Z Bar and Grill Saint Robert, MO
No reviews yet
127 Vickie Lynn Lane
Saint Robert, MO 65584
Specials
Daffy Burger
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
BLT
Shrimp Scampi
20 oz Prime Dinner
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Spaghetti and MeatBalls
MeatBall Sub
Steak Tacos
Taco Salad
Beef Tacos
Shrimp Tacos
Chicken Tacos
French Dip
Pulled Pork Tacos only no side
P.P.P.
Appetizers
4pc. TenderZ Appetizer
4 piece chicken tender appetizer with your choice of sauce: BBQ, Buffalo, Honey Mustard, or Ranch
Pork Pot Stickers
Tender wraps filled with succulent pork and vegetables. Served with sesame ginger sauce.
Chips & Fresh Salsa
Your choice of our fresh fire roasted tomato salsa or fire roasted tomatillo salsa verde.
Nearly Famous Bone-In Wings
Available Sauces: BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Bourbon Glazed, Latin Sizzle, Honey Mustard, Singapore Orange Blaze, Gochujang, Asian Fire, Buffalo, Fire in the Hole Dry Rubs: Lemon Pepper, Blackened, Old Bay, Jamaican Jerk, Jalapeño, Sriracha
Fresh Baked Arabic Bread
Served with our house-made hummus
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Hand rolled in an egg noodle wrapper and stuffed with a generous combination of fresh vegetables and spices
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip topped with melted mozzarella and parmesan. Served with pita chips or bread.
Garbage Fries
Super crisp fries, tossed in sriracha dry rub, layered with cheddar jack shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, bacon, jalapenos, then topped with queso cheese and ranch drizzle.
Pretzel w/ Beer Cheese
Sides
Chips n Salsa Side
Loaded broccoli
Loaded fries
Mashed potatoes
Supercrisp fries
Sweet fries
Two focaccia
Add shrimp
Loaded Mashed
Grilled Brocolli
Focaccia Bread
side of hummus
Add Chicken Breast
Add Sausage
Side Sour Cream
Side Salsa
Side Ranch
Chicken Breast and Broccoli
Add Steak
Kids
House Salads
Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad
Pecan crusted chicken breast, red onion, tomato, Mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, Bleu cheese crumbles, and toasted Focaccia bread
Southwest Chicken Salad
Blackened chicken breast, tomatoes, red onions, sweet corn, black beans, cilantro, and tortilla strips
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, shredded parmesan cheese, red onions, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, red onions, parmesan cheese, croutons and toasted Focaccia bread
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Our salad mix, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and Bleu cheese dressing. Topped with green onions, tomatoes, and breaded buffalo chicken
Dinner Salad
Pasta
Alfredo Pasta
Fettucine with our creamy Alfredo Sauce
Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccine with our creamy Alfredo sauce topped with grilled blackened chicken.
Shrimp Alfredo
Fettuccine with our creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with grilled blackened shrimp.
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Pizza
Three Cheese Pizza
Cheddar, Monterey Jack, and Mozzarella topped pizza.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese base, caramelized onions, and grilled chicken drizzled in buffalo sauce
Cheese Pizza
Mountains of mozzarella cheese over our homemade marinara sauce, cooked at 555° F in our brick oven
Alfredo Pizza
Homemade Alfredo sauce with plenty of parmesan and mozzarella with your choice of Italian sausage or grilled chicken.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh bacon and covered in homemade ranch dressing
Hawaiian Pizza
Canadian bacon topped with pineapple, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce
Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella cheese, slices of tomato, and fresh basil
Meat Lovers Pizza
Fresh Italian sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon with our homemade marinara sauce
Pepperoni Pizza
Generous portions of fresh pepperoni with our homemade marinara sauce
Pulled Pork Pizza
Smoked tender pork topped with pickled red onions and BBQ sauce
Sausage Pizza
Fresh Italian sausage with our special herbs & spices
Taco Pizza
Our homemade pizza dough covered in combination of cheddar jack cheeses. Topped with seasoned taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and drizzled with our taco sauce.
Calzones/Quesadillas
Pepperoni Calzone
Mozzarella cheese with pepperoni and marinara sauce baked in our fresh homemade dough.
Sausage Calzone
Mozzarella cheese with Italian sausage with marinara sauce baked in our fresh homemade dough.
Meat Lovers Calzone
Mozzarella cheese with pepperoni, beef, bacon, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage and marinara sauce baked in our fresh homemade dough
Sausage Quesadilla
Italian sausage, grilled peppers and onions with fresh cheddar jack cheese. Baked in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Quesadilla
Seasoned chicken, green peppers and onions with fresh cheddar jack cheese. Baked in a flour tortilla.
Beef Quesadilla
Seasoned ground beef with grilled green peppers and onions, cheddar jack cheese, baked in a flour tortilla.
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Tender pulled pork, fresh cheddar jack cheese, served with BBQ dipping sauce.
Steak & Shrimp Quesadilla
Steak slices and grilled shrimp with peppers and onions, cheddar jack cheese, served with BBQ dipping sauce
Steak Quesadilla
Steak slices with pepper and onions, and cheddar jack cheese baked in a flour tortilla.
Cheese Quesadilla
cheddar jack cheese, queso and buffalo sauce baked in a flour tortilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled blackened shrimp with peppers and onions, cheddar jack cheese and queso baked in a flour tortilla
Pepperoni Stromboli
Mozzarella cheese with slices of pepperoni baked in our fresh homemade dough and served with a side of our house-made marinara sauce
Sausage Stromboli
Mozzarella cheese with Italian sausage baked in our fresh homemade dough and served with a side of our house-made marinara sauce
Meat Lover Stromboli
Mozzarella cheese with pepperoni, beef, bacon, Canadian bacon and Italian sausage baked in our fresh homemade dough and served with our house-made marinara sauce
Cheese Stromboli
Mozzarella cheese baked in our fresh homemade dough and served with a side of our house-made marinara sauce
Burgers
Bella Bacon Swiss Burger
Seasoned ground beef, portobello mushrooms, bacon, grilled onions, Swiss cheese and Route 66 sauce.
Bourbon Burger
Beef patty basted in our signature bourbon sauce served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
Cheeseburger
Hamburger
Black and Blue Burger
Chicken Dishes
Chicken Strips and Fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich
8 Oz. chicken breast fried, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
8 Oz. chicken breast grilled, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions
The Thunderbird
Sriracha grilled chicken breast, bacon, and Habanero Pepper-Jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Enjoy savory tasty cuisine in a modern ambiance mixed with signature drinks or a nice cold brew.
127 Vickie Lynn Lane, Saint Robert, MO 65584