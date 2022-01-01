Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1751 West Chicago Avenue

Chicago, IL 60622

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Soup
Green Harbor
Seaweed Salad

Chowly Open items - DO NOT DELETE

Chowly Open items - DO NOT DELETE

TODAY SPECIAL!!!

B2B

$20.70

Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Fried Shallot and Shiso leaves wrapped with Kelp and topped with Ikura and Scallion / Served with ponzu sauce.

APPETIZERS

Avocado Mango Salad

Avocado Mango Salad

$13.80

Avocado, mango, spring mix, crispy noodle & spicy ponzu dressing. V

Baked Mushroom

$12.08

Shitake mushroom, baked with butter and topped w/ponzu sauce. V

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.38

Deep fried shrimp balls, spring mix & sweet chili aioli.

Edamame

$7.48

Original or Spicy. V/G

Gyoza

Gyoza

$9.77

Choice of pan fried or deep fried chicken dumplings.

I Dream of Tator Tots

I Dream of Tator Tots

$10.93

Yuzu's own togarashi blend, parmesan cheese, cilantro & Yuzu truffle garlic aioli. V

Miso Soup

$4.03

Original or Spicy

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$8.63

Served on a bed of cucumber. V

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$18.98

Hawaiian style tuna tossed in soy sauce, white onions, togarashi, green onions, sesame oil. Placed on avocado fan. R

Maitake Tempura

$10.93

Maitake mushroom served w/ spicy Yuzu mayo. V

Squid Karaage

$5.75

2 pcs deep fried squid tentacles served w/ sweet & sour sauce.

Hamachi Collar

$13.80Out of stock

Whole deep fried Yellowtail's collar. ( Limited quantity ).

Shrimp Tempura 5 pcs

$11.50

Vetgetable Tempura

$10.35

Soft Shell Crab

$14.38

Mixed Tempura Appertizer

$13.80

ROBATA

Robata Sampler

Robata Sampler

$25.30

2 Beef short ribs / 2 Chicken satay / 2 Pork shoulder.

Asparagus Bacon

$6.90

Topped w/ ponzu sauce.

Bacon Scallop

$8.05

Served w/ ponzu sauce.

Beef Short Ribs

$6.90

Marinated Korean style.

Cauliflower

$4.60

Served w/ ponzu sauce. V

Chicken Satay

$4.60

Topped w/ peanut sauce.

Grilled Whole Calamari

$17.25

Grilled Japanese squid. Topped w/ ponzu sauce, scallions & Jalapeno aioli.

Nasu

$3.74

Grilled eggplant. Topped w/ ponzu sauce & teriyaki sauce. V

Pork Shoulder

$4.60

Topped w/ sweet chili sauce.

Ribeye

$8.05

Served w/ Thai herb sauce.

Salmon

$6.90

Topped w/ Yuzu sauce.

Tofu

$4.60

Topped w/ spicy sesame sauce. V

Yakitori

$4.60

Chicken BBQ topped w/ teriyaki sauce.

PLATES

Udon Noodle Soup

$17.25

Served w/ chicken teriyaki or mixed tempura.

Chicken Terriyaki

$17.25

Served w/ rice & salad.

Salmon Terriyaki

$20.70

Served w/ rice & salad.

JUMBO ROLLS

Born To Chill

Born To Chill

$23.58

Tuna with jalapeno mayo, avocado, green onions, cucumber. Topped w/ salmon, microgreens & black pepper sauce. R

Boy Meets World

Boy Meets World

$22.71

Spicy tuna, mango. Topped w/ seared super white tuna, lime juice & black & red flying fish roe. R

Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad

$25.30

Shrimp tempura, grilled asparagus, smoked pepper mayo, avocado, cucumber. Topped w/ seared marinated tuna, scallions & fried ginger. R

Chicago Spring

Chicago Spring

$22.43

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, red flying fish roe. Topped w/ spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, tempura crumbs & sweet soy sauce.

Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball

$23.17

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy mayo. Topped w/ cooked eel, avocado & sweet soy sauce.

