Bars & Lounges
American
Salad

Z Bar and Grill Saint Robert, MO

review star

No reviews yet

127 Vickie Lynn Lane

Saint Robert, MO 65584

Popular Items

Nearly Famous Bone-In Wings
Supercrisp fries
Pepperoni Pizza

Specials

Daffy Burger

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

BLT

$14.00

Shrimp Scampi

$15.00Out of stock

20 oz Prime Dinner

$60.00Out of stock

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

$15.00

Spaghetti and MeatBalls

$16.00

MeatBall Sub

$14.00Out of stock

Steak Tacos

$17.00

Taco Salad

$15.00

Beef Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Chicken Tacos

$16.00

French Dip

$18.00

Pulled Pork Tacos only no side

$16.00Out of stock

P.P.P.

$16.00

Appetizers

4pc. TenderZ Appetizer

$8.00

4 piece chicken tender appetizer with your choice of sauce: BBQ, Buffalo, Honey Mustard, or Ranch

Pork Pot Stickers

$9.00

Tender wraps filled with succulent pork and vegetables. Served with sesame ginger sauce.

Chips & Fresh Salsa

$8.00

Your choice of our fresh fire roasted tomato salsa or fire roasted tomatillo salsa verde.

Nearly Famous Bone-In Wings

$11.00

Available Sauces: BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Bourbon Glazed, Latin Sizzle, Honey Mustard, Singapore Orange Blaze, Gochujang, Asian Fire, Buffalo, Fire in the Hole Dry Rubs: Lemon Pepper, Blackened, Old Bay, Jamaican Jerk, Jalapeño, Sriracha

Fresh Baked Arabic Bread

$8.00

Served with our house-made hummus

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$9.00

Hand rolled in an egg noodle wrapper and stuffed with a generous combination of fresh vegetables and spices

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Creamy spinach and artichoke dip topped with melted mozzarella and parmesan. Served with pita chips or bread.

Garbage Fries

$9.00

Super crisp fries, tossed in sriracha dry rub, layered with cheddar jack shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, bacon, jalapenos, then topped with queso cheese and ranch drizzle.

Pretzel w/ Beer Cheese

$8.00

Sides

Chips n Salsa Side

$4.00

Loaded broccoli

$9.00

Loaded fries

$9.00

Mashed potatoes

$7.00

Supercrisp fries

$7.00

Sweet fries

$7.00

Two focaccia

$5.00

Add shrimp

$6.00

Loaded Mashed

$9.00

Grilled Brocolli

$7.00

Focaccia Bread

$2.00

side of hummus

$2.00

Add Chicken Breast

$7.00

Add Sausage

$5.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.25

Side Salsa

$0.25

Side Ranch

$0.25

Chicken Breast and Broccoli

$14.00

Add Steak

$7.00

Kids

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.50

Kid's Hamburger

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Strip

$8.00

KIDS 6in Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

KIDS 6in Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

House Salads

Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad

$20.00

Pecan crusted chicken breast, red onion, tomato, Mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, Bleu cheese crumbles, and toasted Focaccia bread

Southwest Chicken Salad

$19.00

Blackened chicken breast, tomatoes, red onions, sweet corn, black beans, cilantro, and tortilla strips

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chopped romaine, shredded parmesan cheese, red onions, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, red onions, parmesan cheese, croutons and toasted Focaccia bread

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$19.00

Our salad mix, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and Bleu cheese dressing. Topped with green onions, tomatoes, and breaded buffalo chicken

Dinner Salad

$7.00

Pasta

Alfredo Pasta

$14.00

Fettucine with our creamy Alfredo Sauce

Chicken Alfredo

$21.00

Fettuccine with our creamy Alfredo sauce topped with grilled blackened chicken.

Shrimp Alfredo

$22.00

Fettuccine with our creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with grilled blackened shrimp.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$15.00Out of stock

Pizza

Homemade, hand-tossed pizza dough and fire baked to perfection.

