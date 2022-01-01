Zanzibar Express (Z Express) imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches

Zanzibar Express (Z Express) 1400 E. 105th



No reviews yet

1400 E. 105th

Cleveland, OH 44106

Popular Items

Pork Chop
Purple Rain
Candied Yams

From the Grill

Served with your choice of 2 sides
Turkey Chop

Turkey Chop

$13.00

1 Grilled Chop smothered in gravy and onions served with your choice of 2 sides

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$12.50

1 Grilled Chop smothered in gravy and onions served with your choice of 2 sides

Jerk Chicken Breast

Jerk Chicken Breast

$12.00

served with your choice of two sides

BBQ Salmon 6oz

BBQ Salmon 6oz

$16.00Out of stock

served with your choice of 2 sides

From the Fryer

Soul Rolls

Soul Rolls

$10.50

Add a side for $2.50

Veggie Soul Rolls

Veggie Soul Rolls

$9.50

Add a side for $2.50

Jerk Wing Dings

Jerk Wing Dings

$10.00Out of stock

Add a side for $2.50

Catfish Fingers

Catfish Fingers

$9.50Out of stock

Add a side for $2.50

Honey Glazed Fried Chicken 2pc

Honey Glazed Fried Chicken 2pc

$13.00

Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Salads

Grilled Boneless Chicken Salad

Grilled Boneless Chicken Salad

$11.00
Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Sides

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$5.00
Candied Yams

Candied Yams

$5.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$5.00
House Potatoes

House Potatoes

$5.00
House Rice

House Rice

$5.00

Veggie Platter

$13.00

Sweets

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$6.00
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Quenchers

Purple Rain

Purple Rain

$5.00
Sunrise

Sunrise

$5.00
Sunset

Sunset

$5.00
Jolly Rancher

Jolly Rancher

$5.00
Red Kool-Aid

Red Kool-Aid

$5.00
Grape Kool-Aid

Grape Kool-Aid

$5.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$5.00

Unsweetened Tea

$5.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50

Express Extras

Express Sauces

$0.75

Extra Muffin

$0.75Out of stock

Extra Pc Chicken

$2.25

All Flats

$2.00Out of stock

Extra Gravy

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Zanzibar Soul Fusion Presents Z Express. Serving All Your Favorites For Those On The Go.

Location

1400 E. 105th, Cleveland, OH 44106

Directions

Gallery
Zanzibar Express (Z Express) image

