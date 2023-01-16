Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Salad

Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe Mason City

2105 4th St SW Suite B

Mason City, IA 50401

mac bowls monday

z'mac combo

z'mac combo

$10.49

pick any small mac and pair it with any small soup or salad! add $2.99 for z'buffalo mac, z'garlic mac, z'jalapeno mac, z'asian salad, or z'thai chicken salad!

z'mac n cheese

z'mac n cheese

$4.00+

curly cavitappi pasta smothered in our trademark blend of melted cheeses, finished with cheddar jack cheese

z'buffalo mac

z'buffalo mac

$6.49+

transform the original with buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, carrots and green onions, smothered in our classic cheese sauce and topped with crispy fried onions

z'garlic mac

z'garlic mac

$6.49+

chicken sauteed with garlic and red onion, dressed with romano cheese

z'basil mac

z'basil mac

$4.49+

punch up the flavor by stirring in our basil & pin nut pesto sauce

z'jalapeno bacon mac

z'jalapeno bacon mac

$6.49+

mac n cheese... jalapenos... bacon.. what not to love?

noodle bowls

z'noodle combo

z'noodle combo

$10.49

pick any small noodle bowl and pair it with any small soup or salad! Add $2.99 for z'asian or z'thai chicken salad!

z'marinara

z'marinara

$6.99+

hearty penne pasta smothered in homemade marinara dressed with romano cheese and fresh italian parsley

z'veggie tuscana

z'veggie tuscana

$7.49+

penne pasta lightly sauteed w/olive oil, tomatoes, red & green bell peppers, zucchini, red onions, spinach leaves, fresh garlic and rosemary, accented with feta cheese

z'spicy peanut

z'spicy peanut

$7.49+

rice stick noodles broccoli, carrots, cabbage and roasted peanuts sauteed in our spicy peanut sauce and topped with cilantro

z'pesto

z'pesto

$7.49+

bowtie pasta sauteed with our basil & pine nut pesto sauce, fresh tomatoes and a hint of cream, decorated with romano cheese make it a pesto pomodoro! add a burst of authentic italian flavor with a splash of our homemade marinara

z'alfredo

z'alfredo

$6.99+

fettuccine noodles smothered with our creamy alfredo sauce, sprinkled with romano cheese and fresh italian parsley

z'krith-a-raki

z'krith-a-raki

$7.49+

a greek tradition of orzo noodles, broccoli and green onions lightly sauteed in butter and a touch of fresh garlic finished with romano cheese and italian parsley go authentic with feta cheese!

z'udon

z'udon

$7.49+

udon noodles stir-fried with broccoli, mushrooms and carrots in our spicy chili-garlic sauce, topped with cilantro

z'buttered penne

z'buttered penne

$6.99+

a kidz favorite, now for the kid in all of us! penne pasta tossed with butter and topped with romano cheese

z'lemon saute

z'lemon saute

$7.49+

our refreshing lemon-cream sauce tossed with orzo noodles, zucchini and spinach leaves, sprinkled with romano cheese add 6 italian meatballs! a delicious twist

z'mostaccioli

z'mostaccioli

$7.49+

a savory blend of garlic, cream and white wine lightly sauteed with penne pasta, tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms & spinach leaves accented with romano cheese and italian parsley

rice bowls

rice bowl combo

rice bowl combo

$10.49

pick any small rice bowl and pair it with any small soup or salad! add $2.99 for z'fajita, z'asian salad, or z'thai chicken salad!

z'fajita

z'fajita

$9.99+

grilled chicken, red & green bell peppers and red onions sauteed in our zesty fajita sauce, served over a bed of cilantro-lime rice, garnished with cheddar jack cheese and sour cream

z'teriyaki

z'teriyaki

$7.49+

broccoli, carrots, green onions and mushrooms lie on a bed of cilantro-lime rice draped our teriyaki sauce

z'thai stir-fry

z'thai stir-fry

$7.49+

broccoli, carrots, snap peas and roasted peanuts sauteed in our spicy peanut sauce over a bed of cilantro-lime rice

pita sandwiches

pair any pita sandwich with any small soup or salad! add $2.49 for z'asian salad, or z'thai chicken salad!
pita combo

pita combo

$11.99

pick any small soup or salad and pair it with the gyro! add $2.99 for z'asian salad or z'thai chicken salad!

Gyro

Gyro

$8.49

sliced gyro, red onion and lettuce topped with our fresh cucumber/tomato pico and tzatziki sauce

Chicken Souvlaki

$8.49

marinated chicken, red onion and lettuce topped with our fresh cucumber/tomato pico and tzatziki sauce

Chicken BLT

$8.49

sauteed chicken and bacon with lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese and house-made ranch dressing

salad bowls

soup & salad combo

soup & salad combo

$9.99

pick any small salad and pair it with any small soup! add $2.99 for z'asian salad or z'thai chicken salad!

z'thai chicken salad

$9.49+

**NEW** grilled chicken, red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes and mixed greens topped with crushed peanuts and fresh cilantro, with a side of our signature creamy cashew dressing

z'house salad

$6.79+

**NEW** fresh mixed greens decorated with tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar jack cheese, topped with croutons, served with your choice of ranch, creamy Parmesan or sweet onion vinaigrette

z'greek salad

z'greek salad

$6.79+

fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and green peppers tossed with our trademark greek dressing, topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives and pepperoncinis leave out the lettuce for an authentic village salad!

z'caesar salad

z'caesar salad

$6.79+

our classic creamy caesar dressing tossed w/crisp mixed greens, topped with croutons and fresh romano cheese

z'asian salad

z'asian salad

$9.49+

bowtie pasta, spinach, grilled chicken, green onions and dried cranberries tossed with our asian vinaigrette, topped with mandarin ranges & wonton strips

z'garden salad

z'garden salad

$6.79+

fresh mixed greens decorated with tomatoes , cucumbers, carrots and croutons, dressed as you like

soups

soup & salad combo

soup & salad combo

$9.99

pick any small salad and pair it with any small soup! add $2.99 for z'asian salad or z'thai chicken salad!

z'chicken noodle

z'chicken noodle

$5.99+

our smooth and creamy take on the classic made with orzo noodles and fresh vegetables

z'beer cheese

$5.99+

our creamy three-cheese blend with herbs & spices and simple notes of american wheat ale

z'chicken tortilla

$5.99+

desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

2 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00

Scotcharoo

$2.79

drinks

Fountain

$2.69

Milk

$2.29

Chocolate Milk

$2.29

Core Water

$2.39

Vitamin Water

$2.39

Bai Blueberry

$3.19

Bai Dragonfruit

$3.19

Bai Strawberry Water

$3.19

SunnyD

$2.19

Coffee

$2.39
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come be a noodler with us!