Green Harbor

Green Harbor

$20.70

Broccoli tempura, sweet potato tempura, grilled asparagus, cucumber. Topped w/ avocado, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo & sweet soy sauce. V

Summer Breeze & Ocean

Summer Breeze & Ocean

$22.43

Tuna, avocado, scallions, fried shallot. Topped w/ seared squid, Thai seafood sauce and cilantro. R

Over The Rainbow

Over The Rainbow

$24.09

Cooked eel, avocado. Topped w/ tuna, salmon, super white tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo & sweet soy sauce. R

Riverwalk

Riverwalk

$25.24

Tuna, white fish, salmon, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, tempura crumbs, green flying fish roe, chili sauce, wasabi mayo & sweet soy sauce. R

Sin Nombre

Sin Nombre

$20.99

Seared Yuzu albacore, avocado, cucumber, scallions, fried shallot. Topped w/ seared salmon & cilantro infused ponzu sauce. R

#Thuglife2

#Thuglife2

$25.59

House marinated salmon, jalapeño, avocado, cucumber, cilantro. Topped w/ salmon roe, pickled red onions, chili oil & sweet soy sauce. R

Sea Smoke

Sea Smoke

$22.71

Tuna, salmon, super white tuna. Topped w/ smoked spicy mayo, tempura crumbs, red flying fish roe & green onions. R

Stand by me

$21.85

Salmon tempura, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño mayo, red tobiko & scallions.

Don’t tell my wife

$19.55

ORDINARY ROLLS

100 Years Of Solitude

$15.24

Spicy tuna, mango, smelt roe & mayo. R

Alaska

Alaska

$12.65

Salmon, crab stick & avocado. R

Asparagus

$9.20

Cucumber, avocado, wasabi mayo & sweet soy sauce. V

Avocado

$8.05

V/G

Avocado & Cucumber

$8.05

V/G

Black Sea

Black Sea

$15.24

Tuna, spicy white tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crab stick, smelt roe, spicy mayo, sesame oil & black flying fish roe. R

Boston Crunchy

$16.10

Spicy tuna, avocado & tempura crumbs. R

California

$10.35

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber & smelt roe

Cucumber

$8.05

V/G

La Vie En Rose

$13.80

Sweet potato, avocado, cream cheese, sweet soy sauce & aioli. V

Monster Spider

Monster Spider

$16.67

Whole soft-shell crab, crab stick, cucumber, spicy mayo, avocado, black flying fish roe, sweet soy sauce. Served w/ spicy Yuzu sauce.

My Favorite Midwest

My Favorite Midwest

$15.81

Spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese, jalapeño, smelt roe, spicy mayo (Deep fried / No rice). Served w/ spicy Yuzu sauce. R

Naruto On Fleek

$15.53

House marinated salmon, jalapeño mayo, jalapeño, avocado, green onions & yellow flying fish roe. R

Negi Hamachi

$14.38

R/G

Oshinko

$6.90

V

Philly

$14.38Out of stock

Smoked salmon, avocado & cream cheese. G

Sake Roll

$12.65

R/G

Salmon Avocado

$13.80

R/G

Shrimp Tempura

$12.65

Cucumber, spicy mayo & tempura crumbs. Topped w/ sweet soy sauce

Smoked Salmon Roll

$12.65Out of stock

G

Sorry I am Drunk

$16.10

Cooked eel, cooked shrimp, spicy mayo, black & red flying fish roe, chili oil & scallions.

Spicy Scallop

$15.53

Hokkaido scallops, spicy mayo, smelt roe, sesame oil & avocado. R

Spicy Shrimp

$15.24

Cooked shrimp, scallions, spicy mayo, chili oil, smelt roe & red flying fish roe.

Sweet Potato Tempura

$9.20

Topped w/ spicy mayo & sweet soy sauce. V

Tekka

$13.80

R/G

Tuna Avocado

$14.38

R/G

Unagi Roll

$13.80

(Cooked eel) cucumber & sweet soy sauce.

Very Spicy Tuna

$14.66

R

What’s My Name

$14.66

Super white tuna, avocado, jalapeño mayo, red flying fish roe. Served w/ spicy Yuzu sauce. R

Don't tell my wife

$21.56

Shrimp tempura, Tempura Maitake mushroom, cooked asparagus, avocado. Topped w/ spicy Yuzu mayo.

SUSHI A LA CARTE

Hamachi

$5.18

Yellowtail.

Ika

$5.18

Japanese squid

Ikura

$8.05

Salmon roe.

