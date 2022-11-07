- Home
Yuzen Japanese Cuisine - Mercer Island 8451 SE 68th ST STE 104
8451 SE 68th ST STE 104
Mercer Island, WA 98040
Popular Items
Sashimi
Sashimi Deluxe
Chef choice assorted fresh sashimi!
Sashimi Sampler
2pcs of salmon, 2pcs of yellowtail, 2pcs of tuna sashimi
Maguro Sampler
5pcs of tuna sashimi
Sake Sampler
5pcs of salmon sashimi.
Hamachi Sampler
5pcs of yellowtail sashimi
Hamachi Carpaccio
6pcs of lightly seared yellowtail sashimi with house white truffle oil, ponzu, topped with jalapeno
Isaki Sashimi
5pcs of albacore tuna sashimi with house white truffle oil, ponzu, topped with scallions
Hon Maguro Sampler
5pcs of blue fin tuna sashimi
Sushi and Sashimi Combo
Sushi and Sashimi Combo
Real crab california roll, 3pcs nigiri sushi, and assorted sashimi comes with miso soup and house salad
White Belt
Real crab california roll and 5pcs of nigiri sushi comes with miso soup and salad
Green Belt
Vegetable Roll, cucumber roll, and 5pcs of veggie nigiri comes with miso soup and salad
Blue Belt
Real crab california roll, tuna roll, and 6pcs of nigiri sushi comes with miso soup and salad
Black Belt
Caterpiller roll, spicy tuna roll, and 8pcs of nigiri sushi comes with miso soup and salad
Chirashi Zen
A variety of premium seasonal sashimi served over sushi rice comes with miso soup and salad
Omakase Nigiri
8pcs Chef choice of premium fresh nigiri comes with miso soup and salad
Maki
Nigiri
Amaebi
Sweet Shrimp
Shako
Monkfish Liver
Chu Toro
Creamy Scallop
Ebi
Prawn
Hamachi
Yellowtail
Hirame
Hokkigai
Surf Clam
Hon Maguro
Bluefin Tuna
Hotate
Japanese Scallop
Ika
Squid
Ikura
Salmon Roe
Inari
Sweet Tofu
Kani
Snow Crab
Madai
Sea Bream
Maguro
Tuna
Masago
Smelt Roe
Ebodai
O Toro
Bluefin Fatty Tuna
Saba
Mackerel
Sake
Salmon
Seared Salmon
Sockeye Salmon
Tako
Octopus
Tamago
Egg
Tobiko
Flying Fish Roe
Tombo
Albacore Tuna
Tubugai
Sea Snail
Unagi
Fresh Water Eel
Uni
Sea Urchin
Kohada
Red Snapper
Kanpachi
Ankimo
Sea Robin
Specialty Rolls
Lobster Roll
Lobster tail, avocado, masago, and Yuzen creamy sauce
Island Roll
Soft-shell crab, prawn tempura, avocado, masago, and Yuzen special sauce
Tuna Volcano Roll
Prawn tempura, spicy tuna chunks, daikon radish, shiso, and special aioli
007 Roll
Real crab, avocado, cucumber, and seared albacore tuna topped with daikon mozuki sauce
Caterpillar Roll
Fresh water eel, cucumber, topped with avocado and sweet sauce
Kiska Roll
Prawn tempura, cream cheese with spicy sauce
Seventh Roll
Chef's choice of seven different fish on top of real crab california roll
Trojan Roll
Fresh water eel, prawn tempura, avocado, and masago with sweet sauce
Kari Kari Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, fried tempura style, topped with sweet sauce
Baja Sunset Roll
Ebi, spicy aoili, fresh salmon, jalapeno and lime on top with house ponzu sauce
Samurai Roll
Customer's favorite spicy tuna roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon
Seahawks Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, wrapped with seaweed salad
Ninja Roll
Creamy spicy scallop
Godzilla Roll
Fresh water eel, cream cheese, with sweet sauce
Spider Roll
Soft-shell crab, avocado, with masago
Bon Roll
Lightly fried yellowtail, scallions, garlic with ponzu sauce
Salmon Skin Roll
grilled salmon skin, masago, scallions
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Prawn tempura with sweet sauce
Real Crab California Roll
Real crab, avocado and cucumber
Crunch Roll
Real crab california roll with tempura flakes out side and unagi sweet sauce.
Golden California Roll
Real crab, avocado, and cucumber topped with masago
Philidelphia Roll
Salmon, avocado, cucumber, and cream cheese
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon and avocado
Tuna Avocado Roll
Brian Roll
Salmon skin, masago, and japanese pickle topped with ebi and avocado
Margaret Roll
Spicy real crab with cucumber and shrimp on top.
Tiger Roll
Shrimp tempura roll topped with our spicy tuna with sweet sauce
Veggie Roll (V)
Avocado, cucumber, japanese pickle and carrot
Go Thai Roll
Hulk Roll
NEW!! Avocado, tobiko topped with tuna and tangy avocado sauce.
