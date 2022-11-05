Z Burger
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
One of the most highly acclaimed and well known eateries in the nation, Z-Burger is a Washington DC landmark! Home to the area’s most delicious handcrafted burgers with endless toppings, fresh cut fries and 75 varieties of hand spun milk shakes and concretes made with premium Wisconsin custard.
Location
641 Indiana Avenue, Washington, DC 20004
Gallery
