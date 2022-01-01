Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill
1751 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
TODAY SPECIAL!!!
APPETIZERS
Avocado Mango Salad
Avocado, mango, spring mix, crispy noodle & spicy ponzu dressing. V
Baked Mushroom
Shitake mushroom, baked with butter and topped w/ponzu sauce. V
Bang Bang Shrimp
Deep fried shrimp balls, spring mix & sweet chili aioli.
Edamame
Original or Spicy. V/G
Gyoza
Choice of pan fried or deep fried chicken dumplings.
I Dream of Tator Tots
Yuzu's own togarashi blend, parmesan cheese, cilantro & Yuzu truffle garlic aioli. V
Miso Soup
Original or Spicy
Seaweed Salad
Served on a bed of cucumber. V
Tuna Poke
Hawaiian style tuna tossed in soy sauce, white onions, togarashi, green onions, sesame oil. Placed on avocado fan. R
Maitake Tempura
Maitake mushroom served w/ spicy Yuzu mayo. V
Squid Karaage
2 pcs deep fried squid tentacles served w/ sweet & sour sauce.
Hamachi Collar
Whole deep fried Yellowtail's collar. ( Limited quantity ).
Shrimp Tempura 5 pcs
Vetgetable Tempura
Soft Shell Crab
Mixed Tempura Appertizer
ROBATA
Robata Sampler
2 Beef short ribs / 2 Chicken satay / 2 Pork shoulder.
Asparagus Bacon
Topped w/ ponzu sauce.
Bacon Scallop
Served w/ ponzu sauce.
Beef Short Ribs
Marinated Korean style.
Cauliflower
Served w/ ponzu sauce. V
Chicken Satay
Topped w/ peanut sauce.
Grilled Whole Calamari
Grilled Japanese squid. Topped w/ ponzu sauce, scallions & Jalapeno aioli.
Nasu
Grilled eggplant. Topped w/ ponzu sauce & teriyaki sauce. V
Pork Shoulder
Topped w/ sweet chili sauce.
Ribeye
Served w/ Thai herb sauce.
Salmon
Topped w/ Yuzu sauce.
Tofu
Topped w/ spicy sesame sauce. V
Yakitori
Chicken BBQ topped w/ teriyaki sauce.
PLATES
JUMBO ROLLS
Born To Chill
Tuna with jalapeno mayo, avocado, green onions, cucumber. Topped w/ salmon, microgreens & black pepper sauce. R
Boy Meets World
Spicy tuna, mango. Topped w/ seared super white tuna, lime juice & black & red flying fish roe. R
Breaking Bad
Shrimp tempura, grilled asparagus, smoked pepper mayo, avocado, cucumber. Topped w/ seared marinated tuna, scallions & fried ginger. R
Chicago Spring
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, red flying fish roe. Topped w/ spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, tempura crumbs & sweet soy sauce.
Dragon Ball
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy mayo. Topped w/ cooked eel, avocado & sweet soy sauce.
Green Harbor
Broccoli tempura, sweet potato tempura, grilled asparagus, cucumber. Topped w/ avocado, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo & sweet soy sauce. V
Summer Breeze & Ocean
Tuna, avocado, scallions, fried shallot. Topped w/ seared squid, Thai seafood sauce and cilantro. R
Over The Rainbow
Cooked eel, avocado. Topped w/ tuna, salmon, super white tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo & sweet soy sauce. R
Riverwalk
Tuna, white fish, salmon, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, tempura crumbs, green flying fish roe, chili sauce, wasabi mayo & sweet soy sauce. R
Sin Nombre
Seared Yuzu albacore, avocado, cucumber, scallions, fried shallot. Topped w/ seared salmon & cilantro infused ponzu sauce. R
#Thuglife2
House marinated salmon, jalapeño, avocado, cucumber, cilantro. Topped w/ salmon roe, pickled red onions, chili oil & sweet soy sauce. R
Sea Smoke
Tuna, salmon, super white tuna. Topped w/ smoked spicy mayo, tempura crumbs, red flying fish roe & green onions. R
Stand by me
Salmon tempura, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño mayo, red tobiko & scallions.
Don’t tell my wife
ORDINARY ROLLS
100 Years Of Solitude
Spicy tuna, mango, smelt roe & mayo. R
Alaska
Salmon, crab stick & avocado. R
Asparagus
Cucumber, avocado, wasabi mayo & sweet soy sauce. V
Avocado
V/G
Avocado & Cucumber
V/G
Black Sea
Tuna, spicy white tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crab stick, smelt roe, spicy mayo, sesame oil & black flying fish roe. R
Boston Crunchy
Spicy tuna, avocado & tempura crumbs. R
California
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber & smelt roe
Cucumber
V/G
La Vie En Rose
Sweet potato, avocado, cream cheese, sweet soy sauce & aioli. V
Monster Spider
Whole soft-shell crab, crab stick, cucumber, spicy mayo, avocado, black flying fish roe, sweet soy sauce. Served w/ spicy Yuzu sauce.
My Favorite Midwest
Spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese, jalapeño, smelt roe, spicy mayo (Deep fried / No rice). Served w/ spicy Yuzu sauce. R
Naruto On Fleek
House marinated salmon, jalapeño mayo, jalapeño, avocado, green onions & yellow flying fish roe. R
Negi Hamachi
R/G
Oshinko
V
Philly
Smoked salmon, avocado & cream cheese. G
Sake Roll
R/G
Salmon Avocado
R/G
Shrimp Tempura
Cucumber, spicy mayo & tempura crumbs. Topped w/ sweet soy sauce
Smoked Salmon Roll
G
Sorry I am Drunk
Cooked eel, cooked shrimp, spicy mayo, black & red flying fish roe, chili oil & scallions.
Spicy Scallop
Hokkaido scallops, spicy mayo, smelt roe, sesame oil & avocado. R
Spicy Shrimp
Cooked shrimp, scallions, spicy mayo, chili oil, smelt roe & red flying fish roe.
Sweet Potato Tempura
Topped w/ spicy mayo & sweet soy sauce. V
Tekka
R/G
Tuna Avocado
R/G
Unagi Roll
(Cooked eel) cucumber & sweet soy sauce.
Very Spicy Tuna
R
What’s My Name
Super white tuna, avocado, jalapeño mayo, red flying fish roe. Served w/ spicy Yuzu sauce. R
Shrimp tempura, Tempura Maitake mushroom, cooked asparagus, avocado. Topped w/ spicy Yuzu mayo.
SUSHI A LA CARTE
Hamachi
Yellowtail.
Ika
Japanese squid
Ikura
Salmon roe.
Inari
Sweet soybean pouch.
Madai
Japanese red snapper.
Maguro
Tuna
Masago
Smelt roe
Sake
Salmon
Scallop
Smoked Salmon
Super White Tuna
Escolar
Tobiko
flying fish roe
Tuna Truffle Oil
Topped w/ avocado
Unagi
Cooked eel
Yuzu Albacore
Zuke Sake
House marinated salmon
Tamago
Japanese sweet omelet
SUSHI/ SASHIMI PLATTERS
SIDES
Dressing - Side
Ginger - Side
Hot Sauce - Side
Jalapeno - Side
Kizami Wasabi
Peanut Sauce - Side
Ponzu Sauce - Side
Spicy Mayo - Side
Steamed Rice - Side
Sushi Rice - Side
Teriyaki Sauce - Side
Unagi Sauce - Side
Yuzu Sauce - Side
Avocado - Side
Dessert
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:15 pm
A Japanese inspired restaurant in West Town, Chicago. We respect Japanese tradition, but with a taste of our own creativity and art.
1751 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622