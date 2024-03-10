- Home
- /
- Orange Park
- /
- Z Beans Coffee | Orange Park Hospital - Orange Park Hospital
Z Beans Coffee | Orange Park Hospital Orange Park Hospital
No reviews yet
2001 Kingsley Avenue
Orange Park, FL 32073
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Drinks
Coffee/Espresso
- 4 Locos$5.50
A Cup of Productivity! 4 Shots (4oz) of Espresso in a Latte.
- Americano$3.75
The Classic! 2 Shots (2oz) of espresso + Hot Water. Creamer can be added if you'd like!
- Cafe con Leche$3.75
Half Drip Brew + Half Steamed Dairy!
- Cafe Frizado$5.50
A Fan Favorite! Our Frozen Coffee. Traditionally made with our Ice Cream Mix, but you can select your prefered dairy if you have a preference.
- Cappuccino$5.00
A lighter version of a latte that is made with more foam! You can customize to your preference.
- Caramel Macchiato$5.50
Made with Vanilla Syrup and Caramel Sauce, our caramel macchiato is a sweet treat! You can customize to your preference!
- Cold Brew$3.25
Made with our Cold Brew Concentrate, which is steeped for 24 hours! You can customize to your preference!
- Cold Brew Delight$6.00
Our Traditional Cold Brew with some added toppings!
- Dirty Chai Latte$5.75
Our Delicious Chai Latte with a Shot of Espresso Added! You can customize to your preference!
- Double Shot$2.25
2 shots (2oz) of espresso for a quick hitter! You can add a dairy topping if you'd like!
- Drip Brew$2.75
A Freshly Brewed Cup of Joe!
- Latte$5.00
Made with 2 shots (2oz) of espresso and your favorite dairy! You can customize as much as you like!
- Mocha$5.50
Made with 2 shots (2oz) of espresso, a specialty mocha sauce, and your favorite dairy! You can customize as much as you like!
- Refill$1.50
Refills for Drip Brew or Cold Brew for in-house dining guests!
- Shot in the Dark$3.75
2 shots (2oz) of espresso added to a drip brew coffee! You can customize to your preference!
- Traditional Macchiato$3.25
2 shots (2oz) of espresso with a dollop of steamed milk added on top! (4oz total beverage)
- Single Espresso$2.00
1 shot (1oz) of espresso for a quick hitter! You can add a dairy topping if you'd like!
Non-Espresso
- Apple Juice$2.25
A simple cup of Crisp Apple Juice!
- Chai Latte$5.25
One of our fan favorites! With Our Chai Latte you can choose your favorite dairy, temperature preference, and whether or not to add any extras!
- Cup of Milk$2.00
Just a simple cup of whole milk! You can choose an alternative option if you so desire!
- Energizers$6.00
Our Energizers are a specialty line of Red Bull based drinks! Ideal for customers who may not prefer coffee based beverages, yet need a jolt of caffeine!
- Hot Chocolate$4.75
Freshly steamed milk mixed with specialty chocolate sauce! You can customize to your preference!
- Iced Water Cup$0.25
A 16oz cup of filtered water with ice!
- Milkshake$5.50
Our Vanilla, Chocolate, or Strawberry Milkshakes are traditionally made with our in-house ice cream mix! However, you can customize to your preference, selecting a different dairy option if you prefer!
- Orange Juice$2.25
Just a classic bottle of orange juice!
- Smoothie$5.50
Select your flavor/s - you can select as many as you'd like! Our Smoothies are traditionally paired with an almond milk base, but you can adjust to your preference!
- Soda
A bottle of your favorite soda pop!
- Tea$2.75
Choose between a black, green, or our specialty coffee cherry tea! Availability may vary, so please ask one of our baristas which varieties are available!
- Water Bottle$1.85
Simply, a bottle of water!
Drink Specials
Food
Breakfast
- Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit$6.00
Indulge in the savory perfection of our Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit, where bacon, eggs, and gooey cheese meld together inside a warm, buttery biscuit for the ultimate breakfast delight.
- Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit$6.00
Savor the hearty goodness of our Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit, featuring savory sausage, eggs, and melted cheese nestled inside a warm biscuit, delivering a delicious breakfast experience.
- Breakfast Burrito$5.50
Craft your perfect morning with our customizable Breakfast Burrito, where you can choose between savory sausage, crispy bacon, or a flavorful vegetarian option, all wrapped snugly with eggs, melted cheese, and your favorite toppings, for a satisfying start to your day.
- Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Croissant$6.00
Indulge in a symphony of flavors with our Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Croissant, where bacon, eggs, and melted cheese are enveloped in a flaky, buttery croissant, creating a mouthwatering breakfast experience that's simply irresistible.
- Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissant$6.00
Experience breakfast bliss with our Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissant, featuring savory sausage, eggs, and melted cheese nestled within a warm, buttery croissant, delivering a delectable combination of flavors and textures.
- Ham & Cheddar Croissant$6.00
Indulge in a classic favorite with our Ham & Cheddar Croissant, where tender slices of savory ham and rich cheddar cheese are tucked inside a flaky, buttery croissant, offering a deliciously comforting breakfast that's sure to satisfy.
- Pimento Cheese & Bacon Croissant$6.00
Savor the rich flavors of our Pimento Cheese & Bacon Croissant Sandwich, featuring creamy pimento cheese and crispy bacon nestled within a buttery croissant. Customize your meal with a variety of toppings to create a unique and delicious sandwich tailored to your taste.
- Belgian Waffle$4.50
Indulge in a decadent Belgian waffle experience with our customizable option, offering a golden, fluffy waffle base topped with a variety of delectable toppings. Choose from a selection of whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and syrups to create a mouthwatering masterpiece that satisfies every craving and delights your taste buds.