Inari

$3.45

Sweet soybean pouch.

Madai

$5.18

Japanese red snapper.

Maguro

$5.18

Tuna

Masago

$5.18

Smelt roe

Sake

$5.18

Salmon

Scallop

$5.18

Smoked Salmon

$5.18Out of stock

Super White Tuna

$5.18

Escolar

Tobiko

$5.18

flying fish roe

Tuna Truffle Oil

$7.48

Topped w/ avocado

Unagi

$5.18

Cooked eel

Yuzu Albacore

$5.18

Zuke Sake

$6.90

House marinated salmon

Tamago

$3.45

Japanese sweet omelet

SUSHI/ SASHIMI PLATTERS

Chirashi Bowl

Chirashi Bowl

$36.80

(9pcs) Assorted fish over bed of rice. R

Sushi Gold

$39.10

(9pcs) Assorted fish over bed of rice & 1 roll. R

Sashimi Gold

$43.70

(12pcs) Assorted premium raw fish. R

Sashimi Platinum

Sashimi Platinum

$80.50

(20+pcs) Assorted premium raw fish. R

SIDES

Dressing - Side

$0.58

Ginger - Side

$0.58

Hot Sauce - Side

$0.58

Jalapeno - Side

$3.45

Kizami Wasabi

$4.03

Peanut Sauce - Side

$0.58

Ponzu Sauce - Side

$0.58

Spicy Mayo - Side

$0.58

Steamed Rice - Side

$3.45

Sushi Rice - Side

$3.45

Teriyaki Sauce - Side

$0.58

Unagi Sauce - Side

$0.58

Yuzu Sauce - Side

$0.58

Avocado - Side

$4.60

Dessert

Crepe cake

$8.63Out of stock

Yuzu Cheesecake

$8.63

APPETIZERS

Avocado, mango, spring mix, crispy noodle & spicy ponzu dressing.
Avocado Mango Salad

Avocado Mango Salad

$13.80

Avocado, mango, spring mix, crispy noodle & spicy ponzu dressing. V

Baked Mushroom

$12.08

Shitake mushroom, baked with butter and topped w/ponzu sauce. V

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.38

Deep fried shrimp balls, spring mix & sweet chili aioli.

Edamame

$7.48

Original or Spicy. V/G

Gyoza

Gyoza

$9.77

Choice of pan fried or deep fried chicken dumplings.

I Dream of Tator Tots

I Dream of Tator Tots

$10.93

Yuzu's own togarashi blend, parmesan cheese, cilantro & Yuzu truffle garlic aioli. V

Miso Soup

$4.03

Original or Spicy

Salmon To Die For

$15.53

4pcs Fatty salmon served with Yuzu ponzu sauce. Topped w/salmon roe, scallions. R

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$8.63

Served on a bed of cucumber. V

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$18.98

Hawaiian style tuna tossed in soy sauce, white onions, togarashi, green onions, sesame oil. Placed on avocado fan. R

Maitake Tempura

$10.93

Maitake mushroom served w/ spicy Yuzu mayo. V

Squid Karaage

$6.90

2 pcs deep fried squid tentacles served w/ sweet & sour sauce.

Hamachi Collar

Hamachi Collar

$17.25

Whole deep fried Yellowtail's collar. ( Limited quantity ).

Shrimp tempura 5pcs

$13.80

Vegetable Tempura 8-9 pcs

$11.50

Soft shell crab appertizer 2 pcs

$15.53

ROBATA

Robata Sampler

Robata Sampler

$25.30

2 Beef short ribs / 2 Chicken satay / 2 Pork shoulder.

Asparagus Bacon

$6.90

Topped w/ ponzu sauce.

Bacon Scallop

$8.05

Served w/ ponzu sauce.

Beef Short Ribs

$6.90

Marinated Korean style.

Cauliflower

$4.60

Served w/ ponzu sauce. V

Chicken Satay

$4.60

Topped w/ peanut sauce.

Grilled Whole Calamari

$17.25

Grilled Japanese squid. Topped w/ ponzu sauce, scallions & Jalapeno aioli.

Nasu

$3.74

Grilled eggplant. Topped w/ ponzu sauce & teriyaki sauce. V

Pork Shoulder

$4.60

Topped w/ sweet chili sauce.