Three Cheese Pizza

$13.00+

Cheddar, Monterey Jack, and Mozzarella topped pizza.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00+

Your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese base, caramelized onions, and grilled chicken drizzled in buffalo sauce

Cheese Pizza

$11.00+

Mountains of mozzarella cheese over our homemade marinara sauce, cooked at 555° F in our brick oven

Alfredo Pizza

$15.00+

Homemade Alfredo sauce with plenty of parmesan and mozzarella with your choice of Italian sausage or grilled chicken.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.00+

Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh bacon and covered in homemade ranch dressing

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.00+

Canadian bacon topped with pineapple, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce

Margherita Pizza

$13.00+

Fresh mozzarella cheese, slices of tomato, and fresh basil

Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.00+

Fresh Italian sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon with our homemade marinara sauce

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00+

Generous portions of fresh pepperoni with our homemade marinara sauce

Pulled Pork Pizza

$13.00+

Smoked tender pork topped with pickled red onions and BBQ sauce

Sausage Pizza

$13.00+

Fresh Italian sausage with our special herbs & spices

Taco Pizza

$14.00+

Our homemade pizza dough covered in combination of cheddar jack cheeses. Topped with seasoned taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and drizzled with our taco sauce.

Calzones/Quesadillas

Pepperoni Calzone

$15.00

Mozzarella cheese with pepperoni and marinara sauce baked in our fresh homemade dough.

Sausage Calzone

$15.00

Mozzarella cheese with Italian sausage with marinara sauce baked in our fresh homemade dough.

Meat Lovers Calzone

$18.00

Mozzarella cheese with pepperoni, beef, bacon, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage and marinara sauce baked in our fresh homemade dough

Sausage Quesadilla

$16.00

Italian sausage, grilled peppers and onions with fresh cheddar jack cheese. Baked in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Seasoned chicken, green peppers and onions with fresh cheddar jack cheese. Baked in a flour tortilla.

Beef Quesadilla

$17.00

Seasoned ground beef with grilled green peppers and onions, cheddar jack cheese, baked in a flour tortilla.

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$17.00

Tender pulled pork, fresh cheddar jack cheese, served with BBQ dipping sauce.

Steak & Shrimp Quesadilla

$19.00

Steak slices and grilled shrimp with peppers and onions, cheddar jack cheese, served with BBQ dipping sauce

Steak Quesadilla

$17.00

Steak slices with pepper and onions, and cheddar jack cheese baked in a flour tortilla.

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

cheddar jack cheese, queso and buffalo sauce baked in a flour tortilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.00

Grilled blackened shrimp with peppers and onions, cheddar jack cheese and queso baked in a flour tortilla

Pepperoni Stromboli

$15.00

Mozzarella cheese with slices of pepperoni baked in our fresh homemade dough and served with a side of our house-made marinara sauce

Sausage Stromboli

$15.00

Mozzarella cheese with Italian sausage baked in our fresh homemade dough and served with a side of our house-made marinara sauce

Meat Lover Stromboli

$18.00

Mozzarella cheese with pepperoni, beef, bacon, Canadian bacon and Italian sausage baked in our fresh homemade dough and served with our house-made marinara sauce

Cheese Stromboli

$10.00

Mozzarella cheese baked in our fresh homemade dough and served with a side of our house-made marinara sauce

Burgers

Bella Bacon Swiss Burger

$17.00

Seasoned ground beef, portobello mushrooms, bacon, grilled onions, Swiss cheese and Route 66 sauce.

Bourbon Burger

$16.00

Beef patty basted in our signature bourbon sauce served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Hamburger

$11.00

Black and Blue Burger

$14.00

Chicken Dishes

Chicken Strips and Fries

$14.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

8 Oz. chicken breast fried, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

8 Oz. chicken breast grilled, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions

The Thunderbird

$16.00

Sriracha grilled chicken breast, bacon, and Habanero Pepper-Jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled-Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Served with whipped topping

Ice Cream scoop

$2.00

Birthday scoop!

House-Made Bourbon Bread Pudding

$8.00

Apple Tart w/Ice Cream

$7.00

Xanjo Fried CheeseCake

$7.00

Chocolate Caramel Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Beverage

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Hot Choc

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mineral Water

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Swt Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Water

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Enjoy savory tasty cuisine in a modern ambiance mixed with signature drinks or a nice cold brew.

127 Vickie Lynn Lane, Saint Robert, MO 65584