Pastries
- Cinnamon Roll$3.75
Indulge in the aroma of freshly baked goodness with our Cinnamon Roll, featuring layers of soft, doughy goodness swirled with cinnamon sugar and topped with a generous drizzle of creamy icing, promising a sweet and comforting treat that melts in your mouth.
- Cookie$2.50
Satisfy your sweet tooth cravings with our irresistible Cookie selection, offering classic favorites like Chocolate Chip, indulgent Double Chocolate Chip, and rich Peanut Butter varieties, each baked to perfection for a heavenly treat that's sure to please every palate. Varieties may vary!
- Croissant$3.75
Immerse yourself in the epitome of pastry perfection with our freshly baked croissant, meticulously crafted to achieve a golden, flaky exterior that shatters delicately with each bite, revealing a soft, buttery interior that melts in your mouth, promising a sublime indulgence that transcends ordinary baked goods.
- Muffin$3.75
Indulge in a burst of flavor with our freshly baked muffins, where plump blueberries or rich chocolate chips are nestled within a moist, tender crumb, creating a delectable treat that pairs perfectly with your morning coffee or afternoon tea.
- Scone$3.75
Awaken your taste buds with our array of freshly baked scones, from the comforting blend of apple and cinnamon to the burst of sweetness in our blueberry scone, or the indulgent fusion of white chocolate and raspberry, each offering a buttery, crumbly texture and a delightful medley of flavors for a truly satisfying treat
Lunch
- Brisket & Cheddar Croissant$9.00
Experience lunchtime bliss with our Brisket & Cheddar Croissant Sandwich, featuring tender brisket and melted cheddar cheese nestled within a buttery croissant. Customize your creation with a variety of toppings to elevate your sandwich experience to new heights.
- Chicken Salad Croissant$7.50
Delight in our Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich, where creamy chicken salad is nestled within a flaky croissant. Personalize your lunch experience by adding your choice of toppings to create a sandwich that suits your taste perfectly.
- Chicken Salad Cup$4.00
Enjoy a scoop of our delectable Chicken Salad, made with tender chicken breast, savory seasonings, and creamy dressing, perfect as a standalone lunch option or to complement your favorite salad or sandwich.
- Club on Flatbread$8.00
Indulge in our classic Club on Flatbread, featuring savory turkey and crispy bacon on flatbread. Customize your lunch by adding your choice of toppings, creating a personalized sandwich experience that satisfies your cravings.
- Fruit
Add a refreshing twist to your meal with our fruit option featuring crisp apples, ripe bananas, and juicy oranges, providing a burst of natural sweetness and a boost of vitamins to complement any dish or to enjoy as a healthy snack on the go.
- Ham & Swiss Baguette$7.50
Enjoy the timeless combination of savory ham and Swiss cheese on a freshly baked baguette. Elevate your lunch by adding your choice of toppings, personalizing your sandwich to create a delicious and satisfying meal tailored to your preferences.
- Chips
Complete your meal with a bag of propular chip varieties, the perfect accompaniment to your sandwich or salad, offering a satisfying crunch and a burst of flavor with every bite.
- Salad
Full Portion! Craft your perfect salad with our customizable options, including crisp lettuce topped with fresh cherry tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, banana peppers, and sharp cheddar cheese. Add your choice of protein, whether it's grilled chicken, chicken salad, ham, or turkey, for a satisfying and nutritious meal tailored to your taste preferences.
- Soup$4.00
Enhance your meal with a comforting side of either our rich and creamy Broccoli Cheddar Soup or our hearty Loaded Baked Potato Soup, available in both cup and full lunch portion sizes, offering a warm and satisfying addition to your dining experience.
- BLT Croissant$7.25
Indulge in a timeless classic with our BLT Croissant Sandwich, boasting crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, and ripe tomatoes tucked into a buttery croissant. Elevate your experience by adding your choice of toppings, allowing you to personalize your sandwich just the way you like it.
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$8.00
Spice up your lunchtime with our Buffalo Chicken Flatbread Sandwich, featuring tender chicken tossed in zesty buffalo sauce on freshly baked flatbread. Customize your sandwich with a variety of toppings, ensuring every bite is packed with flavor and satisfaction.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread$8.00
Experience flavor harmony with our Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread Sandwich, featuring succulent chicken, crispy bacon, and creamy ranch dressing on freshly baked flatbread. Elevate your meal by adding your choice of toppings, crafting a personalized sandwich that satisfies your cravings.
- Grilled Cheese$4.00
Indulge in the ultimate comfort food experience with our Grilled Cheese on your choice of Croissant or Flatbread, featuring gooey melted cheese between layers of perfectly toasted bread. Customize your sandwich to your liking, creating a warm and satisfying meal that hits the spot.
- Wrap$7.00
Wrap up your perfect meal with our customizable Wrap, where you have the freedom to choose from a variety of tortilla types, including spinach, tomato, or classic flour. Select your preferred meat, whether it's grilled chicken, turkey, or ham, and load up on fresh veggies like lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, and jalapenos. Top it off with your favorite sauce for a delicious and personalized wrap tailored to your taste buds."
Retail
Coffee & Tea Retail Items
- Bag Coffee Type - Retail
Experience the exquisite taste of our coffee beans, expertly roasted at our facility in Macon, GA, and ethically sourced from our farmer partners in Ecuador. Delight in the harmonious blend of flavors, crafted with care from bean to cup, bringing you a truly exceptional coffee experience.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2001 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073
Photos coming soon!