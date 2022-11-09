Restaurant header imageView gallery

YWCA Tricounty Area Dignity Kitchen

1430 DeKalb St

Norristown, PA 19401

Order Again

Popular Items

Side of Fries
Crispy Chicken wrap
10oz Bowl of Soup

Soup Sale Quarts

Vegetarian Baked Potato

Frozen Roasted Butternut Squash Bisque (v) (Nutritional Info Available on Request)

$9.44

Frozen Vegetarian Baked Potato Soup (Nutritional Info Available on Request)

$9.44

Frozen Stuffed Pepper Soup (Nutritional Info Available on request)

$9.44

Green Chicken Tortilla available 11/10 (Nutritional Info Available on Request)

$9.44

Pasta Fagioli available 11/17 (Nutritional Info Available on Request)

$9.44

Soups and Specials

A nice size slice of our house made Lasagna with a 1/2 size portion of our house salad with choice of dressing.

10oz Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Green Tomatillo Tortilla Soup

Soup and Sandwich Special

$10.50

10oz Cup of our Green Tomatillo Tortilla Soup with a Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich with bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato on a grilled Ciabatta Roll.

Sandwich Special

$10.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich with bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato on a grilled Ciabatta Roll with a Side of Fries.

Basket Special

$11.50

5 Chicken Tenders and French Fries served with a Side of Cole Slaw

Lunch Salads

Full Caesar Salad

Full Caesar Salad

$7.00

Your Choice of Crispy or Grilled Chicken on a Classic Caesar Salad

1/2 Caesar Salad

$4.50

1/2 of a Classic Caesar Salad with your choice of Crispy or Grilled Chicken

Full Tossed Salad

$7.00

Fresh Greens served with Tomato, Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Red Onions, and Croutons

1/2 Tossed Salad

$4.50

1/2 size of our Tossed Salad with Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes. Shredded Carrots. Red Onions and Croutons

Lunch Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken on a Pretzel Roll with Ham, Swiss and Honey Mustard
Corned Beef Special

Corned Beef Special

$8.50

Fresh Corned Beef and Swiss on Rye with our Homemade Cole slaw and Thousand Island Dressing

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$8.50

6oz Beef Patty with Cheese on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Turkey Special

Turkey Special

$8.50

Fresh Turkey and Swiss on Rye with our Homemade Cole Slaw and Thousand Island Dressing

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$8.50

Classic Turkey Club! Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on 3 Slices of White Toast

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$5.50

Two Farm Fresh Scrambled Eggs with Bacon, and American Cheese on a Brioche Bun

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich served on Toasted Brioche Roll with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion

Veggie Burger

$6.50

Gardenburger brand Black Bean and Vegetable Patty served on a Grilled Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion

BLT

$7.00

Classic BLT served on Toasted White Bread

From the Grill

Classic Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Classic Grilled Cheese made with Country Sliced Bread and American Cheese

Grilled Ruben

$8.50

Thinly Sliced Corned Beef and Swiss with Sauerkraut and Thousand Island Dressing Grilled on Rye Bread.

Grilled Rachel

$8.50

Turkey and Swiss with Sauerkraut and Thousand Island Dressing Grilled on Rye Bread

Patty Melt

$9.00

A grilled Hamburger Patty with Fried Onions and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye

Tuna Melt

$9.00

Fresh Tuna Salad and Sliced Tomato on Grilled White Country Bread with Cheddar Cheese

Wraps

Crispy Chicken wrap

Crispy Chicken wrap

$8.50

Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, tomato, red onions, and cheddar cheese. Add Ranch or Honey Mustard

Hummus and Vegetable Wrap

$7.00

12 inch wrap filled with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Sliced Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.50

12 inch flour Tortilla with your choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast, served with Chopped Romaine, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing

Hoagies

Turkey Hoagie

$9.00

10 Inch Hoagie Roll with fresh Sliced Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion

Ham and Cheese Hoagie

$9.00

10 inch Hoagie Roll with Freshly Sliced Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion

Tuna Hoagie

$9.00

10 Inch Hoagie Roll with Homemade Tuna Salad, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion

Italian Hoagie

$9.00

Classic Italian Hoagie on a 10 inch roll. Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Italian Dressing

1/2 size of any of our hoagies

$5.50

Steaks

Steak

$10.00

10 inch roll filled with fresh steak meat

Cheesesteak

$11.00

10 inch roll filled with fresh steak meat and topped with provolone cheese

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.00

10 inch roll filled with steak meat, provolone cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato and onion

Pizza Steak

$11.00

10 inch roll filled with steak meat covered with marinara sauce and melted provolone

1/2 size of any of our steaks

$6.00

Chicken Steaks

Chicken Steak

$10.00

10 inch roll filled with chicken steak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.00

10 inch roll filled with chicken steak and melted provolone cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.00

10 inch roll filled with chicken steak, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Buffalo Chicken Steak

$11.00

10 inch roll filled with chicken steak, hot sauce, American cheese, and blue cheese dressing

1/2 size of any of our Chicken Steaks

$6.00

Extras, Fries, Chips Desserts

1oz Chips

$1.00

Side of Fries

$3.50

Side of Fresh Hot fries!!!

Homemade chocolate chip cookie

Homemade chocolate chip cookie

$1.00

large scratch made chewy chocolate chip cookie

Homemade Apple Cake

Homemade Apple Cake

$2.50

Delicious Homemade Apple Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Pumpkin Roll

Pumpkin Roll

$2.50

delicious pumpkin cake rolled up with a fluffy cream cheese filling.

Pre-order Thanksgiving Pies and Cakes

9 inch Pumpkin Pie

$15.00

Scratch made whole pumpkin pie available for pickup on November 22. Please place order by November 16.

9 inch Apple Crumb Pie

$15.00

Scratch made Whole Apple Crumb Pie available for pick up on November 22. Please place order by November 16.

Full Pumpkin Roll

Full Pumpkin Roll

$15.00

a full size pumpkin roll made with a delicious pumpkin cake, and rolled up with a fluffy cream cheese filling. Available for pick-up on November 22. Please place order by November 16.

Apple Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting 10x12 inch pan

Apple Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting 10x12 inch pan

$15.00

Delicious scratch made Apple Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting. Available for pick-up on November 22. Please place order by November 16.

12oz cans

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Tea

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

A small cafe in the Human Resources Building

Website

Location

1430 DeKalb St, Norristown, PA 19401

Directions

