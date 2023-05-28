A map showing the location of Z-Place 538 Warren St.View gallery

Z-Place 538 Warren St.

538 Warren St.

Huntington, IN 46750

Pizza

7'' Cheese Pizza

$4.75

10" Cheese Pizza

$9.50

14" Cheese Pizza

$14.25

16" Cheese Pizza

$15.75

7" Works

$8.75

10" Works

$14.00

14" Works

$23.00

16" Works

$25.25

7" Z Pizza

$7.75

10" Z Pizza

$13.25

14" Z Pizza

$22.00

16" Z Pizza

$24.25

7" Mexican

$8.75

10" Mexican

$14.00

14" Mexican

$23.00

16" Mexican

$25.25

7" Alfredo Chicken

$8.75

10" Alfredo Chicken

$14.00

14" Alfredo Chicken

$23.00

16" Alfredo Chicken

$25.25

7" Chicken Club

$8.75

10" Chicken Club

$14.00

14" Chicken Club

$23.00

16" Chicken Club

$25.25

7" BBQ/Buffalo Chicken

$7.75

10" BBQ/Buffalo Chicken

$13.25

14" BBQ/Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

16" BBQ/Buffalo Chicken

$24.25

7" BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.75

10" BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.25

14" BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$22.00

16" BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$24.25

7" Hawaiian

$7.75

10" Hawaiian

$13.75

14" Hawaiian

$22.00

16" Hawaiian

$24.25

7" Meat

$8.75

10" Meat

$14.00

14" Meat

$23.00

16" Meat

$25.25

7" Veggie

$7.75

10" Veggie

$13.75

14" Veggie

$22.00

16" Veggie

$24.25

16" Half n Half

$15.75

14" Half n Half

$14.25

10" Half n Half

$9.50

14" Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Subs

6" Ham and Cheese Sub

$6.75

12" Ham and Cheese Sub

$11.50

6" Stromboli Sub

$6.75

12" Stromboli Sub

$11.50

6" Grinder Sub

$6.75

12" Grinder Sub

$11.50

6" Meatball Sub

$6.75

12" Meatball Sub

$11.50

6" Veggie Sub

$7.25

12" Veggie Sub

$12.00

6" Z-Grinder Sub

$7.25

12" Z-Grinder Sub

$12.00

6" Chicken Parmesan Sub

$7.25

12" Chicken Parmesan Sub

$12.00

6" Chicken Club Sub

$7.25

12" Chicken Club Sub

$12.00

6" BLT Sub

$7.25

12" BLT Sub

$12.00

Chicken

2 Piece Chicken Dinner

$8.75

2 Piece White Dinner

$9.75

2 Piece Dark Dinner

$9.25

3 Piece Chicken Dinner

$11.75

3 Piece White Dinner

$12.50

3 Piece Dark Dinner

$12.00

8 Piece Chicken Box

$26.75

15 Piece Chicken Box

$48.75

21 Piece Chicken Box

$65.75

6 Piece Wings

$10.75

12 Piece Wings

$21.25

18 Piece Wings

$30.50

8 Piece Box Dark

$28.50

8 Piece Box White

$28.50

15 Piece Box Dark

$52.50

15 Piece Box White

$52.50

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Chicken Tender Dinner

$9.50

6 Chicken Fries

$5.25

12 Chicken Fries

$9.50

Breast

$3.75

Appetizers

3 Piece Breadsticks w/cheese

$3.75

6 Piece Breadsticks w/cheese

$7.00

6" Garlicbread

$5.00

12" Garlicbread

$9.00

12" Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

12" Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

Salad

Small Z-Salad

$5.50

Large Z-Salad

$9.25

Fiesta Salad

$9.75

Club Salad

$9.75

Hawaiian Salad

$9.75

Pork Chops

2-6oz Pork Chop Dinner

$11.50

1-6oz Pork Chop Dinner

$9.50

2-6oz Pork Chops

$9.50

1-6oz Pork Chop

$7.25

Fish

2 Piece Fish Dinner

$11.50

3 Piece Fish Dinner

$15.75

5 Piece Fish Box

$23.75

9 Piece Fish Box

$42.75

Pasta

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$8.00

Chicken Linguine Alfredo

$9.75

Linguine Alfredo

$8.50

Chicken Parmesan Linguine

$11.50

Toasted Cheese Ravioli

$9.00

Potatoes

4 Plain Broasted Potatoes

$1.75

8 Plain Broasted Potatoes

$3.00

Half Order Z-Potatoes

$5.00

Full Order Z-Potatoes

$8.75

Chicken Cordon Bleu Potato

$10.25

Chicken Club Potato

$10.25

Bacon Cheeseburger Potato

$10.25

Western Potato

$10.25

Pizza Potato

$10.25

Mexican Potato

$10.25

BLT Potato

$10.25

Veggie Potato

$10.25

Choice Potato

$6.25

Sauces and Sides

4oz Pizza Sauce

4oz Nacho Cheese

$1.25

Pint Nacho Cheese

$4.50

4oz Sour Cream

$1.25

4oz Coleslaw

$1.25

Pint Coleslaw

$4.50

4oz Applesauce

$1.25

Pint Applesauce

$4.50

4oz Hot Sauce

$1.25

4oz Alfredo

$1.25

4oz Blue Cheese

$1.25

4oz Bourbon

$1.25

4oz Honey Mustard

$1.25

4oz Caribbean

$1.25

4oz Sesame

$1.25

4oz Poppy Seed

$1.25

4oz French

$1.25

4oz Ranch

$1.25

4oz BBQ

$1.25

Lunch Special

7" Pizza

$9.25

6" Sub

$9.25

2 Pizza Sticks

$9.25

3 Breadsticks

$9.25

Chicken Sandwhich

$9.25

Fish Sandwhich

$9.25

2 Chicken Tenders w/potatoes

$9.25

Lunch

Salad Bar/Drink

$6.50

To Go Salad

$5.50

7" Pizza

$4.00

2 Liters

Pepsi

$4.50

Diet Pepsi

$4.50

Mountain Dew

$4.50

Diet Mountain Dew

$4.50

Dr Pepper

$4.50

Mug Rootbeer

$4.50

7 Up

$4.50

Sunkist

$4.50

Can

Pespi Can

$1.50

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.50

Starry Can

$1.50

Dr Pepper Can

$1.50

A&W Root Beer

$1.50

Mountain Dew Can

$1.50

Cooler

Snapple

$3.00

Kickstart

$3.00

Cool Blue Gatorade

$3.00

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$3.00

Fast Twitch Gatorade

$3.00

Starbucks Caramel Frappuccino

$3.00

Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino

$3.00

Water Bottle

$1.50

Fountain Drinks

Dine In

$2.50

16 oz To Go

$1.25

16 oz Delivery To Go Drink

Cup of Ice

$0.25

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
538 Warren St., Huntington, IN 46750

