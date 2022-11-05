Restaurant header imageView gallery

Z Burger

641 Indiana Avenue

Washington, DC 20004

Order Again

Popular Items

CHEESEBURGER
FRIES (Z-style or Seasoned)
SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH.

Shakes & Malts

Shakes

$5.99+

Specialty Shake

Double Expresso Vanilla Shake

$7.75+

Hand-Crafted Burgers

TURKEY BURGER (5 oz.)

TURKEY BURGER (5 oz.)

$8.99

HAMBURGER

$7.19+

CHEESEBURGER

$7.99+

BACON BURGER

$8.19+

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$9.09+

Cheesesteaks

8 PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$10.99

8" ORIGINAL CHEESESTEAK

$10.99

8" BACON PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$11.79

8' CHICKEN PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$10.99

Chicken Sandwiches

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.99

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH.

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Kosher Hot Dogs

100% KOSHER HOT DOG

$5.69

CHEESE DOG

$6.49

BACON DOG

$6.79

BACON CHEESE DOG

$7.59

Vegetarian

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.49

Veggie Burger

$8.99

Fresh-Cut Potatoes & Onion Rings

FRIES (Z-style or Seasoned)

ONION RINGS

$6.09

1/2 FRIES & 1/2 ONION RINGS

$7.99

Large Onion Rings

$7.99

Fresh Salads

CrIspY CHICKEN SALAD

$9.49

Lightly breaded Chicken lenders served on season long greens with chopped smoked bacon fresh diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese & choice of dressing.

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$9.49

Grilled chicken breast served on season long greens with chopped smoked bacon, tres diced tomatoes. cheddar cheese & choice of dressing.

GARDEN SALAD

$6.99

Crisp seasonal greens topped with fresh diced tomatoes & Choice of dressing.

Drinks

Sodas

$2.63

Bottled Water

$1.75

Espresso & Espresso Based Drinks

Espresso

$2.25+

Espresso Macchiato

$2.95

Americano

$2.95+

Caffe Latte

$3.45+

Iced Drinks

ICED COFFEE

$2.70+

ICED TEA

$2.55+

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

One of the most highly acclaimed and well known eateries in the nation, Z-Burger is a Washington DC landmark! Home to the area’s most delicious handcrafted burgers with endless toppings, fresh cut fries and 75 varieties of hand spun milk shakes and concretes made with premium Wisconsin custard.

Location

641 Indiana Avenue, Washington, DC 20004

Directions

