tuna, sesame oil and seven spice.

Dragon

$16.00

shrimp tempura topped with eel, avocado, tobiko & eel sauce

Dynamite X

$13.00

fried spicy tuna, avocado with tobiko, green onion & spicy eel sauce

Finity

$15.00

crab salad and peach topped with salmon, avocado, eel, spicy mayo, eel sauce & tempura crunchy

Godzilla

$15.00

spicy tuna, tempura asparagus topped with albacore, tobiko, green onion & ponzu sauce

Hama Hama

$14.00

Yellowtail, seaweed salad topped with avocado, yellowtail and wasabi yuzu sauce

Lion King

$16.00

toasted salmon over snow crab and avocado with tobiko, green onion, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Mix-up

$15.00

shrimp tempura, cucumber topped spicy tuna/ soft shell crab, avocado topped snow crab & eel sauce.

Negi Hama Maki

$7.00

with scallion

Negi Toro Maki

$7.00

with scallion

Philly Roll

$8.00

Rainbow

$15.00

assorted fish over crab salad & avocado

Red Clover

$15.00

crawfish salad, cucumber topped with tuna, sushi sauce & truffle oil

Romeo & Juliet

$16.00

salmon, avocado topped with scallop, tobiko & spicy mayo

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

salmon and avocado

Salmon Maki

$7.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

with gobo and eel sauce

San Francisco

$15.00

crispy spicy tuna topped with avocado & tobiko

Scorpion

$15.00

shrimp tempura topped with spicy tuna and seared albacore with eel sauce & spicy mayo

Shrimp Delight

$15.00

tempura shrimp with peach topped with cooked shrimp, avocado and sweet and chill sauce.

Smoky Joe

$13.00

tempura smoked salmon & cream cheese with spicy mayo

Snow White

$15.00

albacore, avocado topped with shiso, halibut & roasted garlic sauce

Spicy Hamachi Roll

$9.00

with cucumber

Spicy Scallop Roll

$10.00

with cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

with cucumber

Spider Roll

$14.00

soft shell crab, gobo and tobiko with eel sauce

Tekka Maki

$7.00

Tempura Roll

$11.00

shrimp tempura with avocado, cucumber, tobiko & eel sauce

Toro Heaven

$16.00

toro, oshinko topped with seared chu toro & kizami wasabi

Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.00

tuna and avocado

Unagi Avocado Roll

$8.00

eel and avocado

Warriors

$16.00

spicy yellowtail, cucumber topped with seared escolar, jalapeno& spicy mayo

X Factor

$18.00

fried spicy tuna, avocado topped with spicy scallop & bonito flake

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

From Bar

Ankimo

$10.00

steamed monkfish liver

Albacore Tataki

$15.00

with roasted creamy garlic dressing

Goma Tuna Tataki

$15.00

lightly seared with black sesame with sesame dressing

Hamachi Carpaccio

$15.00

serrano pepper, tobiko, ponzu & olive oil

Wagyu Beef Tataki

$16.00

garlic ponzu sauce

Truffle Walu Tataki

$16.00

lightly seared escolar served with truffle paste

Chef's Selection

Blue Fin Don

$28.00

Blue fin tuna over sushi rice

Blue Fin Tasting

$26.00

2pcs of Blue Fin toro, tuna and negi toro maki

Chirashi

$25.00

assorted sashimi over sushi rice

Chirashi Deluxe

$32.00

assorted special sashimi over sushi rice

Omakase Nigiri (8 pcs)

$42.00

Omakase Sashimi (10 pcs)

$48.00

Sake Don

$18.00

salmon over sushi rice

Salmon Tasting

$24.00

2 pcs salmon, salmon belly and ocean trout

Sashimi Moriwase

$28.00

8 pcs sashimi with tuna avocado roll

Sashimi Set

$34.00

15 pcs chef's choice sashimi

Sushi Moriwase

$26.00

6 pcs nigiri with a tuna avocado roll

Sushi Set

$26.00

8 pcs chefs choice nigiri

Truffle Salmon Don

$24.00

seared salmon with truffle over sushi rice

Hand Rolls

California Hand Roll

$7.00

crab salad & avocado

Lobster Hand Roll

$7.00

lobster salad & avocado

Negi Hamachi Hand Roll

$7.00

Negi Toro Hand Roll

$7.00

with scallion

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$7.00

with gobo and eel sauce

Spicy Scallop Hand Roll

$8.00

with cucumber

Spider Hand Roll (2 pcs)

