Yuzen Japanese Cuisine - Mercer Island

8451 SE 68th ST STE 104

Mercer Island, WA 98040

Order Again

Popular Items

Sake
Seared Salmon
Gyoza

Sashimi

Sashimi Deluxe

$50.00+

Chef choice assorted fresh sashimi!

Sashimi Sampler

$20.00

2pcs of salmon, 2pcs of yellowtail, 2pcs of tuna sashimi

Maguro Sampler

$16.50

5pcs of tuna sashimi

Sake Sampler

$16.50

5pcs of salmon sashimi.

Hamachi Sampler

$16.50

5pcs of yellowtail sashimi

Hamachi Carpaccio

$16.50

6pcs of lightly seared yellowtail sashimi with house white truffle oil, ponzu, topped with jalapeno

Isaki Sashimi

$30.00Out of stock

5pcs of albacore tuna sashimi with house white truffle oil, ponzu, topped with scallions

Hon Maguro Sampler

$25.00

5pcs of blue fin tuna sashimi

Sushi and Sashimi Combo

Sushi and Sashimi Combo

$38.00

Real crab california roll, 3pcs nigiri sushi, and assorted sashimi comes with miso soup and house salad

White Belt

$25.00

Real crab california roll and 5pcs of nigiri sushi comes with miso soup and salad

Green Belt

$26.00

Vegetable Roll, cucumber roll, and 5pcs of veggie nigiri comes with miso soup and salad

Blue Belt

$35.00

Real crab california roll, tuna roll, and 6pcs of nigiri sushi comes with miso soup and salad

Black Belt

$45.00

Caterpiller roll, spicy tuna roll, and 8pcs of nigiri sushi comes with miso soup and salad

Chirashi Zen

$35.00

A variety of premium seasonal sashimi served over sushi rice comes with miso soup and salad

Omakase Nigiri

$40.00

8pcs Chef choice of premium fresh nigiri comes with miso soup and salad

Maki

Tekka Maki

$10.00

Tuna Roll

Sake Maki

$8.00

Salmon Roll

Negihama Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail and scallion Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Avocado

Kappa Maki

$5.50

Cucumber Roll

Ume Shiso Maki

$6.00

Japanese plum and shiso roll

Futo Maki

$12.00

Avocado Kappa Maki

$8.00

Nigiri

Amaebi

$6.00

Sweet Shrimp

Shako

$8.00Out of stock

Monkfish Liver

Chu Toro

$8.00Out of stock

Creamy Scallop

$3.50

Ebi

$2.50

Prawn

Hamachi

$3.50

Yellowtail

Hirame

$4.00

Hokkigai

$2.00

Surf Clam

Hon Maguro

$6.00

Bluefin Tuna

Hotate

$3.50

Japanese Scallop

Ika

$3.00

Squid

Ikura

$5.00

Salmon Roe

Inari

$2.00

Sweet Tofu

Kani

$5.00Out of stock

Snow Crab

Madai

$5.00Out of stock

Sea Bream

Maguro

$3.50

Tuna

Masago

$4.00

Smelt Roe

Ebodai

$8.00Out of stock

O Toro

$8.50

Bluefin Fatty Tuna

Saba

$2.50

Mackerel

Sake

$3.25

Salmon

Seared Salmon

$3.50

Sockeye Salmon

$4.00

Tako

$3.00

Octopus

Tamago

$2.50

Egg

Tobiko

$3.50

Flying Fish Roe

Tombo

$3.00

Albacore Tuna

Tubugai

$3.00Out of stock

Sea Snail

Unagi

$4.00

Fresh Water Eel

Uni

$15.00

Sea Urchin

Kohada

$5.50Out of stock

Red Snapper

Kanpachi

$5.50Out of stock

Ankimo

$6.00Out of stock

Sea Robin

$5.00Out of stock

Specialty Rolls

Lobster Roll

$19.00Out of stock

Lobster tail, avocado, masago, and Yuzen creamy sauce

Island Roll

$16.00

Soft-shell crab, prawn tempura, avocado, masago, and Yuzen special sauce

Tuna Volcano Roll

$18.00

Prawn tempura, spicy tuna chunks, daikon radish, shiso, and special aioli

007 Roll

$16.00

Real crab, avocado, cucumber, and seared albacore tuna topped with daikon mozuki sauce

