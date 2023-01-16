- Home
- /
- Mason City
- /
- Italian
- /
- Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe - Mason City
Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe Mason City
No reviews yet
2105 4th St SW Suite B
Mason City, IA 50401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
mac bowls monday
z'mac combo
pick any small mac and pair it with any small soup or salad! add $2.99 for z'buffalo mac, z'garlic mac, z'jalapeno mac, z'asian salad, or z'thai chicken salad!
z'mac n cheese
curly cavitappi pasta smothered in our trademark blend of melted cheeses, finished with cheddar jack cheese
z'buffalo mac
transform the original with buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, carrots and green onions, smothered in our classic cheese sauce and topped with crispy fried onions
z'garlic mac
chicken sauteed with garlic and red onion, dressed with romano cheese
z'basil mac
punch up the flavor by stirring in our basil & pin nut pesto sauce
z'jalapeno bacon mac
mac n cheese... jalapenos... bacon.. what not to love?
side of bread
add a piece of fresh ciabatta bread!
pita appetizer
fresh pita bread served with our cucumber tzatziki sauce
noodle bowls
z'noodle combo
pick any small noodle bowl and pair it with any small soup or salad! Add $2.99 for z'asian or z'thai chicken salad!
z'marinara
hearty penne pasta smothered in homemade marinara dressed with romano cheese and fresh italian parsley
z'veggie tuscana
penne pasta lightly sauteed w/olive oil, tomatoes, red & green bell peppers, zucchini, red onions, spinach leaves, fresh garlic and rosemary, accented with feta cheese
z'spicy peanut
rice stick noodles broccoli, carrots, cabbage and roasted peanuts sauteed in our spicy peanut sauce and topped with cilantro
z'pesto
bowtie pasta sauteed with our basil & pine nut pesto sauce, fresh tomatoes and a hint of cream, decorated with romano cheese make it a pesto pomodoro! add a burst of authentic italian flavor with a splash of our homemade marinara
z'alfredo
fettuccine noodles smothered with our creamy alfredo sauce, sprinkled with romano cheese and fresh italian parsley
z'krith-a-raki
a greek tradition of orzo noodles, broccoli and green onions lightly sauteed in butter and a touch of fresh garlic finished with romano cheese and italian parsley go authentic with feta cheese!
z'udon
udon noodles stir-fried with broccoli, mushrooms and carrots in our spicy chili-garlic sauce, topped with cilantro
z'buttered penne
a kidz favorite, now for the kid in all of us! penne pasta tossed with butter and topped with romano cheese
z'lemon saute
our refreshing lemon-cream sauce tossed with orzo noodles, zucchini and spinach leaves, sprinkled with romano cheese add 6 italian meatballs! a delicious twist
z'mostaccioli
a savory blend of garlic, cream and white wine lightly sauteed with penne pasta, tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms & spinach leaves accented with romano cheese and italian parsley
side of bread
add a piece of fresh ciabatta bread!
pita appetizer
fresh pita bread served with our cucumber tzatziki sauce
rice bowls
rice bowl combo
pick any small rice bowl and pair it with any small soup or salad! add $2.99 for z'fajita, z'asian salad, or z'thai chicken salad!
z'fajita
grilled chicken, red & green bell peppers and red onions sauteed in our zesty fajita sauce, served over a bed of cilantro-lime rice, garnished with cheddar jack cheese and sour cream
z'teriyaki
broccoli, carrots, green onions and mushrooms lie on a bed of cilantro-lime rice draped our teriyaki sauce
z'thai stir-fry
broccoli, carrots, snap peas and roasted peanuts sauteed in our spicy peanut sauce over a bed of cilantro-lime rice
side of bread
add a piece of fresh ciabatta bread!
pita appetizer
fresh pita bread served with our cucumber tzatziki sauce
pita sandwiches
pita combo
pick any small soup or salad and pair it with the gyro! add $2.99 for z'asian salad or z'thai chicken salad!
Gyro
sliced gyro, red onion and lettuce topped with our fresh cucumber/tomato pico and tzatziki sauce
Chicken Souvlaki
marinated chicken, red onion and lettuce topped with our fresh cucumber/tomato pico and tzatziki sauce
Chicken BLT
sauteed chicken and bacon with lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese and house-made ranch dressing
salad bowls
soup & salad combo
pick any small salad and pair it with any small soup! add $2.99 for z'asian salad or z'thai chicken salad!
z'thai chicken salad
**NEW** grilled chicken, red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes and mixed greens topped with crushed peanuts and fresh cilantro, with a side of our signature creamy cashew dressing
z'house salad
**NEW** fresh mixed greens decorated with tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar jack cheese, topped with croutons, served with your choice of ranch, creamy Parmesan or sweet onion vinaigrette
z'greek salad
fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and green peppers tossed with our trademark greek dressing, topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives and pepperoncinis leave out the lettuce for an authentic village salad!
z'caesar salad
our classic creamy caesar dressing tossed w/crisp mixed greens, topped with croutons and fresh romano cheese
z'asian salad
bowtie pasta, spinach, grilled chicken, green onions and dried cranberries tossed with our asian vinaigrette, topped with mandarin ranges & wonton strips
z'garden salad
fresh mixed greens decorated with tomatoes , cucumbers, carrots and croutons, dressed as you like
side of bread
add a piece of fresh ciabatta bread!
pita appetizer
fresh pita bread served with our cucumber tzatziki sauce
soups
soup & salad combo
pick any small salad and pair it with any small soup! add $2.99 for z'asian salad or z'thai chicken salad!
z'chicken noodle
our smooth and creamy take on the classic made with orzo noodles and fresh vegetables
z'beer cheese
our creamy three-cheese blend with herbs & spices and simple notes of american wheat ale
side of bread
add a piece of fresh ciabatta bread!
pita appetizer
fresh pita bread served with our cucumber tzatziki sauce
z'chicken tortilla
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come be a noodler with us!
2105 4th St SW Suite B, Mason City, IA 50401