$14.00

soft shell crab, gobo and tobiko with eel sauce

Tempura Hand Roll

$7.00

shrimp tempura with avocado, cucumber, tobiko & eel sauce

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$8.00

Spicy Hamachi Hand Roll

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$8.00

Salmon Hand Roll

$7.00

Tuna Hand Roll

$7.00

Unagi Hand Roll

$7.00

Vegetarian Rolls

Avocado Maki

$6.00

Avocado & Cucumber

$7.00

Kappa Maki

$5.00

cucumber

Ume Shiso Maki

$6.00

plum & mint leaf

Vegetarian Roll

$9.00

assorted pickled & vegetable

Veggie Dragon

$12.00

tempura yam topped with avocado & eggplant

Vegetarian Tempura Roll

$10.00

seasonal veggies in soy paper

Veggie Treasure

$13.00

avocado, cucumber, oshinko topped spinach & sesame dressing

Veggie Twist

$11.00

shshito pepper topped with eggplant & avocado

Kitchen

Yuubi Bento

Served with soup, salad & rice

Bento Box

$20.00

Noodles

Beef Udon

$17.00

satay beef, vegetables & noodles in homemade broth

Chicken Udon

$16.00

chicken, vegetables & noodles in homemade broth

Tempura Udon

$19.00

noodles soup with shrimp & vegetables tempura on side

Veggie Udon

$13.00

Chashu Ramen

$17.00

homemade marinated pork with rich pork broth

Chicken Yaki Ramen

$16.00

pan fried noodles with vegetables

Shrimp Yaki Ramen

$17.00

pan fried noodles with vegetables

Veggie Yaki Ramen

$14.00

pan fried noodle

Chicken Yaki Udon

$16.00

Shrimp Yaki Udon

$17.00

Veggie Yaki Udon

$14.00

Soup/Salad/Rice

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

served in vinegar dressing

Edamame

$5.00

boiled soybeans

Goamme

$7.00

boiled spinach with sesame dressing

Green Salad

$3.50

mixed green salad with sesame mayo

Kinpira Gobo

$6.00

Gobo braised carrot and burdock root

Miso Soup

$3.50

tofu, scallions and dried seaweed

Steam Rice

$4.00

Sushi Rice

$5.00

Salmon Salmon

$7.00

seaweed salad, onion & cucumber with spices & vinegar dressing

Tuna Poki

$8.00

seaweed salad, onion & cucumber with spices & vinegar dressing

Sunomono Prawn

$8.00

with cucumber in vinegar dressing

Sunomono Mackerel

$8.00

with cucumber in vinegar dressing

Tako Wasa

$6.00

raw octopus marinated with wasabi

Wakame

$5.00

marinated seaweed salad

Drinks

Soft Drink

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Calpico

$4.00

Marble Soda

$4.00

Ice Green Tea

$4.00

Ice Oolong Tea

$4.00

Beer

Asahi (330ml)

$5.00

Sapporo (330ml)

$5.00

Sapporo Light (330ml)

$5.00

Asahi (600 ml)

$8.00

Sapporo (600 ml)

$8.00

Sapporo Black Can (650ml)

$7.00

Kyoto Matcha IPA (330ml)

$8.00

Asahi Draught

$7.00

Sapporo Draught

$8.00

Sake

House Hot Sake 8oz

$7.00

Denshin Ine Junmai 720ml

$45.00

alc. /vol.: 15-16% acidity: 1.4 rice

Denshin Yuki Junmai Daiginjo 720ml

$55.00

smv: +5 alc. /vol. : 15-16% acidity: 1.5

Dassai 39 Junmai Daiainio 720ml

$60.00

smv: +3 alc. /vol. : 16.0% acidity: 1.3

Kubota Senju Honjozo 720ml

$60.00

smv: +6 alc. /vol.: 15-16% acidity: 1%

Naruto Tai Ginie. Name Genshu 720ml

$65.00

smv: +5 alc. /vol. : 18.5% acidity: 1.7%

Kikusui Perfect Snow Nigori 300ml

$18.00

smv: -19 alc. /vol. : 21%

Sayuri Nigori 300ml

$14.00

smv: -11 alc. /vol. : 12.5%

Dassai 39 Junmai Daiginjo 300ml

$25.00

smv: +3 alc. /vol. : 16.0% acidity: 1.3

Michinoku Onikoroshi Honjozo 300ml

$17.00

smv: +10 alc. /vol. : 16.5%

Hakushika Sennenju Junmai Daiginjo 300ml

$18.00

smv: +0 alc. /vol. : 15-16%

Kamotsuru Namakakoi Junmai 300ml

$14.00

smv: +4 alc. /vol.: 14.8%

Parolvini Prosecco Sparkling Wine 187ml

$10.00

Misc

To Go Bag

$0.25

Services Charge

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

501 Balboa St, San Francisco, CA 94118

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