Ribeye

$8.05

Served w/ Thai herb sauce.

Salmon

$6.90

Topped w/ Yuzu sauce.

Tofu

$4.60

Topped w/ spicy sesame sauce. V

Yakitori

$4.60

Chicken BBQ topped w/ teriyaki sauce.

PLATES

Udon Noodle Soup

$17.25

Served w/ chicken teriyaki or mixed tempura.

Chicken Terriyaki

$17.25

Served w/ rice & salad.

Salmon Terriyaki

$20.70

Served w/ rice & salad.

JUMBO ROLLS

Born To Chill

Born To Chill

$23.58

Tuna with jalapeno mayo, avocado, green onions, cucumber. Topped w/ salmon, microgreens & black pepper sauce. R

Boy Meets World

Boy Meets World

$22.71

Spicy tuna, mango. Topped w/ seared super white tuna, lime juice & black & red flying fish roe. R

Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad

$25.30

Shrimp tempura, grilled asparagus, smoked pepper mayo, avocado, cucumber. Topped w/ seared marinated tuna, scallions & fried ginger. R

Chicago Spring

Chicago Spring

$22.43

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, red flying fish roe. Topped w/ spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, tempura crumbs & sweet soy sauce.

Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball

$23.17

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy mayo. Topped w/ cooked eel, avocado & sweet soy sauce.

Green Harbor

Green Harbor

$20.70

Broccoli tempura, sweet potato tempura, grilled asparagus, cucumber. Topped w/ avocado, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo & sweet soy sauce. V

Summer Breeze & Ocean

Summer Breeze & Ocean

$22.43

Tuna, avocado, scallions, fried shallot. Topped w/ seared squid, Thai seafood sauce and cilantro. R

Over The Rainbow

Over The Rainbow

$24.09

Cooked eel, avocado. Topped w/ tuna, salmon, super white tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo & sweet soy sauce. R

Riverwalk

Riverwalk

$25.24

Tuna, white fish, salmon, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, tempura crumbs, green flying fish roe, chili sauce, wasabi mayo & sweet soy sauce. R

Sin Nombre

Sin Nombre

$20.99

Seared Yuzu albacore, avocado, cucumber, scallions, fried shallot. Topped w/ seared salmon & cilantro infused ponzu sauce. R

#Thuglife2

#Thuglife2

$25.59

House marinated salmon, jalapeño, avocado, cucumber, cilantro. Topped w/ salmon roe, pickled red onions, chili oil & sweet soy sauce. R

Sea Smoke

Sea Smoke

$22.71

Tuna, salmon, super white tuna. Topped w/ smoked spicy mayo, tempura crumbs, red flying fish roe & green onions. R

Stand by me

$21.85

Salmon tempura, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño mayo, red tobiko & scallions.

Don’t tell my wife

$21.56

ORDINARY ROLLS

100 Years Of Solitude

$15.24

Spicy tuna, mango, smelt roe & mayo. R

Alaska

Alaska

$12.65

Salmon, crab stick & avocado. R

Asparagus

$9.20

Cucumber, avocado, wasabi mayo & sweet soy sauce. V

Avocado

$8.05

V/G

Avocado & Cucumber

$8.05

V/G

Black Sea

Black Sea

$15.24

Tuna, spicy white tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crab stick, smelt roe, spicy mayo, sesame oil & black flying fish roe. R

Boston Crunchy

$16.10

Spicy tuna, avocado & tempura crumbs. R

California

$10.35

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber & smelt roe

Cucumber

$8.05

V/G

La Vie En Rose

$13.80

Sweet potato, avocado, cream cheese, sweet soy sauce & aioli. V

Monster Spider

Monster Spider

$16.67

Whole soft-shell crab, crab stick, cucumber, spicy mayo, avocado, black flying fish roe, sweet soy sauce. Served w/ spicy Yuzu sauce.