Sushi Katsu Roll
Spicy crab, salmon, avocado, fried katsu style, drizzled with spicy mayo & sweet sauce
Vegas Roll
My Roll
Fresh water eel, prawn tempura, cream cheese, masago, and sweet sauce
Yuzen Special Roll
Fresh water eel, shrimp, cucumber, avocado, with special sweet sauce
Classic California Roll
Imitation crab meat, cucumber and avocado roll.
Papaya Roll
Papaya, prawn tempura with masago.
CraZ Roll
Tempura fried spicy tuna roll with spicy mayo and eel sauce on top
Yuzen Roll
Classic spicy tuna roll with cucumber
Appetizers
Edamame
Broiled Japanese soy beans
Agedashi Tofu
Deep fried tofu in soy flavored broth
Gyoza
6pcs of steamed pot stickers
Hiyashi Wakame
Seaweed Salad
Sunomono Salad
Sweet vinegar cucumber salad
Long Bean Goma
Fresh long bean salad with house sesame sweet sauce
Short Ribs "Kalbi"
Korean style marinated short ribs grilled and topped with green onions
Chicken Karaage
Japanese style fried chicken
Vegetable Tempura
Seasonal vegetables battered and fried
Prawn Tempura
5pcs of tiger prawn tempura
Takoyaki
Japanese fried balls filled with octopus topped with bonito flakes and sweet sauce
Ikageso (calamari)
Deep fried squid legs
Fried oysters
4pcs of panko deep fried oysters
Salad
Maguro Poke Salad
Fresh tuna chunks and fresh spring mix with house sauce
Grilled Vegetable Salad
Seasonal marinated grilled vegetables on fresh bed of spring mix
Chicken Salad
Marinated chicken breast teriyaki chopped and served on spring mix
Tofu Salad
Fresh vegetables mixed with fresh tofu topped with miso vinaigrette
Curry Prawn Salad
7pcs of tiger prawns over spring mix with house curry vinaigrette dressing
Entrees
Bento Box
4pcs of sashimi, 2pcs of tempura prawn, california roll, salmon teriyaki with miso soup
Prawn and White Fish Curry
Marinated white fish and tiger prawns sauteed with tangy curry sauce sesrved with grilled vegetables and brown rice
Chicken Curry
Marinated chicken breast pan fried and sauteed with vegetables in our tangy curry sauce
Yakisoba
Stir fried vegetables and soba noodles tossed with soy flavored sauce, your choice of chicken, beef, or tofu
Tempura Deluxe
5pcs of prawn tempura and assorted vegetables tempura
Kids Bento
Chicken Katsu, 3pcs pot stickers, fruits and miso soup
Donburi
Oyako Don
Slowly cooked chicken, eggs, onions, green onions served over steamed rice and topped with pickles
Katsu Don
Slowly cooked tenderloin pork katsu, eggs, onions, green onions, pickles served over steamed rice
Una Don
BBQ eel cuts served over steamed rice drizzled with house special sauce served with pickled ginger and miso soup
Ten Don
Lightly battered and deep fried prawns and vegetables over a bed of rice.
Yuzen Specials
Beef & Asparagus Roll
Grilled asparagus wrapped with thn sliced rib-eye with house yakiniku sauce
Shitake Medley
Fresh shitake mushroom, asparagus, and spinach sauteed with ponzu sauce
Chicken Savory
Pan seared chicken breast smothered in our teriyaki sauce served with steamed white rice and salad
Salmon Savory
Pan seared salmon topped with house ginger sauce served with steamed white rice and salad
Chicken Katsu
Deep Fried breaded chicken with steamed white rice and salad
Ton Katsu
Breaded and deep fried pork tenderloin with steamed white rice and salad
Hamachi Kama
Grilled salmon or yellowtail collar
Salmon Kama
Noodles
Sukiyaki
Your choice of protein, udon noodle, and vegetables in a mild sweet soy flavored broth served with a bowl of rice
Traditional Udon Soup
Udon noddles in our traditional soy flavored broth
Tempura Udon
2pcs prawn tempura and assorted vegetables tempura served with udon soup
Nabeyaki Udon
Hot pot style of udon noodle soup with chicken, egg, and a variety of vegetables topped with 2pcs prawn tempura, fish cake and egg
Plain Udon
Yaki udon
Stir-fried udon noodles with vegetables and your choice of meat.
Beer
Sake
Kenbish
"Black Pine" Bottle 180ml
Otokoyama
"Man's Mountain" Bottle 300ml
Funaguchi
"Gold" Our Favorite! Can 200ml
Nigori
Unfiltered
Karatamba
"Dry Wave" Bottle 300ml
Dassai-45
"Otter Festival" Bottle 300ml
Suigie
"Drunken Whale" Bottle 300ml
Kubota
Katana
Sawa Sparkling
Makiri
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
8451 SE 68th ST STE 104, Mercer Island, WA 98040