Caterpillar Roll

$16.00

Fresh water eel, cucumber, topped with avocado and sweet sauce

Kiska Roll

$13.00

Prawn tempura, cream cheese with spicy sauce

Seventh Roll

$16.00

Chef's choice of seven different fish on top of real crab california roll

Trojan Roll

$15.00

Fresh water eel, prawn tempura, avocado, and masago with sweet sauce

Kari Kari Roll

$13.00

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, fried tempura style, topped with sweet sauce

Baja Sunset Roll

$15.00

Ebi, spicy aoili, fresh salmon, jalapeno and lime on top with house ponzu sauce

Samurai Roll

$12.00

Customer's favorite spicy tuna roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$12.00

Spicy salmon

Seahawks Roll

$14.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, wrapped with seaweed salad

Ninja Roll

$10.00

Creamy spicy scallop

Godzilla Roll

$13.00

Fresh water eel, cream cheese, with sweet sauce

Spider Roll

$16.00

Soft-shell crab, avocado, with masago

Bon Roll

$11.00

Lightly fried yellowtail, scallions, garlic with ponzu sauce

Salmon Skin Roll

$12.00

grilled salmon skin, masago, scallions

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

Prawn tempura with sweet sauce

Real Crab California Roll

$12.00

Real crab, avocado and cucumber

Crunch Roll

$13.00

Real crab california roll with tempura flakes out side and unagi sweet sauce.

Golden California Roll

$13.00

Real crab, avocado, and cucumber topped with masago

Philidelphia Roll

$12.00

Salmon, avocado, cucumber, and cream cheese

Salmon Avocado Roll

$12.00

Salmon and avocado

Tuna Avocado Roll

$12.00

Brian Roll

$15.00

Salmon skin, masago, and japanese pickle topped with ebi and avocado

Margaret Roll

$15.00

Spicy real crab with cucumber and shrimp on top.

Tiger Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura roll topped with our spicy tuna with sweet sauce

Veggie Roll (V)

$10.00

Avocado, cucumber, japanese pickle and carrot

Go Thai Roll

$13.00Out of stock

Hulk Roll

$14.00

NEW!! Avocado, tobiko topped with tuna and tangy avocado sauce.

Sushi Katsu Roll

$14.00

Spicy crab, salmon, avocado, fried katsu style, drizzled with spicy mayo & sweet sauce

Vegas Roll

$14.00

My Roll

$15.00Out of stock

Fresh water eel, prawn tempura, cream cheese, masago, and sweet sauce

Yuzen Special Roll

$13.00Out of stock

Fresh water eel, shrimp, cucumber, avocado, with special sweet sauce

Classic California Roll

$9.00

Imitation crab meat, cucumber and avocado roll.

Papaya Roll

$15.00

Papaya, prawn tempura with masago.

CraZ Roll

$13.00

Tempura fried spicy tuna roll with spicy mayo and eel sauce on top

Yuzen Roll

$12.00

Classic spicy tuna roll with cucumber

Appetizers

Edamame

$5.00

Broiled Japanese soy beans

Agedashi Tofu

$7.00

Deep fried tofu in soy flavored broth

Gyoza

$8.00

6pcs of steamed pot stickers

Hiyashi Wakame

$5.00

Seaweed Salad

Sunomono Salad

$5.50

Sweet vinegar cucumber salad

Long Bean Goma

$6.50

Fresh long bean salad with house sesame sweet sauce

Short Ribs "Kalbi"

$13.50

Korean style marinated short ribs grilled and topped with green onions

Chicken Karaage

$12.00

Japanese style fried chicken

Vegetable Tempura

$10.00

Seasonal vegetables battered and fried

Prawn Tempura

$10.00

5pcs of tiger prawn tempura

Takoyaki

$12.00

Japanese fried balls filled with octopus topped with bonito flakes and sweet sauce

Ikageso (calamari)

$10.00

Deep fried squid legs

Fried oysters

$12.00

4pcs of panko deep fried oysters

Salad

Maguro Poke Salad

$16.00

Fresh tuna chunks and fresh spring mix with house sauce

Grilled Vegetable Salad

$14.00

Seasonal marinated grilled vegetables on fresh bed of spring mix

Chicken Salad

$15.00

Marinated chicken breast teriyaki chopped and served on spring mix

Tofu Salad

$12.50

Fresh vegetables mixed with fresh tofu topped with miso vinaigrette

Curry Prawn Salad

$14.00

7pcs of tiger prawns over spring mix with house curry vinaigrette dressing

Entrees

Bento Box

$26.00

4pcs of sashimi, 2pcs of tempura prawn, california roll, salmon teriyaki with miso soup

Prawn and White Fish Curry

$20.00

Marinated white fish and tiger prawns sauteed with tangy curry sauce sesrved with grilled vegetables and brown rice

Chicken Curry

$18.00

Marinated chicken breast pan fried and sauteed with vegetables in our tangy curry sauce

Yakisoba

$17.50

Stir fried vegetables and soba noodles tossed with soy flavored sauce, your choice of chicken, beef, or tofu

Tempura Deluxe

$18.50

5pcs of prawn tempura and assorted vegetables tempura

Kids Bento

$13.00

Chicken Katsu, 3pcs pot stickers, fruits and miso soup

Donburi

Oyako Don

$18.00

Slowly cooked chicken, eggs, onions, green onions served over steamed rice and topped with pickles

Katsu Don

$18.00

Slowly cooked tenderloin pork katsu, eggs, onions, green onions, pickles served over steamed rice

Una Don

$30.00

BBQ eel cuts served over steamed rice drizzled with house special sauce served with pickled ginger and miso soup

Ten Don

$18.00

Lightly battered and deep fried prawns and vegetables over a bed of rice.

Yuzen Specials

Beef & Asparagus Roll

$15.00

Grilled asparagus wrapped with thn sliced rib-eye with house yakiniku sauce

Shitake Medley

$12.00

Fresh shitake mushroom, asparagus, and spinach sauteed with ponzu sauce

Chicken Savory

$17.00

Pan seared chicken breast smothered in our teriyaki sauce served with steamed white rice and salad

Salmon Savory

$18.00

Pan seared salmon topped with house ginger sauce served with steamed white rice and salad

Chicken Katsu

$17.00

Deep Fried breaded chicken with steamed white rice and salad

Ton Katsu

$18.00

Breaded and deep fried pork tenderloin with steamed white rice and salad

Hamachi Kama

$12.00

Grilled salmon or yellowtail collar

Salmon Kama

$12.00

Noodles

Sukiyaki

$18.50

Your choice of protein, udon noodle, and vegetables in a mild sweet soy flavored broth served with a bowl of rice

Traditional Udon Soup

$15.00

Udon noddles in our traditional soy flavored broth

Tempura Udon

$18.00

2pcs prawn tempura and assorted vegetables tempura served with udon soup

Nabeyaki Udon

$19.00

Hot pot style of udon noodle soup with chicken, egg, and a variety of vegetables topped with 2pcs prawn tempura, fish cake and egg

Plain Udon

$10.00

Yaki udon

$17.50

Stir-fried udon noodles with vegetables and your choice of meat.

Sides

Side Rice

$4.00

Miso Soup

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Brown Rice

$5.00

Side Ginger

$4.00

Beer

Sapporo (12oz)

$6.00

Sapporo (22oz)

$9.00

Kirin (12oz)

$6.00

Kirin (22oz)

$9.00

Space dust

$7.00

Non - Alcoholic Beer

$6.00

Sappro Black

$9.00

Asahi (12oz)

$6.00

Ashai (22oz)

$9.00

Sake

Kenbish

$20.00

"Black Pine" Bottle 180ml

Otokoyama

$25.00

"Man's Mountain" Bottle 300ml

Funaguchi

$20.00

"Gold" Our Favorite! Can 200ml

Nigori

$15.00

Unfiltered

Karatamba

$15.00Out of stock

"Dry Wave" Bottle 300ml

Dassai-45

$28.00

"Otter Festival" Bottle 300ml

Suigie

$26.00

"Drunken Whale" Bottle 300ml

Kubota

$25.00

Katana

$15.00

Sawa Sparkling

$13.00

Makiri

$15.00

Beverages

Ramune

$6.50

Soft Drinks

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.50

Water

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

8451 SE 68th ST STE 104, Mercer Island, WA 98040