My Favorite Midwest

My Favorite Midwest

$15.81

Spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese, jalapeño, smelt roe, spicy mayo (Deep fried / No rice). Served w/ spicy Yuzu sauce. R

Naruto On Fleek

$15.53

House marinated salmon, jalapeño mayo, jalapeño, avocado, green onions & yellow flying fish roe. R

Negi Hamachi

$14.38

R/G

Oshinko

$6.90

V

Philly

$14.38

Smoked salmon, avocado & cream cheese. G

Sake Roll

$12.65

R/G

Salmon Avocado

$13.80

R/G

Shiitake Avocado

$9.49

V

Shrimp Tempura

$12.65

Cucumber, spicy mayo & tempura crumbs. Topped w/ sweet soy sauce

Smoked Salmon Roll

$12.65

G

Sorry I am Drunk

$16.10

Cooked eel, cooked shrimp, spicy mayo, black & red flying fish roe, chili oil & scallions.

Spicy Scallop

$15.53

Hokkaido scallops, spicy mayo, smelt roe, sesame oil & avocado. R

Spicy Shrimp

$15.24

Cooked shrimp, scallions, spicy mayo, chili oil, smelt roe & red flying fish roe.

Sweet Potato Tempura

$9.20

Topped w/ spicy mayo & sweet soy sauce. V

Tekka

$13.80

R/G

Tuna Avocado

$14.38

R/G

Unagi Roll

$13.80

(Cooked eel) cucumber & sweet soy sauce.

Very Spicy Tuna

$14.66

R

What’s My Name

$14.66

Super white tuna, avocado, jalapeño mayo, red flying fish roe. Served w/ spicy Yuzu sauce. R

SUSHI A LA CARTE

Hamachi

$5.18

Yellowtail.

Ika

$5.18

Japanese squid

Ikura

$8.05

Salmon roe.

Inari

$3.45

Sweet soybean pouch.

Madai

$5.18

Japanese red snapper.

Maguro

$5.18

Tuna

Masago

$5.18

Smelt roe

Sake

$5.18

Salmon

Scallop

$5.18

Smoked Salmon

$5.18

Super White Tuna

$5.18

Escolar

Tobiko

$5.18

flying fish roe

Tuna Truffle Oil

$7.48

Topped w/ avocado

Unagi

$5.18

Cooked eel

Yuzu Albacore

$5.18

Zuke Sake

$6.90

House marinated salmon

Tamago

$3.45

Japanese sweet omelet

SUSHI/ SASHIMI PLATTERS

Chirashi Bowl

Chirashi Bowl

$36.80

(9pcs) Assorted fish over bed of rice. R

Sushi Gold

$39.10

(9pcs) Assorted fish over bed of rice & 1 roll. R

Sashimi Gold

$43.70

(12pcs) Assorted premium raw fish. R

Sashimi Platinum

Sashimi Platinum

$80.50

(20+pcs) Assorted premium raw fish. R

SIDES

Dressing - Side

$0.58

Ginger - Side

$0.58

Hot Sauce - Side

$0.58

Jalapeno - Side

$3.45

Kizami Wasabi

$4.03

Peanut Sauce - Side

$0.58

Ponzu Sauce - Side

$0.58

Spicy Mayo - Side

$0.58

Steamed Rice - Side

$3.45

Sushi Rice - Side

$3.45

Teriyaki Sauce - Side

$0.58

Unagi Sauce - Side

$0.58

Yuzu Sauce - Side

$0.58

Dessert

Crepe cake

$8.63
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info

A Japanese inspired restaurant in West Town, Chicago. We respect Japanese tradition, but with a taste of our own creativity and art.

Website

Location

1751 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

Gallery
Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill image
Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Funkenhausen
orange star4.8 • 1,229
1709 West Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Carbon Live Fire - West Town - 810 N Marshfield Av
orange starNo Reviews
810 N Marshfield Av Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Tortello
orange star4.6 • 498
1746 West Division Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Dell' Rooster
orange starNo Reviews
1825 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Smoke Daddy Wicker Park
orange star4.6 • 4,481
1804 W Division St Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Wazwan
orange starNo Reviews
1742 W Division Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

The Violet Hour
orange star4.2 • 3,331
1520 N. Damen Ave. Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Mott St
orange star4.5 • 2,626
1401 N Ashland Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Fry the Coop - Chicago Ave
orange star4.7 • 2,538
1529 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Tempesta Market - Grand Ave
orange star4.8 • 2,491
1372 W. Grand Ave. Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Uncle Mike's Place - 1700 W Grand Ave
orange star4.7 • 1,836
1700 W Grand Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Takito Kitchen, Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village
orange star4.3 • 1,673
2013 West Division Street Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Logan Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
River East
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
DePaul
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston