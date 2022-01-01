Restaurant header imageView gallery

Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe Rapid City

review star

No reviews yet

2335 West Main Street

Rapid City, SD 57702

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Mac
Spicy Peanut
Mac n Cheese

Regular

Alfredo

$7.49

Alfredo sm/ alfredo

Marinara

$7.49

Marinara / sm marinara

Buttered Penne

$7.49

Big Penne / sm big penne

Mac n Cheese

$7.49

Fountain Drinks

$3.49
Fresh Garlic Bread

Fresh Garlic Bread

$1.49

add a piece of fresh ciabatta bread!

Small

Small Alfredo

$6.49

Small Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Small Marinara

$6.49

Small Buttered Penne

$6.49

Regular

Basil Mac

$10.49

Buffalo Mac

$10.49

Garlic Mac

$10.49

garlic mac and cheese with chicken.

Krith-A-Raki

$10.49

Krith-a-Raki/ sm kirth-a-raki

Lemon Saute

$10.49

Lemon Saute / sm lemon saute

Mostaccioli

$10.49

Mostaccioli / sm mostiaccioli

Pesto

$10.49

Pesto/ sm pesto

Udon

$10.49

Udon / sm udon

Spicy Peanut

$10.49

Spicy Peanut/sm spicy peanut

Veggie Tuscana

$10.49

Jalapeno Mac

$10.49

garlic mac and cheese with chicken.

Fountain Drinks

$3.49

Small

SM Basil Mac

$8.49

SM Jalapeno Mac*

$8.49

SM Buffalo Mac

$8.49

SM Garlic Mac

$8.49

SM Mostaccioli

$8.49

SM Veggie Tuscana

$8.49

SM Lemon Saute

$8.49

SM Krith-A-Raki

$8.49

SM Udon

$8.49

SM Pesto

$8.49

Large

z'fajita

z'fajita

$10.49

grilled chicken, red & green bell peppers and red onions sauteed in our zesty fajita sauce, served over a bed of cilantro-lime rice, garnished with cheddar jack cheese and sour cream

z'teriyaki

z'teriyaki

$10.49

broccoli, carrots, green onions and mushrooms lie on a bed of cilantro-lime rice draped our teriyaki sauce

z'thai stir-fry

z'thai stir-fry

$10.49

broccoli, carrots, snap peas and roasted peanuts sauteed in our spicy peanut sauce over a bed of cilantro-lime rice

Fountain Drinks

$3.49

Small

SM Fajita

$8.49

SM Teriyaki

$8.49

Pita

Gyro

$10.49

Gyro

Chicken Souvlaki

$10.49

Chicken BLT

$10.49

Buffalo Pita

$10.49

Buffalo Pita

Thai Pita

$10.49

Thai Pita

Pesto Pita

$10.49

Pesto Pita

Pita App

$3.49

Pita App

Regular

Thai Salad

$11.99

Asian salad

$11.99Out of stock

Asian / sm asian

Caesar salad

$11.99

Caesar / sm caesar

Garden salad

$11.99

Garden / sm garden

Greek salad

$11.99

Greek / sm greek

House Salad

$11.99

Fountain Drink

$3.49

Pita App

$3.49

Pita App

Small

SM Asian salad

$7.49Out of stock

SM Caesar salad

$7.49

SM Garden salad

$7.49

SM Greek salad

$7.49

SM House salad

$7.49

SM Thai salad

$7.49

Fountain Drink

$3.49

Pita App

$3.49

Pita App

The Classics

Classic Combo

$10.99

Enjoy a classic entree, a fountain drink and some fresh garlic bread!

Specialty Combos

Specialty Combo

$13.49

Family Pack

Family Meal Deals!

$49.99

Enjoy this awesome option to feed your family!! Pick any 4 entrees, 1 salad, & 4 pieces of fresh garlic bread!

Mac Monday

Buffalo Mac

$10.49

Jalapèno Mac

$8.49

Buffalo Mac

$8.49

Garlic Mac

$8.49

Basil Mac

$8.49

Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Protein & More

side of bread

side of bread

$1.49

add a piece of fresh ciabatta bread!

Pita App

$3.49

Pita App

Side of Chicken

$3.49

Side of Chicken

Side of Shrimp

$3.49

Side of Shrimp

Side of Tofu

$3.49

Side of 6 Meatballs

$3.49

Side of Meatballs (6)

Side of Bacon

$3.49

Chips

$2.49

Desserts

Scotcharoo

$4.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

2 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.49

Catering

CAT Basil Mac

$40.00

CAT Basil

CAT Buffalo Chicken Mac

$40.00

CAT Buffalo

CAT Garlic Mac

$40.00

CAT Garlic

CAT Mac N Cheese

$40.00

CAT Mac

CAT Marinara

$40.00

CAT Marinara

CAT Alfredo

$40.00

CAT Alfredo

CAT Big Penne

$40.00

CAT Penne

CAT Kirth-A-Raki

$40.00

CAT Kirth-a-Raki

CAT Lemon Saute

$40.00

CAT Lemon Saute

CAT Mostaccioli

$40.00

CAT Mostaccioli

CAT Pesto

$40.00

CAT Pesto

CAT Spicy Peanut

$40.00

CAT Spicy Peanut

CAT Udon

$40.00

CAT Udon

CAT Veggie Tuscana

$40.00

CAT Tuscana

CAT Fajita

$40.00

CATFajita

CAT Teriyaki

$40.00

CAT Teriyaki

CAT Thai Stir-Fry

$40.00

CAT Thai Stir Fry

CAT Asian Salad

$35.00

CAT Asian

CAT Caesar Salad

$35.00

CAT Caesar

CAT Garden Salad

$35.00

CAT Garden

CAT Greek Salad

$30.00

CAT Greek

Pita Platter

$30.00

CAT Drinks

$10.00

CAT Bread

$12.00

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$3.49

Hiland Milk

Hiland Chocolate Milk

$3.49

Hiland White Milk

$3.49

Soup & Salad Combo

Soup and salad combo

$13.49
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come be a noodler with us!

Website

Location

2335 West Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57702

Directions

Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe image
Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe image
Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe image

